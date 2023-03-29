World War II Round Table
World War II Round Table will meet Friday, March 31, 9:30 a.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing will begin at 9 a.m. Guest speaker will be Cliff Burnstein who will talk about sea stories and interesting ships in World War II. The public is invited. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Chef University: Breakfast Edition
Youth will prepare a recipe designed to help them learn a new cooking technique, science skill and learn about nutrition during a program sponsored by Floyd County 4-H. After working as a team to prepare their recipe, youth will taste their creations. All participants will receive a cookbook. The event will be Friday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 3-8. Program fee is $20.
The event will take place at the Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. For more information and to register for any of the programs contact the Purdue Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
Cardinal Ritter Council Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St in New Albany, will offer a Fish Fry every Friday in Lent. Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Fish, shrimp, oysters, crab cakes, hush puppies, baked potato (dinner only) or fries, slaw, and homemade dessert. Majority of proceeds will go toward charitable outreach efforts. Come see our newly renovated building. For more information, call 812-944-0891. The final fish fry will be Good Friday, April 7.
Organ Recital for Lent
The Southern Indiana Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will sponsor a Lent concert, Friday. March 31, noon, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany. This is the final concert of the Lent season.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1 at
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown.
St. John Paul II Men’s Club Fish Fry
St. John Paul II Men’s Club last Fish Fry during Lent will be March 31. The time will be 5 to 7 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at the Sellersburg Campus, 2605 West St. Joe Road.
Fish (baked or fried), and shrimp dinners will be available with fries or baked potato and two side dishes plus lemonade or coffee. Dinners are $14 each. Cheese pizza will be available at $2 per slice. Cash and cards accepted.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor an Evening of Music with Canyon Wolf Band, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, March 31, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Floyd County Men’s Lenten Breakfast
The Floyd County Men’s Lenten breakfast series is each Saturday during the Lenten season. A church will host the breakfast, which will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offering will be taken each Saturday with the funds collected going to Floyd Central Christian Ministries and Mount Saint Francis Ministries. Everyone is invited.
This year’s schedule is:
• April 1 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church
• April 8 — Mount Saint Francis
Cyanotype Workshop
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will sponsor a Cyanotype Workshop on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Kevin Rose Schultz who has 15 years teaching the class.
Cyanotype printing is a photographic process, invented in 1841, that uses iron-based chemicals, UV-light and water to create beautiful dark blue prints. It is easy, less toxic and less expensive than most other photographic print-making techniques and after the course, you will be able to do it at home.
During the workshop you will learn how to:
• Prepare the chemicals and paper
• Turn your photos or illustrations into digital negatives
• Print the negatives on transparency film
• Expose your prints correctly using UV-lamps.
• Develop your prints in water plus tips on how to make it last
Bring two different photos or illustrations on a smartphone or laptop. All other necessary materials — chemicals, watercolor paper and transparencies for your negatives — will be provided. At the end of the workshop you’ll walk home with 2 A4 cyanotype prints, a small bottle of the photographic solution and with the skills to make more prints at home. You don’t need to have any previous experience, anyone can participate.
The workshop requires a minimum of three and a maximum of six students. The cost is $50 per person.
The workshop will be repeated on Saturday Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information or to sign-up, call 502-552-3305. To pay in advance call 502-649-3320.
Poetry, Painting with Words
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a poetry-writing workshop for teens led by Kenneth Woods on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Each year, through the Indiana Authors writing workshop, Indiana Humanities selects 10 organizations and matches them with their preferred authors. This year, the Library was matched with the gifted and talented Kenneth Woods aka “Kenny Fresh.”
With the rise of the popularity of poetry and an increased interest in teens expressing themselves, this workshop will discuss the basics of how to write a poem. Teens will dig deep to find the language necessary to “paint” the world as they see it. Woods will use a series of prompts to exercise various writing techniques, and students are expected to share their work and ask questions. If you are a teen curious about “Poetry Out Loud” or the art form of poetry, this is the workshop for you!
Woods is a spoken word artist, writer, poet, and author. His work has been shown at an international conference in Athens, Greece, and he has performed on live television. Kenneth translates his voice onto the page for readers to enjoy. In April 2020, Kenneth released his debut poetry chapbook, “Equilibrium.” In August 2021, three of his poems were accepted into the Indiana digital poetry archive, Inverse, curated by the Indiana Poet Laureate, the Indiana State Library, and the Indiana Arts Commission.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Book It Bowling
Join The Floyd County Library and Jeffersonville Township Public Library for Book It Bowling on Saturday, April 1 from noon to 2 p.m. at Strike & Spare at 511 Little League Blvd, Clarksville. Prove your talents on the lanes as you hang out with other adults and library staff. Five lanes will be provided free for one hour. Each participant will need $4.45, plus tax, for their shoe rental. This event is for adults only.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10324668 or call (812) 944-8464.
