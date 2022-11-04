Toddler Storytime at Clarksville Library
The Clarksville Branch Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun — plus some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Jeffersonville Merchants Open House
Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be the Holiday Open House in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. The shops and restaurants will have specials, downtown will be decked out in holiday decor, and the trolley will be making the loop with live holiday music aboard.
This is the kickoff to the holiday season. The shops will continue to have special open house specials during regular business hours on Friday and Saturday.
Area 2 Applicator Program
The 2022 Area 2 Applicator Program is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, in three locations. RSVPs are appreciated by Wednesday, Nov. 9, but not required.
• Clark County Fairgrounds (9608 Highway 62, Charlestown) from 9 to 11:00 a.m. RSVP to hlpotter@purdue.edu or 812-256-4591.
• Washington County Fairgrounds (118 Fair St., Salem) from 1 to 3 p.m. RSVP to dhowellw@purdue.edu or 812-883-4601.
• Harrison County Extension Office (247 Atwood St., Corydon) from 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP to gmanders@purdue.edu or 812-738-4236.
Topics at all three locations:
• Mud Management When Feeding Hay from a Soil Health, Fertility, and Weed Control Perspective — Robert Zupancic, NRCS Southeast Grazing Specialist
• Forage Species Selection for Pest Management — Keith Johnson, Purdue Extension Forage Specialist
The program is free, but private applicator credits are $10, cash or check only. Commercial applicator credits (1, 14, & RT) are available. Participants receive credit for attending one program.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 at the K of C Hall. The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert.
Shopping Extravaganza
Shopping Extravaganza, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, 5719 St. Marys Rd., Floyds Knobs.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., Nov. 12, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Fall Festival
Fresco Tea Bar, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville, is hosting a fall festival, Saturday, Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring vendors, wine servings and a food truck.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., Nov. 13, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Shred event
Jeffersonville First Financial Bank, 3539 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, will host a document shred event Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18 at the bank during normal hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local residents are invited to bring personal paperwork they would like shredded in a secure and confidential manner. Papers that might be destroyed include medical records, cancelled checks, bank/financial statements, documents with SSN or credit card information, legal papers and more.
Document shredding gives consumers peace of mind in knowing their information has been destroyed the correct way and provides a safe way to take care of trash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.