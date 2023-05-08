Army Ammunition Plant or ICI Americas Inc. Reunion
Anyone that has ever worked at the old Indiana Army Ammunition Plant or ICI Americas Inc. in Charlestown is invited to attend a reunion luncheon at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the Golden Corral, 1402 Cedar St., Clarksville.
For more informatio,n call Pat Akins at 502-727-8928 or e-mail at greenfield9194@yahoo.com.
Charlestown Pop-Up Market
The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown , located at Main and Market Streets, will continue through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square.
A record number of vendors are slated to set up on Saturdays, offering a variety of crafts, baked goods, food, arts, and more.
Visit www.CharlestownParks.com to learn more or to become a vendor.
Grow a Tea Garden with Dana Brown
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. – Noon to our gardening program, Grow a Tea Garden, at our Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Av. This program is led by Dana Brown, herbalist and owner of Backyard Herbs + Teas. Brown wears many hats: herbalist, master gardener, community garden manager at Allison Brook Community Garden, and owner of Backyard Herbs + Teas. In her presentation, Brown will cover all aspects of growing a tea garden. In the fitting words of Marcus Tullius Cicero, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
The program will be by Diane Stepro, Genealogy and History Librarian, who will talk about early politician and 1822 Speaker of the Indiana General Assembly, General Washington Johnston, her 5th great-grandfather.
He was quite a character/scoundrel! One observer wrote to Secretary of State Albert Gallatin that G.W. Johnston was “a tool fit for any sort of dirty work.” Henry Harrison’s cause and limit Jonathan Jennings power — and didn’t bother much with playing fair. His antics are still pretty funny at this great distance in time.
If you have not donated, annual “dues” are $10 per household. We can still use some donations for installing the two front doors for the historic Thomas Downs House.
For more information, contact Sue Koetter, President: H: 812-294-4080; Cell: 502-386-8885
Poppy Day Event
Poppy Drive celebration will conclude on Saturday May 20, 10 a.m. to noon at American Legion Post, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs.
Jason Sikes returns as ‘Elvis’
Jason Sikes as “ELVIS” returns to American Legion Post #28, 1930 McDonald Lane, New Albany on May 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m. NO reserved seating, snacks and door prizes. Tickets are $20 each available in post lounge. See the bartender for tickets while they last.
Family Open Gym
First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville at 215 E. Ettels Lane is hosting a family open gym and family game night on Saturday, May 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The church will provide snacks and board games or people are welcome to bring their own. This is for families, it is not a drop-off children event. For more information, call the church office at 812-288-8217. Additional nights are planned on June 24 and July 29.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Award-winning singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m.
Daryl is a three-time Songwriter of the Year with eight #1 songs and three Song of the Year awards to his credit. Among them is the classic “(Ask the Blind Man) He Saw It All”, the signature song of the southern gospel trio the Booth Brothers. He is from Waverly, Tennessee, and started singing at the age of 15 at Loretta Lynn’s Dude Ranch. He was a member of the Brothers Osborne and The Farm Hands before starting his solo career.
This is event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196. Indian Creek Baptist Church is at 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown.