Local Author Meet and Greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library at 211 East Court Avenue invites the public to a presentation by two Derby Rotten Scoundrels, Susan Bell and Elaine Munsch, on Saturday, April 1, at the Jeffersonville location from 1:30 – 3 p.m.
The Derby Rotten Scoundrels, a group of writers and readers, are committed to diversity and inclusion. This eclectic chapter is dedicated to encouraging, supporting, and advancing the professional development and recognition of women crime writers in the Ohio River Valley Region.
Susan Bell, born in coastal California, combined her love of reading, writing, and arithmetic and became a technical writer, working in the defense, aviation, and telecommunications industries. She now calls Louisville her home. Elaine Munsch, who grew up on the shores of Lake Erie, has also made Louisville her home. She is an avid reader and a lifelong bookseller; it’s only natural for her to write books while retired.
After their presentation, which includes a question-and-answer session, they will have copies of “Mystery With A Splash of Bourbon” and “A Haunting At Marianwood” for purchase. Each title is $12, and they will accept cash or checks only.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana presents Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a Theatreworks production, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., New Albany.
Fried Chicken Dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken luncheon, 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, April 2 at the post home. The cost is $11 per person.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Free Health Program
Purdue Floyd County Extension Service is offering a Food as Medicine Program to learn about type 2 diabetes management and chronic heart disease prevention. During this free 12-week program you will receive lab data, cooking demonstrations with samples, and food boxes with recipes to take home. Participants also get incentive items to help address their own health barriers.
Contact Purdue Community Wellness Coordinator Katie Davidson at 812-670-5025 to see if this program is right for you. Registration is required and income guidelines will apply. Classes meet on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning April 4.
Simple Wisdom Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites women 18 and older on Wednesday, April 5, to a Simple Wisdom class led by Beverly Belle-Isle at the Jeffersonville location. This program is a series of classes every Wednesday in April and May from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Do you wish to shed stress and develop your personal well-being? This program will offer accessible tools and strategies for releasing tension and building a centered, grounded approach to everyday challenges.
Women wishing to continue their personal growth journey, regardless of phase, will learn simple and effective techniques that can be used immediately, such as gentle stretching, grounding, centering, and mindful meditation. Each session offers new information. Come as you are, and bring a fresh notebook or journal.
Beverly Belle-Isle has an MA in Counseling Psychology. She has been an adjunct instructor of Adult Education and a guided meditation teacher for both groups and individuals in California.
Carnegie Center Night of Music
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet will perform at the Carnegie Center in the Jane Barth Anderson meeting room on Thursday, April 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This concert serves as a tribute to Jazz Masters from the genre’s history, playing famous standards in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month in April. This live concert event is free and open to the public, registration is appreciated.
The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet consists of Jamey Aebersold on sax, Wade Honey on piano, Tyrone Wheeler on bass, and Jonathan Higgins on drums.
To learn more and register for this concert event, go to the events page at carnegiecenter.org
Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society
The April meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society will be Thursday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring St., New Albany.
The program entitled “Research Sources for those serving under George Rogers Clark,” will be presented by Diane Stepro, Genealogy and History Librarian at Jeffersonville Township Public Library. She has created a list of sources documenting the life of George Rogers Clark and the women, children and native enslaved people who were associated with him.
The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m.
Advanced Crochet Club
The Clarksville Public Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Friday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Do you have the basic skills to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, this crochet program is for you. Instructor Kim Lillis will guide the group through making a hexagon blanket. Please bring a 5 mm (US H-8) crochet hook, a yarn needle, and five colors of yarn of your choice: Hobby Lobby Value Craft with three or more plies, We Love Yarn Megaball with three or more plies, or DK/Light with three or more plies.
Fish Fry
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a Good Friday Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 7 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include fish, fries, macaroni and cheese, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, will sponsor an Evening of Music with Outbreak, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, April 7, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Learn to Crochet
The Jeffersonville Library will sponsor a Learn to Crochet class on Saturday, April 8, from noon to 2 p.m. Learn how to crochet or to fine-tune your skills. Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like participants to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn to class.
Time spent at the library among old and new friends, along with a skein of yarn and a crochet hook, is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy on Saturday, April 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. Be ready for life’s little accidents with essential oils. Learn what essential oils to keep in your first aid kit and how to use them when needed. An optional soothing balm make and take is available for 10 dollars.
Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. For the past eight years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for both themselves and their furry companions is her true passion and calling.
Jeffersonville Library Welcomes Local Author
The Clarksville Public Library will host local author and true crime enthusiast David Wolfe on Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. Wolfe will discuss his latest book, “Blood on a Ridge,” and share his true crime memorabilia. Join us to examine numerous artifacts from notorious cases throughout the country and learn about Wolfe’s latest project.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.