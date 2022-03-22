Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic
Brandon Cooke of Sellersburg, has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, IA.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, IA; San Jose, CA., and Port Orange, FL.
Delegate to Hoosier Girls State
The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, has selected Olivia Abner, student at North Harrison High School, daughter of Linda and Andrew Abner, Palmyra, as its 2022 Delegate to Hoosier Girls State.
Olivia is an outstanding student with a 4/0 GPA; extracurricular activities that include student council, Superbowl, National Honor Society, Business Professionals of America, FFA, golf, tennis, 4-H Ambassador, 4-H Junior Leader, and 4-H State Council. She has received the Youth Philanthropy Council Grant, the Harrison County 4-H Roy Jones Citizenship Award, first place State Bicentennial Essay Contest, and the Harrison County 4-H First Harrison Bank Citizenship Award.
Olivia plans to pursue a degree in psychology/neuroscience and most likely a master’s degree. Merchant co-sponsors are Callistus Smith Agency, Floyds Knobs, and 1st Savings Bank, New Albany branch, Holly Crawford, branch manager.
The ALA Hoosier Girls State 2022 session will be at Trine University campus in Angola, IN beginning Sunday, June 19 and continuing through about noon Saturday, June 25. Delegates will have a week of learning about Indiana government; a week that will shape their young lives as they become informed and educated citizens who will help to lead our state and our country as our future leaders.
Floyd Central student to attend Journalism Conference
London Fulkerson, a student at Floyd Central High School, has been selected to represent New Albany as a National Youth Correspondent to the 2022 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University.
Fulkerson joins a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media. She was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies. National Youth Correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. The experiential portion of the program is complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community.
With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Journalism and Media Conference offers aspiring journalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience. The weeklong program, held at George Mason University’s state-of-the-art campus, will encourage and inspire young leaders from across the country who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this dynamic industry.
The Washington Journalism and Media Conference will be July 17 to July 22, 2022.
World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, March 26, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing hour starts at 9 a.m. when the library opens.
Charles Siebert will talk about the P-28 Lightning, one the most versatile aircraft of World War II.
Military veterans, history buffs and the public are invited to attend. For more information call 812-246-4983.
Book Signing
Lecture and book signing of “In Praise of Americanism” by Mary Lou Kapfhammer, will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Micky’s Book Store, 624 Vincennes, St., New Albany.
All are welcome to attend.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to Host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9a.m. – 2 p.m, Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be held on Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m,
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a week-long performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25 is due by May 1. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Please contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
Applications for Jeffersonville Farmers Market
The Jeffersonville Farmers Market summer-fall season on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville will celebrate opening day on June 4 and continue until Oct. 29
Applications are being accepted for vendors. For application information contact Market Manager Kim, at 812-288-7246 or Email: FarmersMarket@JeffMainStreet.org
Food and plant vendor application and arts and crafts vendor application are available. Application deadline is April 1.
A second Farmers Market is on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, Allison Lane, Jeffersonville. Open on Tuesdays, June 7 through Oct. 25.
Retired Federal Employees to meet
The New Albany NARFE will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. Guest speaker will be Lisa Richardson, Director of Development for LifeSpan Resources.
Richardson’s chosen topic will include local transportation options available to area seniors for doctor appointments and to attend other medical events. Ms. Richardson will also share updated information on popular local senior games to be the first week of June.
All active federal employees, retired federal employees and spouses are welcome to attend any NARFE meeting. For details, call Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
The Scriptures of Lent
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, during the month of March are hosting a virtual program “The Scriptures of Lent 2022.”
The programs will take place on Thursdays – March 24 and 31, as well as April 7 – from 6:15-7:45 p.m., EST.
Explore with others as the richness and beauty of scripture passages come alive during the Lenten season. Each workshop during the series will be facilitated by a preacher, teacher or scripture scholar and scripture passages will be provided for all before each session.
