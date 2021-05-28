Jeffersonville Library Programs
• How to Spot Fake News
The library will present a Zoom program on the topic of Fake News from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 12. The presenter will be Diane Stepro, the library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian. In today’s world, it can be difficult sometimes to identify whether something is real or fake, and knowing the difference could be critical. Stepro will provide informational tips on identifying the real news from the fake.
For more information on programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call (812) 285-8609. Once you have registered for this event, a Zoom link will be sent.
• Art as Journey
The artwork of Mary Hood will be on display at the main location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library Monday, June 14 through Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Her pieces encompass fiber art as well as those done in oil, acrylic, and watercolor. This exhibit will showcase 18 of her pieces.
Hood is a person of many talents — also a quilter and hand sewer. Married to her sweetheart, Ed, her artwork has been a continuous journey for her and she has been on a geographic journey as well. She was born in Louisville and she and her husband resided in southern Indiana before their move to Washington State. Hood said each place they lived inspired a different painting or piece of art for her. Now, residing in Charlestown, she has come full circle, but her artwork and creativity are continually growing and developing.
This exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery of the main library during regular hours of operation. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Jacksonville State University
Lexie Libs of Floyds Knobs graduated from Jacksonville State University in May with a degree in Exercise Science/Wellness.
Macie Garrison of Sellersburg was named to the President's List at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the President's List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Dean's List of their respective schools.
Jacksonville State University is in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta and offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs at the undergraduate and graduate level.
Phi Kappa Phi Inductee
Erica McClure of New Albany was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. McClure was initiated at the University of Louisville.
McClure is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is invitation-only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Mars Hill University Graduate
Marissa Denae Jones of New Albany was among the 2021 graduates of Mars Hill University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. Mars Hill's spring commencement ceremony was Saturday, May 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.