Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST /11 AM CST/ TODAY TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Isolated higher gusts possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon EST /11 AM CST/ today to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&