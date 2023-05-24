FRIDAY EVENTS
World War II Roundtable
The World War II Roundtable will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd. in Clarksville. Socializing hour starts at 9 a.m. when the library opens.
Paul Speerbrecker will talk about War Comes to American Soil: The Aleutian Campaign." Military veterans, history buffs and the general public are invited to attend. For more information, call 812-246-493.
Paper Shredding Event
The Jeffersonville First Financial Bank, 3539 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville, will host a free shred event, Friday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the bank. Local residents are invited to take advantage of the event.
Abbey Road on the River
Abbey Road on the River will continue Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29, at Big Four Station Park. 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
The 2023 Abbey Road on the River will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the festival. To purchase single and multi-day tickets, go to www.arotr.com
SATURDAY EVENTS
Star Valley Strawberry Festival
The Star Valley Strawberry Festival will be Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Borden Community Park, 875. Main St., Borden. The event is sponsored by Friends of Borden Community Park.
The celebration features food and activities ranging from build-your-own strawberry shortcake bar to a 5K race. A Memorial Day remembrance ceremony with a 21-gun salute will be from 4 to 4:30 p.m. and the Monarchs will perform from 7 to 9 p.m.
Clarksville Library to host poet
On Saturday, May 27, from noon to 1 p.m., the Clarksville Library will host poet Vince Gotera who will read a selection of his poems to a live library audience. Gotera has been described as among the “leading Filipino-American poets of this generation.” The child of Filipino immigrants, Gotera was born in San Francisco and served in the U.S. military during Vietnam. He now teaches at the University of Northern Iowa. He has published three collections of poetry, the most recent of which is "Fighting Kite," released in 2007. He is noted for editing The North American Review, one of America’s oldest literary magazines.
This program will meet in the Clarksville Library’s Meeting Room C. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Clarksville library hosts Kids Create
The Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, May 27, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s program is all about engineering. Youth will work in groups to create the tallest, longest, and most ingenious marble mazes. This program is perfect for children who like building or strategy games. The program is for grades K–5 and requires registration. Children in grades K-2 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Family Fun Night
First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville at 215 E. Ettels Lane is hosting a family open gym and family game night on Saturday, May 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The church will provide snacks and board games or people are welcome to bring their own. This is for families, it is not a drop-off children event. For more information, call the church office at 812-288-8217. Additional nights are planned on June 24 and July 29.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Chestnut and Pearls Gallery, 157 E. Main, New Albany, announces the upcoming collaborative exhibit titled “Imagine.”
An artist opening reception will be Sunday, May 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the gallery.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonviile
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. (Opening day for the Summer Farmers Market at Big Four Station Park will be Saturday, June 3.)
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer/fall Farmers Market is through Oct. 28.
Charlestown Farmers Market
Charlestown Farmers Market will be every Wednesday, May 17 through Oct. 25 at Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown. This is a community outreach program of the church. All products sold at the market are farm-raised, hand-crafted or home-baked.
Charlestown Pop-Up Market
The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown at Main and Market Streets will continue through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square. A record number of vendors are slated to set up on Saturdays, offering a variety of crafts, baked goods, food, arts, and more. Go to www.CharlestownParks.com to learn more.
Floyds Knobs
The Floyds Knobs Farmers Market, every Sunday through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location is Lawrence Banet Road/Hwy 150 (parking area next to Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs in Highlander Point Shopping Center.
New Vendors this season and your favorites locally raised meat, juice and shakes, honey, produce, holistic, jams and jellies, crafts, goat milk soaps and much more.
For more information, email floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
OTHER EVENTS
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to attend a Housing Stability Clinic on Tuesday, May 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
Schroyer to update Baptist Floyd construction
Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer will give an update on all the new construction projects underway at the hospital, as well as provide information on recent health care legislation passed by the Indiana Legislature, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., May 30, upstairs at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
A $65 million construction project continues to move forward, which will include new operating rooms and surgical waiting area. The ongoing project will wrap up in 2024. The hospital also recently opened its new Level II NICU and the surgical robotics program continues to expand.
The event is open to the public.
Job Fair at Clark Memorial Health
Join the team at Clark Memorial Health for a Job Fair on Wednesday, May 31 from 5-7 p.m. at the new Jeffersonville Commons building at 2023 Mercy Way in Jeffersonville.
Leaders will be on-site for interviews and a facility tour. Seeking Emergency Department registered nurses, radiology technicians, registration representatives and lab technicians for the new location. You can also go to clarkmemorial.org/careers and search free-standing to apply online.
Concert at Floyd County Library
Community Music Alliance will sponsor a free concert, noon, June 2, at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Music at the American Legion
American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of live music with Willis Tucker Band, 8 to 10 p.n., Friday, June 2, at the Legion Post.
Annual Shredding Event
First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church,, 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a shredding event, Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to noon in the church parking lot .
A donation of $25 and up is requested.
Fried Chicken Dinner
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at the post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
The cost is $11 per person.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Award-winning singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m.
Daryl is a three-time Songwriter of the Year with eight #1 songs and three Song of the Year awards to his credit. Among them is the classic “(Ask the Blind Man) He Saw It All,” the signature song of the southern gospel trio the Booth Brothers. He is from Waverly, Tennessee, and started singing at the age of 15 at Loretta Lynn’s Dude Ranch. He was a member of the Brothers Osborne and The Farm Hands before starting his solo career.
This is event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196. Indian Creek Baptist Church is at 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown.
Summer Food Service Program
The New Albany Floyd County School District will sponsor a Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals will be available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger. The meals will be served June 5 through July 21 with site closed June 19 and July 4.
The location is Hazelwood Middle School (Door #8, Beeler Street), 1021 Hazelwood Ave., New Albany. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
All meals must be consumed on site in the cafeteria.
Clark County Farm Bureau Scholarships
The Clark County Farm Bureau Inc. has open applications for two $1000 scholarships. Scholarships are available to Clark County seniors and returning college students. The applicants or parents must be members of Clark County Farm Bureau Inc to apply. Deadline to apply is June 15.
For details and an application call 812-256-3348 or email dktrotter1157@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.