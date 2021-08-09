Daniel Boone in Indiana
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug.16, at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown.
Michele Dutcher will present a power point program about how Daniel Boone blazed a trail through Southern Indiana around 1800, though his time in Indiana has been overlooked. “Boone’s Indiana Track” explores this, along with the legacy he left behind.
Michele Dutcher and Vicky Haralovich are a mother-daughter team who have been researching historical sites in Washington County, Indiana since 2008. Both have degrees in Education from Indiana University.
The library recommends you wear a mask indoors, but not required. Bring your mask.
For more information contact Sue Koetter at 812-294-4080 or Donna Hart at 812-256-5777.
Charlestown Library fall programs
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registration for the Fall Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17 -35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years-old) programs. These programs will be seven weeks in September and October beginning Sept. 13.
Go to the library's website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library:
• Charlestown Library — 812-256-3337
• Sellersburg Library — 812-246-4493
• Henryville Library — 812-294-4246
• New Washington Library — 812-293-4577
• Borden Library — 812-258-9041
Golf Scramble
The New Albany Lions Club will sponsor a Golf Scramble, Friday, Sept. 10. at Chariot Run Golf Course, 8191 Chariot Run Drive SE, Laconia.
Fee includes box lunch, cart and green fees for 18 holes and door prize ticket. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. to pick up box lunch, purchase mulligans, 50/50 tickets. Shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place, 50/50 drawing, longest drive, longest putt, closest to the hole and door prizes plus a putting challenge. Deadline to register is Aug. 20.
How to participate
• Be a hole sponsor for $100
• Sponsor a team of four players for $300
• Be a player for $75
• Contribute door prizes
• Donate to the New Albany Lions Club
Contact the Lions Club at 502-403-7956, 812-246-6400 or email brianbrewer80@gmail.com or Kjadams53@gmail.com for more information
Mail checks to New Albany Lions Club, Inc., P.O. Box 281, New Albany, 47151-0281
