FRIDAY EVENTS
2nd Time Around boutique sale
St Mary of the Annunciation Church is hosting a “2nd Time Around” Women’s Accessories & Boutique Sale in the parish gym on Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Come to 420 E. Eighth Street, New Albany, (enter up ramp at back of building) and spoil yourself with some bargains from the treasure trove of clothing and accessories and give them a chance to be enjoyed for a “2nd Time Around.” After shopping, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and muffins in the church Bistro.
Let's learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will devote an hour to the Beatles, Friday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location. Shelly Trent and her husband flew to England and visited London and Liverpool, where they enjoyed a ‘magical history tour.” They spent an incredible 10 days visiting the key sites of the four lads of Liverpool, known to the entire planet as the Beatles.
Shelly took numerous photographs on their trip and will be sharing the photos along with tour highlights, including many stories. For those waiting in anticipation for Abbey Road on the River, why not come to the Jeffersonville Library for a prelude to that event?
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8606. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue.
Sellersburg American Legion evening of music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music with Willis Tucker and Pat Crawford, Friday, May 13, from 8 to 10 p.m. at the post home.
Blood Drive
American Red Cross will also sponsor a blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, May 13 in the lower hall of the Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany Street. A free tote will be given to donors.
Army Ammunition Plant or ICI America reunion
The old Army Ammunition Plant, or ICI America in Charlestown, will sponsor a reunion dinner, 1 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 1402 Cedar St., Clarksville.
For more information call Pat Akins at 502-727-8928- e-mail greenfield9194@yahoo.com. Individuals will be responsible for their meals.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday, May 13.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Salvation Army and United Postal Service provide food pick-up
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana will receive food from a partnership with the United States Postal Service. Families can bag healthy, non-perishable food items and place them by their mailbox for their letter carrier to pick up on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Families in Floyd County that are in need of food can request a food order from The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling 812-944-1018. Food picks-ups are scheduled Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to receive and sort donated food on Saturday, May 14, from 3 – 6 p.m. at the New Albany Post Office on Elm St., and May 16-20 from 9 a.m. – noon at The Salvation Army New Albany Center of Hope on Green Valley Road, for sorting and storing. Volunteers should call 812-944-1018 to sign up.
Candidate Meet and Greet
Clark County Republican Women will host a Candidate Meet & Greet, 9 a.m., Saturday, May 14 at Parnell Training Center, 301 Lewman Court, Jeffersonville, in the River Ridge Complex.
Speakers will be Chris Garten, Indiana State Senator; Paul Hager, Secretary of State candidate; David Shelton, Secretary of State candidate.
For more information call 502-296-4146.
2nd Time Around boutique sale
St Mary of the Annunciation Church is hosting a "2nd Time Around" Women's Accessories & Boutique Sale in the parish gym on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Come to 420 E. Eighth Street, New Albany, (enter up ramp at back of building) and spoil yourself with some bargains from the treasure trove of clothing and accessories and give them a chance to be enjoyed for a “2nd Time Around.” After shopping, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and muffins in the church Bistro.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Saturday, May 14.
Greenville Park Open Market
The Greenville Historical Preservation Committee is sponsoring a Craft Fair and Farmers Market at the Greenville Park on Buttontown Road and Highway 150 in Greenville.
To promote "Shop Local" and the "Town of Greenville" the event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022. Over 35 vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The park has a walking trail, shelter, and play areas for the children.
The proceeds from the "Shop Local" event at the Greenville Park will be used by the HPC Committee for the benefit of promoting Greenville's historical significance.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program on Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Learn what essential oils you need to keep in your diaper bag and how to use them safely on your infant or toddler. After the class, when your child gets fussy, has a diaper rash, has tummy issues, can’t sleep, or has some other little emergency, you will be able to use natural solutions confidently to make life easier. (Optional: $5.00 Make & Take)
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Backyard Science Day
Backyard Science Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 14, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Anyone can make a contribution to better understand the world around us. Join a new special event to explore different science activities to do. Pick a favorite and learn while we learn more too.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, May 14, beginning at 8 p.m. on Trail 1.
