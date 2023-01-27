A Taste of Tuscany Cooking Demo
Celebrate American Heart Health Month with a healthy cooking demo. This class by Purdue Extension will cover the Mediterranean diet: the heart-healthy benefits and classic Mediterranean recipes. Participants will get to sample freshly prepared cuisine. Registration is required. Register from the calendar on the website www.clarkco.lib.in.us or by calling 812-256-3337.
Charlestown Library: Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-7 p.m.
Henryville Library: Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m.
Crochet Club
The Clarksville Library will host a “Crochet Club” on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Join to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects.
First Friday Concert to Feature Classical Guitar Quartet
Enjoy a fine classical guitar concert on Friday, Feb. 3 from noon. to 12:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. As part of the “First Friday Concert” series, the concert will feature Quartet de Lis. The quartet will perform works by Torroba, Mussorgsky, Feliu Gasull, Phillip Houghton and Olga Amelkina-Vera.
All ages are welcome to attend this free concert and no registration is required. The First Friday Concerts are sponsored by the Community Music Alliance and Dahmke Piano Technicians.
Mid-America College of Funeral ServiceMid-America College of Funeral Service, 3111 Hamburg Pk., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an open house, Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jeffersonville facility. RSVP by Feb. 2 at 812-288-8878, Ext. 8522
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Clarksville Library will host “Beyond Hoosier True Crime” on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. This month, the group will examine the tragic case of Zach Bowen and Addie Hall. These two young French Quarter bartenders persevered through one of our country’s worst natural disasters, only to have their unlikely love story turn to tragedy.
“Beyond Hoosier True Crime” is a monthly program that examines notorious true crime cases in the United States. The group will explore how our criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in discussions with their thoughts and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content discussed, this program is for adults 18 and older.
Full Moon Hike
Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m. at Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown. The hike will be on Trail 2.
The Altered Book Workshops
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library “Altered Book Workshops” for those 18 or older will be Monday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Remember the old Reader’s Digest books? This is a workshop to give them a second life. Revamp, reconstruct, rejuvenate, and reinvigorate an old book. No boundaries, no rules, just for fun. Join Saundra Duffee, retired art teacher, to create a work of art, a functional piece, or anything else your imagination wants.
There are two required sessions. All materials will be provided. Registration is limited to 12 participants per session. All participants must attend the first session.
Jewelry-Making Craft Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a “Jewelry-Making Craft” on Monday, Feb. 6, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, you can make a necklace for yourself or to give as a gift for someone special.
Avery-Boyd’s jewelry typically retails for hundreds of dollars, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this 90-minute class.
The focus of this class will be necklaces, and each jewelry-making kit will cost between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Financial Planning Classes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library offers on both Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location the last two classes in a four-part series of Financial Planning Classes with Ashley Rose Schneider, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.
The “Ready or Not, Preparing for the Unexpected” seminar on Feb. 7 will provide the necessary tips on developing a proactive strategy for protection and preparation for the unexpected. The presentation discusses these two topics and how to position a portfolio for both expected and unexpected life changes.
The “Preparing Your Estate Plan” seminar on Feb. 21 is designed to help better understand the basics of estate planning. Learn about the options that make the most sense for your specific situation. You will also learn what to consider when creating a will, the benefits of trusts in estate planning, how to help reduce taxes on estates, and how insurance can help protect your family.
For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Valentine date night at the Vintage Fire Museum
Enjoy a special event with your Valentine’s date at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the Museum in a softly-lit, “romantic” atmosphere. The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person for non-members and $5 per person for members.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3431 Georgetown-Greenville Rd., Georgetown, will welcome special guest speaker, Greg Dixon on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Dixon is a former pastor and graduate of the Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. He served as a pastor for 37 years before starting Advance: A Global Alliance For Biblical Evangelism. He is the president of the Urban Youth Ministry of Greater Indianapolis and the Director of the Biblical Law Center. Dixon’s organization encourages and promotes spiritual renewal through evangelism of Christian initiatives.
Dixon will speak at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 and at the evening service at 6 p.m.. All visitors are welcome. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 301 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
Jeffersonville Main Street’s 16th Annual Chili & Brew Bonanza will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the St. Augustine Parish Hall, 316 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville. Enjoy chili tastings, beer tastings by Three Floyds & War Pigs in conjunction with Pearl Street Taphouse, DJ music, and a silent auction. Table sponsorships are available. Tickets are $20 a person at JeffMainStreet.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.