SATURDAY EVENTS
Rauch, Inc. 5 K Walk, Run and Roll
Rauch, Inc. will sponsor a 5K Walk, Run and Roll, Saturday, Sept. 24, at Sam Peden Community Park, New Albany. Dress like a superhero. Entry fee is $25 and start time is 9 a.m.
Register online at www.runsignup.com/race/in/NewAlbany/RauchSuperhero5K. For more information contact Scout Hardin at 502-295-2262 or devdir@rbralliance. org
Paper shredding at the library
The Floyd County Library will offer a free paper shredding service on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring St, New Albany. Guests can bring up to four tall 13-gallon kitchen bags worth of paper. Paper clips, rubber bands, staples, CDs and credit cards can be shredded. Batteries and binder rings are not accepted. No registration is required.
During this event, the library will also collect donations for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, which helps fund breakthrough research, support for breast cancer patients, and access to lifesaving screenings.
Lineage, history and archaeology Organizations Day
Would you like to know more about Southern Indiana history? Would you like to show your family artifacts from our area’s past? Would you like to participate in re-enactments and other history-themed events? Would you like to take your interest in history or genealogy to the next level by joining a lineage society or volunteering with a local history organization? Join the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location to learn more about many area organizations. Each group will have a table with information and displays. While you’re there, you can learn more about Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s resources for family and local history research.
All attendees will be invited to enter the door prize drawing. Prizes include an Ancestry DNA kit!
Organizations’ tables will be set up in the North Program Room and Center Program Room at Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Jeffersonville location. This program is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 24 at the center. The program will be a leaf rubbing collage activity.
This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Annual Muster & Parade
Annual Muster & Parade hosted by the Vintage Fire Museum will be on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade will begin on Spring Street at 11 a.m. and Water Pumping from Fire Trucks at the riverfront will be at 2 p.m.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join us on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy.
New oils and products will be available. Come and learn how these new products can make a difference in your life. Plus, you will find some of the latest research and science highlights from the most recent essential oils convention.
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others is a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for themselves and their furry companions.
Clarksville Library hosting Kids Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s theme is space. We will delve into all things space-related, learn about the library’s telescope, and make our own space-related crafts, such as an air-powered rocket and a flying space shuttle. The program is for youth in grades K-5 and requires registration.
For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library welcomes adults (18 and older) to join the Feature Film Series on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. For September, this romance/drama follows an indecisive woman through years of navigating her love life and career.
Wildlife and City scenes
Bonnie J. Poore will be the featured artist at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library through Monday, Oct. 31. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served; everyone is invited to attend and meet the artist.
In addition to being a self-taught acrylic painter, Poore is also a published author. In 2012, her nonfiction book, “Welcome aboard … meet the captain! share the journeys of my years as first mate on the Bonnie Belle riverboat,” was released. Poore’s background, which is in drafting, also includes office work, a river business, real estate, and a recent connection with the Howard Steamboat Museum’s Carriage House.
This amazing exhibit will be available during regular hours of operation in the second-floor gallery of the Jeffersonville Library at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Family Fun Bash
The Floyd County Democratic Party has announced it will host a Family Fun Bash, 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Silver Street Park at 2043 Silver Street in New Albany.
“Our Family Fun Bash serves to highlight the friendship and fellowship we share together as a community,” said Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey. “Families play an important part in each of our lives, and we want to celebrate that bond by inviting the community to enjoy a light-hearted Saturday in the park together.”
This family fun celebration will include free food, corn hole, putt-putt golf, and kid activities. Individuals can also meet with candidates for public office, register to vote, and complete absentee ballot applications at the event.
“Our Democratic Party candidates and officeholders will be on hand to greet and interact with attendees,” added Dickey. “This makes the event a perfect opportunity to learn more about them and their vision for Floyd County as we approach the General Election.”
The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the event, please visit www.floyddems.org or contact Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020.
St. Luke’s Oktoberfest
St. Luke’s United Church of Christ Oktoberfest will be Saturday, Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the church fellowship hall, 329 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. The menu is homemade sausage, a variety of tasty sides and a selection of homemade deserts. Take the meal home or sit down and enjoy some live Oktoberfest tunes. The country store featuring favorite candies, jams, jellies, grads and baked goods will be open.
Price is adults, $12; children,veterans and first responders, $6.
Rock the Rocks
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation presents Ben Sollee for a live concert on the 390-million-year-old fossil beds of the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24. Opening for Sollee will be Jill Anderson.
Tickets for Rock the Rocks at the Falls of the Ohio are on sale at www.fallsoftheohio.com. For more information call 812-283-4999.
Free House Concert
The Community Music Alliance will sponsor a free house concert, Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the recital room at the Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany. The concert will be by Fireflying.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., Sept. 25, at Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims
National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims will be Sunday, Sept. 25. In 2007 Congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for murder victims to remember and honor those lost to homicide. The goal is to have churches across the state engage in this day of remembrance.
