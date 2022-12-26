Ladies Book Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host the Literary Ladies Book Club this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will discuss the book “Queen Victoria: 24 Days That Changed Her Life” by Lucy Worsley. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors.
For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar. The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville
Kids Create
The Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s Kids Create focus is on art and crafting. Create your own unique terra cotta pot snowman! The program is for youth in grades K-5 and requires registration.
The library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Fried Chicken Dinner
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a fried chicken dinner, Sunday, Jan. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sisters to host mini-retreat on religious life
Women ages 18-42 are invited to a virtual mini-retreat from 7:30 a.m. -8:45 p.m., EST, on Monday, Jan. 9, as Sister of Providence Sister Jessica Vitente, SP, will share her story.
During the informal Zoom gathering, participants can reflect on the question “Is God calling me to religious life?” Sister Jessica will discuss her journey toward and entrance into the Sisters of Providence, and will answer questions.
“I have participated in these retreats before and I believe they are helpful to women who are interested in religious life,” Sister Jessica said. “I also believe they are helpful to persons who are seeking where God is calling them. Wherever they are in their faith journey, I believe these mini-retreats can help anyone who is discerning that next step in life.”
Following the Jan. 9 retreat, the Sisters of Providence will host two additional virtual mini-retreats. The next one will take place on Feb. 6 with Sister Arrianne Whittaker, SP, and the final on March 21 with Sister Tracey Horan, SP.
Sign up at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Sister Joni Luna, SP, at 361-500-9505 or at jluna@spsmw.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.