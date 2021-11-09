Blood Drive
A Blood Drive in memory and honor of Lee Taylor, grandfather and mentor of Javi Bernard will be Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the First Christian Church, 3209 Middle Road, Jeffersonville. Javi is working toward his Boy Scout Merit Badge.
Lee Taylor was a proud member of the Louisville Fire Department for 36 years and retired as Major and Battalion Chief. He began donating blood in 1960 and donated regularly for the next 52 years. He passed away two years ago. Today, his grandson, Javi Bernard continues his legacy by hosting a blood drive in his honor for an Eagle Scout Project.
The Red Cross will donate a $10 gift card to every person who donates blood at the Jeffersonville site Saturday.
For an appointment, call 1-800-red cross (1-800-733-2767) or go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: TaylorsTitans.
Develop New Albany Holiday OrnamentDevelop New Albany, the City’s non-profit, Main Street organization, has announced the availability of the new solid pewter holiday ornament featuring the historic Graf-Conner Building (New Albany City Hall). The building is the 15th in an annual series of landmark buildings in New Albany to be featured.
Previous ornaments included: Kaiser Tobacco Building; YMCA — Floyd County branch; River City Winery/Baer Building and Town Clock Church, all sold out.
Ornaments available in limited supply include: Sapinsky Block/Schmitt Furniture; Scribner House; Elsby Building, Culbertson Mansion and Grand Theater.
The Calumet Club; Division Street School; New Albany Carnegie Library; State Bank of Indiana and Direct Oil Service Building (Coffee Crossing) ornaments are all still available.
The new ornament, and previous years ornaments, can be found throughout the season at the following downtown and uptown establishments: Mariposa; Regalo; Antique Attic; House of K; Dress & Dwell; Schmitt Furniture; Him & Her Boutique and Strandz & Threadz.
The ornaments will also be sold at the Downtown New Albany Farmers Market: Wednesdays from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. — noon
Online sales are also available at: developnewalbany.org
Cost of each ornament is $20. Proceeds will benefit downtown revitalization activities of Develop New Albany.
Opening of Finding Home: Dan Bulleit Art Retrospective
The Floyd County Library and the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana are sponsoring the opening of a new show, Finding Home: Dan Bulleit Art Retrospective, at the Floyd County Library. The show will kick off with an opening reception Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the library and will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 16 during the Library’s open hours (Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.).
Dan Bulleit is a Southern Indiana artist who finds inspiration in changing light and the quieter moments in life. He calls himself, “a storyteller who works in oils and impressions.” He has spent much of his life as a marketing and illustration professional, and has recently returned to his first passion of painting. This show, Finding Home, is composed of works from every step of Dan’s life. “My art has been about finding my path — it’s as simple or as complicated as that,” he said. He invites the viewer to create their own meaning when they explore his work, and hopes that they might be inspired to consider their own homes and paths as they do.
One notable piece that will be displayed is BLUE ANGEL, a portrait of a health care worker during the COVID-19 pandemic. About this piece, Dan said, “I was compelled to paint this tribute to health care workers in recognition of their response to the COVID epidemic and in gratitude from me personally in their support of my on-going battle with colon cancer. Their hands-on defense to the virus is universally recognized as an historic humanitarian effort ... Health care professionals demonstrate such devotion that, for some, has been at the cost of their own lives. In this painting, a symbol for all the workers, a solitary nurse attempts to gather herself on a short break during another long shift. In her fatigue, she questions if they have done enough. The isolation and sometimes doubt within the turbulence almost consumes her spirit. I can’t imagine where we would be without their dedication to go on and save lives.”
Learn more about Dan and his work by going to dbulleit.fineartstudioonline.com.
Family History of Early New England
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will give a program about a variety of free resources for researching your family’s early New England settlers, especially Puritans, Pilgrims, their enemies, and the peoples they enslaved. The program will be Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.
Nov. 11 marks the 401st anniversary of the Mayflower’s landing at Plymouth Rock, and the Puritan fleet arrived in the New World 391 years ago this summer. However, Native American nations occupied New England long before English-speaking people came to the area. French settlements in the New England region were also well-established by the time the English arrived. After 400 years, one might think the earliest New England records must be lost to time, but a surprisingly large body of information remains. Since many New Englanders migrated to the Ohio Valley in the 19th Century, quite a few local residents have researched their families to these early New England groups. Beginners and advanced researchers alike will take away low-cost, practical ideas that they can use to find their own New England family members. This presentation, which will be conducted via Zoom, is recommended for teen and adult patrons. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Join the meeting at this link: tinyurl.com/PilgrimGenes
Zoom Book DiscussionThe Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join on Friday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a virtual discussion of “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros. Cisneros’ book, chosen this year to celebrate The Big Read, has a relatable narrative for everyone. The main character, Esperanza Cordero, is a pre-teen girl growing up in a poverty-stricken neighborhood in Chicago. Her story is representative of other females who also cling to hope and the burning desire to better themselves against all odds.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Foundation provided the funds to purchase 200 copies of this book. These copies will be available at both library locations while supplies last. They are free and yours to keep or share with a friend. Library representatives would love for those who take a book to participate in the virtual book discussion, which will be facilitated by library director, David Seckman. Seckman came to the library via Tacoma, Washington, in August of 2020.
When you register for this event, a Zoom link will be sent to you. For more information on programs or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Clark County Republican WomenClark County Republican Women’s (CCRW) annual GOP Christmas dinner will be Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Radisson Hotel, 505 Marriott Dr, Clarksville.
Speakers will be U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, State Sen. Erin Houchin and Secretary of State Holli Sullivan. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with Mingle and Jingle with a cash bar and appetizers. Dinner, catered by Stumler’s Catering, will be served beginning about 6:30 p.m. and speakers at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $55 and are available by Venmo, Cash or Check. Tables are available for $550. Seating will be 10 per table. Digital Ads are available for $75. Reservations and Ads submissions will be taken until Monday, November 29, 2021. Call now to make reservations.
For more information please contact Fannie Grubbs, CCRW President, via phone: 502-296-4146 or email: ccrw2020@gmail.com.