Diversity, Missions and Justice Ministries of the United Methodist Churches of Indiana has selected Sellersburg United Methodist Church, 226 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, as a host site for the special day. The Day of Remembrance will be during the Sunday morning worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. by Rev. Joseph Sanford. Both are a blended service with traditional and contemporary style.
OTHER EVENTS
Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board meeting
The Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board will hold their 2021-22 annual meeting on Sept. 26 in Newlin Hall at the Floyd County 4-H Center, 2818 Green Valley Road, New Albany. The public event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided. RSVP will be required.
The Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board will approve financial statements of the 2021-22 financial year, nominate, renew and elect new board seats, and report on activities over the past year. This has been an incredibly exciting year for Floyd County 4-H, as they have begun a capital campaign to provide much-needed infrastructure investment to the Fairgrounds. This event is a great opportunity to learn more about 4-H and you can volunteer your time to benefit the youth in this community.
If you are interested in attending, please contact the Floyd County Purdue Extension Office at (812) 948-5470 to RSVP.
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society September meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street. Lisa Huber will present the program entitled: “Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana for more than 60 years.” Huber is the government and community relations manager for Duke Energy in Southern Indiana.
In her role, Huber works with local government officials, community leaders, nonprofit organizations, schools and other customers managing stakeholder relationships in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Scott, Switzerland and Washington counties. Huber was instrumental in engaging numerous Purdue Polytechnic students that produced the current exhibit at the Padgett Museum which highlights Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station.
The program is free and open to the public. Go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society is open every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. through Dec. 10, 2022.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees New Albany Chapter will meet Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany.
The featured speaker for this meeting will be Harrison County Veterans Service Officer Tara D. Avis. She will speak on assisting veterans and surviving spouses file claims for any military service connected disability, for veteran pensions, for additional Federal VA benefits and for Indiana State Veteran benefits.
You do not have to be a NARFE member to attend this meeting. Reservations are not required. For details, please call Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Clarksville Library hosting teen science and a snack
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Teen Science and a Snack on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s program is for teens interested in computer coding. Participants will work through a self-paced coding program designed for both beginners and skilled coders. The program offers various coding challenges that will keep coders engaged, learning, and encouraged. This program is for teens in grades 6-12 and requires registration.
Clarksville Library hosting Louisville Astronomical Society program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host the Louisville Astronomical Society on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m at its Clarksville location. Thomas Bibb, a member of the Louisville Astronomical Society, will teach us how to use a telescope properly and what to look for in the night sky.
Jeff High Class of 1960 reunion
The 1960 graduates of Jeffersonville are having a Class Reunion on Thursday, Sept. 29 to celebrate 62 years since their graduation. They will be gathering with old friends, as well as to meeting new ones. The reunion will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Upland Brewery, 707 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville. Casual dress, plentiful hors d’oeuvres, tea, lemonade, cash bar.
Graduates from the classes of 1958 through 1962 are also invited and encouraged to attend. The suggested cost is $30 per person. The committee needs to know if you plan to attend, even if you plan to pay at the door. Checks made payable to Ann Adair (reference Reunion) and mail to Ann Adair, 705 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown, MD 21136 or email anncadair@aol.com
If anyone has information regarding members of the 1960 class or questions regarding the reunion, contact Leta Watson 502-724-8790, leta.watson@gmail.com or Ann Adair 443-910-0289, anncadair@aol.com.
Jeffersonville Township Public Library to host a writing workshop
Author Larry D. Sweazy will provide a public writing workshop at the Jeffersonville Library on Friday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sweazy is a multiple-award-winning author of 18 novels, 34 short stories, and more than 80 non-fiction articles and book reviews. He resides in Noblesville, IN with his wife, Rose.
This event is offered as part of the Indiana Humanities’ work with the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards, which honor the best books written by Indiana authors. Awarded every two years, they celebrate Indiana writers, shine a light on the Hoosier state’s literary community, and deepen connections between Indiana writers and readers.
The topic of today’s workshop will be The Writing Life: Starting and Finishing Your Novel. According to Sweazy, the most challenging part of writing a novel is finishing it. In this interactive workshop, he will share proven tips and help beginning and seasoned writers build the skills they need to complete their books.
This special event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Steamboat Nights
Jeffersonville’s glow-up festival is back. Steamboat Nights will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Jeffersonville’s role in the history steamboat era is center stage at this evening festival.
First Presbyterian offers Blessing of the Animals
Area residents are invited to bring animals they love to a Blessing of the Animals at First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville at 4 p.m. Oct. 2. The event will take place outdoors, near the playground at the church, 222 Walnut Street.
“The service emphasizes celebrating the bond of love and respect that animals have with their owners, and that humans have with all of creation,” Rev. Eric Wright of First Presbyterian Church said.
For the safety of animals and people, all animals should be restrained — on a leash or in a carrier, for example. Donations are not expected, and casual dress is encouraged.
In case of rain, the event will be moved indoors.
