Berea College graduate
Ben Leis of Jeffersonville was a 2022 spring graduate of Berea College in Berea, Ky. He received a Bachelor’s degree.
DePauw University graduates
DePauw University, located in Greencastle, Spring 2022 Dean’s List recipients have been announced. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Local students include Gabrielle Beury, Georgetown, and Olivia Storz, Jeffersonville.
Midway University Dean’s List
Midway University has announced the names of two New Albany students named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester.
Hailee Davis and Kimberly Vest, both of New Albany, were named to the list.
Midway University is a private, co-educational institution located in the greater Lexington, KY area.
Blackburn College graduate
Quentin Parmenter of Otisco, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology — Pre-Medical and Other Health Professions Track from Blackburn College’s 153rd Commencement ceremony Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, liberal arts college in Carlinville, IL.
New Albany Toastmasters
The New Albany Toastmasters Club #410 is seeking new members and ready to welcome them to its chapter.
It is considered one of the oldest chapters in the United States. New Albany Toastmasters is an open, public club, which means it invites anyone interested in developing their communication and leadership skills to attend their meetings and become a member.
TM provides a supportive, non-threatening environment for those seeking to combat stage fright, gain confidence, work with more experienced mentors, strengthen their listening and leadership skills, and sharpen their leadership skills.
The club meets live at the Clarksville Public Library (Room A/B) and, concurrently, on Zoom the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. An individual may attend any meeting as a guest.
Toastmasters is an international organization with over 300,000 members worldwide in 115 countries.
To learn more about the New Albany Toastmasters Club #410, contact Bob Glenn at (270) 929-7471 or email club leadership at newalbanytoastmasters410@gmail.com.
Clark County Museum
The Clark County Museum Second Thursdays program will be June 9 at 6 p.m. at the museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville.
Speaker will be Charles “Chuck” Lewis. His topic of discussion will be “A History of Our Community’s and the Nation’s Interstate Highway System.”
The program is free to the public. Donations for the museum are gratefully accepted and refreshments will be served.
Safe Place Cookout
Clark County Youth Shelter, 118 E. Chestnut St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a community cookout on Thursday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the youth shelter. Outside seating only will be available.
For $5 you will receive a boxed lunch of hamburger or hot dog, beans or macaroni and cheese, chips, drink and a dessert.
All proceeds benefit the Safe Place at Clark County Youth Shelter & Family Services.
Floyd County 4-H Fair
The Floyd County 4-H Fair will be June 9-12 at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2818 Green Valley Rd., New Albany. Entertainment will be provided for the entire family during the four-day event.
Let’s Learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an hour devoted to the “Fossils in Clark County,” Friday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville Library, 211 East Court Avenue. These fossil beds date back to the Devonian period and are 390 million years old.
Alan Goldstein has had the pleasure of working at the Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center since it opened in January of 1994. Goldstein has seen many changes over the years, and he will educate and enlighten those in attendance about the fossils in Clark County. Did you know the fossil beds are a small part of extensive limestone deposits that cover a big part of the county? He will also tell us about upcoming programs at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, most notably Digging the Past, the park’s biggest geology event.
In addition to the titles he wears, Goldstein can now claim to be a published author. His debut novel, “The Dragon in my Back Yard,” was released in June 2021. He has also published over 150 periodical articles, two of which won national peer awards.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11.
Whether hunting, fishing, working in the garage, barbecuing, working out in the gym, or improving your overall health, essential oils are a great tool. The speaker will cover essential oils and supplements and share some DIY recipes for shaving, mechanic hands cleanser, outdoor sprays, cologne, and more! (Optional: $10 Make & Take)
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Juneteenth Celebration
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Vincent Thomas, the library’s Computer Lab and Training Specialist, will present the heroic contributions of formerly enslaved people who settled in Southern Indiana for at least part of their lives. They made a difference through their perseverance, activism, and pioneering work in fields formerly barred to people of color.
The first Juneteenth celebration in the United States took place in 1866 and has occurred on June 19 every year since. The common vernacular was shortened to Juneteenth.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Gardening Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program with Jo Ann Hughes and Jett Rose on Growing Herbs in Containers on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. If you love the fragrance of lavender or the taste of fresh basil in homemade spaghetti sauce, this program is for you.
Hughes and Rose, members of the Kentuckiana Herb Society, will present this program. The KYANA Herb Society was formed in 1983 by gardeners from Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky to further their studies and share their knowledge of herbs. Pre-registration for this event is required.
To pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Morgan Township School reunion
The graduates and friends of Morgan Township High School will hold their annual alumni dinner on Saturday, June 11. The dinner will be at the Morgan Elementary School cafeteria with the social hour starting at 5 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. The dinner will be catered by LaDonna Mitchell, owner of Country Cookin’ in Salem.
The price of the dinner is $13 per person. For information or reservations, call committee members Anna Book at 812-364-4252 or Ruth Graeter at 812-967-3196.
