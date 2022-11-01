Ladies Union Club annual Flea Market
Ladies Union Club annual Flea Market, Friday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ladies Union Club, 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlestown. The Ladies Union Club, formed in 1905, has been maintaining the former one-room schoolhouse since purchasing the building in 1924. The ladies will serve sandwiches, soup, homemade pies and drinks. Come enjoy looking for bargains, antiques, clothes, dishes and lots of miscellaneous. The Flea Market will continue on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fall Hay Ride
It’s time to break out the flannel clothes and pumpkin spice lattes. Enjoy a hay wagon ride through Lapping Park, 2402 Greentree North, Clarksville, on Friday, Nov. 4 from 6 :30 to 8:30 p.m. Fall’s splendor will greet you as you make your way to the park’s far reaches and discover Lapping’s hidden gems. You’ll be treated to some tunes and then invited to warm up by the campfires at Endris Lodge, where you can buy a smores kit and roast marshmallows over the flames. Admission is a single canned good per person. Parking is available at Wooded View Golf Course, where you can also drop off your canned goods and wait in line for the wagon ride.
Jeffersonville Merchants Open House
Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be the Holiday Open House in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. The shops and restaurants will have specials, downtown will be decked out in holiday decor, and the trolley will be making the loop with live holiday music aboard. This is the kickoff to the holiday season. The shops will continue to have open house specials during regular business hours on Friday and Saturday.
Chicken DinnerKnights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 at the K of C Hall. The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., Nov. 12, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Fall Festival
Fresco Tea Bar, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville, is hosting a fall festival, Saturday, Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring vendors, wine servings and a food truck.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., Nov. 13, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Remembrance Service
Hosparus of Southern Indiana will sponsor a Remembrance Service, Sunday, Nov. 20 to honor and celebrate those community members lost over the past year. The service, to be at the New Albany office at 502 Hausfeldt Ln., will be conducted by the Hosparus Health Grief Counselors. The remembrance will include music, a time for reflection and a brief ceremony. Online registration is preferred at https://bit.ly/2022RememberHSI or call 888-345-8197.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Nov. 20 at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Schimpff’s Confectionery making ribbon candy
Friday, Nov. 25, watch Warren and Jill Schimpff and staff make ribbon candy for the holiday season, using the same copper kettle and roll molds the founder Gustav Schimpff used in 1891. From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. they will make the ribbon candy. On Saturday, Nov. 26, the staff will make candy canes for the holiday season. Candy making can be viewed from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Schimpff’s Confectionery & Candy Museum is at 347 Spring St., Jeffersonville. The event is free. More information call 812-283-8367 (www.schimpffs.com)
American Classic Car Club
American Classic Car Club will sponsor a car show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, at Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Light Up Charlestown
Light Up Charlestown will be Friday evening, Nov. 25. To kick off the holidays, Light Up Charlestown takes place Friday, Nov. 25 at Greenway Park, starting at 6:30 p.m. Gather for sounds of holiday music and the flipping of the light switch at 7 p.m. From that moment forward, the City of Charlestown will glow with lights at Greenway Park, the City Square and the Family Activities Park.
Greenway Park, the city’s central park will glow with Hallmark-card-worthy lights, including from the 55-foot tree. Visitors can enjoy a stroll through the paved park. Horse-drawn carriage rides return this year, taking place Dec. 18 and 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., giving riders an intimate tour of Greenway Park and the City Square. No reservation is needed and cost is $10 per rider ages 2 and up. Tickets (cash only) are sold at the Greenway Park concession stand. Visits with Santa, and the Winterwald Holiday Market, ice skating and other fun activities are available at the Family Activity Center.
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 26, at the center. The activity will be Gingerbread House activity. This event is the last Saturday of every month.
Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday will be Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Jeffersonville. Spend the day shopping the downtown businesses
Ice Rink Opens
The rink will be at The Depot at 701 Michigan Avenue in downtown Jeffersonville and will be open Nov. 26, 2022 through Jan. 29, 2023. On Opening Day the rink will be open noon to 4 p.m. Hours of operation: Wednesdays- Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 8 p.m. The Ice Skating Rink is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Light Up Jeffersonville and Parade
The North Pole Party begins at 4 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Warder Park. It features games, music, rides, vendors and visits with Santa Claus. The Holiday Light Up Parade gets rolling at 6 p.m. Find a spot on Spring Street — Market to 7th — and watch as the floats, bands and other participants ride by. After the parade watch the traditional tree lighting at Warder Park.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., Nov. 27 at Falls of the Ohio State Park (in the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