Cost to attend is $5 per session. The registration deadline is three days prior to each session.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Art History Illustrated
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, is presenting Art History Illustrated, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., March 24, at the center.
The program is the third Thursday of each month. The program this month will be “Mystic Bulls and Talking Snakes: The Art of Late Antique Mystery Cults.”
Clarksville Community Center Senior Games
The Clarksville Community Center, 2311 Sam Gwin Dr., Clarksville, is sponsoring free games for adults 55 and older every Thursday during March starting at 1 p.m. March 24 will be Bunco. The winner will receive a $5 gift card.
Floyd County Men’s Lenten Breakfast
The Floyd County Men’s Lenten breakfasts will be the last four Saturdays in Lent. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offerings will be taken for the Floyd Central Christian Ministries. Everyone is invited.
The weekly schedule follows:
March 26 — Chapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Rd., Borden
April 2 — St. Marys of the Knobs, 5719 St. Marys Rd., Floyds Knobs
April 9 —St. Mary’s Navilleton, 7500 Navilleton Road, Floyds Knobs
April 16 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church, 5105 Old Georgetown Road, Georgetown
Floyd County Library is sponsoring Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library is sponsoring Sip n’ Chat, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., March 29, at Village House, 8251 In 64, Georgetown.
Spring into Fitness and Weight Loss
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue will sponsor an hour devoted to learning about becoming fit, weight loss, how these can be accomplished and how these affect women, in particular. Guest speaker will be Dr. Giavonne Rondo. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 26, from noon to 1 p.m.
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine.
This is being planned as an in-person event, however, depending on the virus situation, that could change and become a Zoom event. For this reason, everyone is asked to pre-register.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Dining with Diabetes
The Purdue Extension Dining with Diabetes program meets March 28, April 4, April 11 and April 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The location is Purdue Polytechnic Building, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany, Shine Meeting Room (second floor). The program fee is discounted from $40 to only $10, due to a grant from the Nutrition Coalition at Floyd Memorial Hospital.
Register online through this link: https://cvent.me/D22Nyr. Registration Deadline: March 22, 2022. Call Purdue Extension (812) 948-5470 for more information.
The schedule:
March 28: What is diabetes?/ snacks and appetizers
April 4: Carbs and sweeteners/desserts
April 11: Fats and sodium/ main dishes
April 18: Putting it all together/side dishes
Spring into your dreams with life coach and fun facilitator
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, is sponsoring an evening of Interactive Play with Diane Renae Walker, Life Coach and Fun Facilitator, 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.
Spring is almost here. A great time to do cleaning, clearing out, and letting go. Those attending will have fun as Walker guides you through a time of reflection of 2021, releasing those things that no longer serve you, clarifying and calling in what you truly desire.
Included in these two hours will be information and inspiration, dialogue, journaling, and guided envisioning. You will then create our own take-home vision boards to remind and guide you toward your dreams.
Walker has been guiding and inspiring people to live more fully and authentically for over 30 years. She walks her talk and teaches from her own life experiences and incredible adventures in living. In addition to being a Life Coach and Educator, she is also an Interfaith Minister and Ceremony Officiant.
A fee of $5 per person is suggested (not required) for the class and supplies.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Local Author Meet & Greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a Meet & Greet with Louisville-based author David J. Domine, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. His new book is entitled “A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City: Murder, Secrets, and Scandal in Old Louisville.” His book, published in 2021, has been described as “a true-crime saga with an eccentric Southern backdrop.”
Domine, who has an MFA in writing, MA in Spanish literature, and an MA in German literature, teaches foreign languages and translation at Bellarmine University. For more information, go to his website: daviddomine.com.
This one hour with Domine will be jam-packed with a reading, a book conversation or discussion, and a book signing/selling. Domine will read from A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City, and as time permits, there will be a discussion on the reading, including Q&A. Afterward, he will sign and sell copies of his book.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
Meeting dates are:
April 20; May 18; June 15; July 13; Aug. 17; Sept. 21; Oct. 19,
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
