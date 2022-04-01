Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society
The April meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society will be Thursday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street.
The program, “Afro-American Families in the Indiana Territory,” will be presented by Chuck Lewis, former funeral director, current lecturer in Mortuary Science, historian, and a board member of the Clark County Museum.
Due to the current level of COVID cases, masks and/or vaccinations are strongly recommended. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m. during a brief social interaction period. Go to the society’s website at https://FallsGenealogy.org where there is membership information, a meeting schedule, and access to past meeting programs.
Let’s learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will devote an hour to the artistic world of Debbie Fisher, 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 8. Fisher has been a daily practicing Buddhist since 1977. Her artwork’s calming and soulful colors, particularly the blues, reflect her inner peace, calm, and happiness.
Her 17 new pieces from the exhibit, What We Share: Our Inner Window, will be available in the library’s second-floor art gallery through April 30 of this year.
Free Paper Shredding Service at Floyd County Library
The Floyd County Library will offer a free paper shredding service Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring St, New Albany. Guests can bring up to four tall 13-gallon kitchen bags worth of paper. Paper clips, rubber bands, staples, CDs and credit cards can be shredded. Batteries and binder rings are not accepted. No registration is required.
The library will also be collecting donations of canned goods for the Community Corner Food Pantry, which provides nourishing food to those in need.
Gardening program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to an in-person gardening program, Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to noon. The program will be presented by Master Gardener Karen Bryant.
In addition to pre-registration, masks are required to attend. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Intuitive Art essential oils class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Each person will have a uniquely scented piece of art to take home at the end of the class. There is a class size limit of 10 and a $10 fee per person required at the beginning of class to offset the cost of supplies. (No children allowed)
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Jeffersonville Public Art kickoff party
Jeffersonville Public Art will host a community kickoff party to unveil and celebrate the 2022 public art programs with fun family events. The celebration is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at 628 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, (on the street in good weather and inside the NoCo Arts Center in case of rain).
Activities will include music provided by the Jeff High Band, 1 to 1:30 p.m. with the Mini Horse fashion show following. Food and art-centric activities will be available throughout the day and American Smokehouse Stadium vending food will be available to purchase. Admission is free and photos will be offered with the horses for a donation to Opening Gates.
Book Signing
Lecture and book signing of “In Praise of Americanism” by Mary Lou Kapfhammer, will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Mickey’s Book Store, 624 Vincennes, St., New Albany.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., April 9, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 1 p.m., April 10 at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Community Listening Session
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts annual Community Forum listening sessions to learn more about constituent’s needs, empower communities, establish a network of supporters and build community partnerships. A listening session forum for the benefit of the Southern Indiana community will be Tuesday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m., at Ivy Tech Conference Center, 8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg, (Caesars Foundation Assembly Center located on backside of campus.) Community partners helping with the session will include Home Instead, Wellstone Regional Hospital, LifeSpan Resources, Clark Memorial Health, Kindred Hospice Care and Elder Advisors.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
All are welcome to attend and learn more about the association’s work in the community and share your experiences, needs, and information to help more people connect to help and support. The meeting is expected to last about 90 minutes offering time for your questions and an opportunity to connect with other community members. Light refreshments will be served.
The session is free but registration is requested. Email: Erin Gillespie-Hislope at ebgillespie@alz.org or call 502-451-4266.
Let’s Have a Conversation about Books
Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will have a Conversation about Books, Tuesday, April 12, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg will conduct a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading, what genres you especially like, and if the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things besides books. This one hour each month is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library will sponsor Sip n’ Chat, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, at True North, 137 E. Market St., Suite 103, New Albany.
Good Friday Service
The 55th Good Friday Service at Hour of Power Church at 108 West Main Street, New Albany, will be from noon to 2:10 pm. on Friday, April 15.
The public is invited to attend.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
Meeting dates are:
April 20; May 18; June 15; July 13; Aug. 17; Sept. 21; Oct. 19,
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
