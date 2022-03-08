Free Income Tax Preparation Assistance
Community Action of Southern Indiana, in partnership with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, will be offering free income tax assistance to low-income individuals. Certified volunteers will be available to help prepare both Federal and State tax returns for low-income individuals at no cost.
Individuals who have received their health insurance using the Affordable Care Act marketplace must fill out a tax return regardless of income. Volunteers will be available to help individuals with Market Place insurance file the required tax return.
Certified volunteers will also be able to help individuals who have received a letter from the IRS about their tax return. The volunteers will be available to help clients understand why they have received the IRS notice. The volunteers will also be able to help with amended tax returns, if required. Of course, it is important to respond to any IRS letter.
Volunteers will be available at the following locations:
• Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 East 15th Street, Jeffersonville
• St John United Presbyterian Church, 1307 E Elm Street, New Albany
• Palmyra United Methodist Church, 14170 Greene St NE, Palmyra
To make an appointment, call and leave a message at 812-590-4064.
What to bring:
• Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return.
• W-2s and 1099s from your employers.
• Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income.
• 1098 for education credit plus detailed financial statement from the school.
• Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit.
• Child care information including Provider ID and actual amounts paid.
• Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed.
• Property Tax Paid on residents or rental information.
• Refund Delay for the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit until February so the IRS can check to see that each child is only on one tax return.
Floyd County Library is sponsoring Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library is sponsoring Sip n’ Chat, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., March 15, at Mickey’s. 624 Vincennes St., New Albany
Senior Golfers (Old Goats)
The Southern Indiana Senior Golf League kick-off breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, at A Nice Restaurant at 404 Lafollette Station, Floyds Knobs.
Come for breakfast, meet some of the members and obtain the 2022 schedule.
The first scramble is Wednesday, March 30 at Covered Bridge Golf Course, 12510 Covered Bridge Road, Sellersburg. Players should arrive at 8:30 a.m. for a 9 a.m. tee time.
The annual membership fee is $5. The league will be playing at many area golf courses during the golf season. For additional information call John at 812-280-8720.
Blackburn College Dean’s List
Quentin Parmenter of Otisco was named to the Blackburn College Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the Dean’s list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college in Carlinville, IL.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, March 19 beginning at 8 p.m. on Trail 3.
Raptor Day
Raptor Day event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 19, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 21 at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road; Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Dr. Lee Pennington, President of the Ancient Kentucke Historical Association, will present “Burrows Cave: Mystery of the Ages.” Pennington has personally seen and filmed over 2000 artifacts purported to have been taken from the cave after its reported discovery by Russell Burrows in 1982.
Reminder for members: Dues are $10/year per household. (Donations help maintain historic Downs House.)
Library rules remain the same. You may wear a mask, but not required. For more information, contact Sue Koetter — H:(812)294-4080; Cell: (502)386-8885
Art History Illustrated
The Carnegie Center for Art & History will present Art History Illustrated, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., March 24, at the center. The program is the third Thursday of each month. The program this month will be “Mystic Bulls and Talking Snakes: The Art of Late Antique Mystery Cults.” The center is at 201 E. Spring St., New Albany.
Open Bull Breeding Soundness ClinicResearch has shown that about 10% of all beef herd bulls develop a problem with reproductive ability each year. These problems can include internal structural soundness, semen mobility, semen quality, external structural soundness, and animal condition. While 10% doesn’t sound terrible, if your bull is one of those “duds” it can mean no calves from your herd the following spring. In Clark County, the average cow herd is about 20 and a loss of 20 feeder calves from a farm’s revenues can mean a loss of $15,000 to $20,000 with today’s market prices.
The annual Bull Breeding Soundness Evaluation Clinic for Clark County will be Thursday, March 29 at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, Hwy. 62, Charlestown. The Clinic will begin at 4 p.m. and bulls will be scheduled for the evaluation until 6 p.m. The cost is $45 per bull. This fee covers internal and external reproductive organ palpation, semen collection and evaluation, vaccinations, and worming.
To make appointments for your bulls, call the Purdue Extension Office of Clark County at 812-256-4591. The Breeding Soundness Evaluation Clinic is sponsored by the Clark County Cattlemen’s Association and Purdue Extension, Clark County.
Floyd County Library is sponsoring Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library is sponsoring Sip n’ Chat, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., March 29, at Village House, 8251 In 64, Georgetown
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among the selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Do It Yourself Lawncare
Scott County Purdue Extension Educator for Ag & Natural Resources Tom Springstun is conducting a program titled D-I-Y (Do It Yourself) Lawncare starting April 7. The program can accommodate 20 in-person participants, and others can join the webinar via Zoom. It will be from 6-8 PM EST, in-person at the Heritage Station/Train Depot 90. N. Main Street, Scottsburg, and a Zoom link will be sent to all registrants.
DIY Lawncare is a four-week, two hours per session course designed for homeowners, property renters, and homeowner associations. Session topics include: Basics of Taking Care of Lawns; Lawn Pests and Problems; Weed Identification and Management; and Seeding Establishment and Lawn Renovation.
So, whether you are new or experienced at lawncare, understanding the basics of turf management will help you create a lawn that others will look at with envy. This series is where you will receive the skills and knowledge on the turf management basics needed to lay the groundwork for creating, establishing, and maintaining your lawn.
Registration for this program ends on March 31, and costs $20 per participant, or $30 for two family/business members sharing materials. The link to register can be found at https://bit.ly/3thnrbN
For more info on this or other Agriculture topics, contact Springstun at the Scott County Extension Office located in Suite G-30 of the Courthouse in Scottsburg, 1 E. McClain Ave, email of tsprings@purdue.edu, or call him at (812) 752-8450.
Victorian Tea
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor a Senior Citizens Victorian Tea party, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5
The event will be at the American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two-year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season. The staff and crew have a great plan to safely rehearse and invite audience members to once again enjoy top-notch live theatre in downtown New Albany.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon. For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Carnegie Center art program
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a drink and draw program, 6 to 8 p.m., April 7 at the center.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson prior to the meeting at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu by April 15.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
Annual Pet Lovers’ Party
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League announced it will host its 14th Annual Pet Lovers’ Party on Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Showroom at Caesars Southern Indiana.
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 10. All proceeds go toward FCARL’s mission of helping the animals of Floyd County. This Tropical Island-themed event will feature a dinner catered by Caesars Southern Indiana (with vegetarian option), DJ entertainment, exciting trivia games, door and game prizes, cake auction and a silent auction. There will be a costume contest so come dressed to win. Business casual is also fine.
Floyd County Animal Rescue League is a nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless animals in our community through spaying & neutering programs, educating the public on being responsible pet owners, providing emergency medical vouchers to pet owners in need and providing adoption and medical support for the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.
For tickets and information, call Kate Muss at the Floyd County Animal Rescue League on 812-949-9099.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.