Padgett Museum opens for the season
The Padgett Museum operated by the Floyd County Historical Society, located at 509 West Market Street, New Albany, will open for the season on Saturday, May 14. The museum is open every Saturday from 1-3 p.m. through December 10, 2022. Admission is free.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Chestnuts and Pearls Gallery
Chestnuts and Pearls Gallery, located at 157 E. Main, New Albany, announces the collaborative exhibit titled “Fantastical.” Twelve local artist are being showcased with subject matter including mystical, paranormal, macabre, dreamy, other worldly and fantasy.
The Local Artist participating in the exhibit are Melissa Cunningham, Jada Lynn Dixon, Brianna Jacobi, Grayson Engleman, Penny Hundley, Karen Saunders, Michele Strotman, Ami Romig, Sharon Goode Ramick, Amelia Wise, Linda Williams and R. J. Zoeller. Ceramics, acrylic and oil paintings plus photography are all represented in the exhibit. An Artist reception will be held May 15, 2-4 p.m., which is free and open to the public. “Fantastical” runs May 15-June 30. Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday and Sundays noon-4 p.m. (Sunday hours starting May 15), Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and by appointment. For more info, call 502-548-9114.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club will meet at 3 p.m., May 15, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Annual Pet Lovers’ Party
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League will host its 14th Annual Pet Lovers’ Party on Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Showroom at Caesars Southern Indiana.
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 10. All proceeds go toward FCARL’s mission of helping the animals of Floyd County. This Tropical Island-themed event will feature a dinner catered by Caesars Southern Indiana (with vegetarian option), DJ entertainment, exciting trivia games, door and game prizes, cake auction and a silent auction. There will be a costume contest so come dressed to win. Business casual is also fine.
Floyd County Animal Rescue League is a nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless animals in our community through spaying & neutering programs, educating the public on being responsible pet owners, providing emergency medical vouchers to pet owners in need and providing adoption and medical support for the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.
For tickets and information, call Kate Muss at the Floyd County Animal Rescue League on 812-949-9099.
Silver Creek Cemeterial Association
The Silver Creek Cemeterial Association will hold its annual meeting Sunday, May 15, at 2:30 p.m. The meeting will be at the church on the grounds of the Silver Creek Cemetery on Old Brick Church Road in Sellersburg. There will be a brief business meeting, inspirational message and singing. All members and interested public are invited.
Silver Creek Church, known as the Old Brick Church, was established in 1798. The historic structure is opened annually for this event. The Cemeterial Association maintains the cemetery through donations and sales of burial lots. Donations can be mailed to: P.O. Box 65, Sellersburg, IN 47172.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
The Summer/Fall Farmers Market will open June 4 and continue through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market, June 7 through Oct. 25, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, Allison Lane, Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer season will continue through Oct. 1.
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Located next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald's. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Charlestown Library Summer Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registrations for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be for four weeks in June beginning June 6.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
New Albany High School concerts
• New Albany High School Choir concert, May 16, 7 p.m. at the school
• New Albany High School Orchestra concert, May, 19, 7 p.m. at the school
• New Albany High School Band concert, May 23, at the school
The location of New Albany High School is 1020 Vincennes St., New Albany
Works by Artist Hawk Alfredson on display at Jeff Library
The newest art exhibit of International Artist Hawk Alfredson, titled "Nostradamus’ Last Words," will be on display at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library beginning Monday, May 16 – Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Swedish-born Alfredson’s painting style has been labeled as Surrealism, Magic Realism, Symbolist and Fantastic art, and even Pansurrealism. Regardless of the label, it is evident that he truly has a style all his own. The medium of this particular exhibit will be oil on canvas.
Alfredson moved to New York City in 1995 and lived and painted there in the historic Chelsea Hotel. In addition to Alfredson, it has been the home of numerous artists, writers, and musicians through the years. In early 2018, Alfredson and his wife, Photographer Mia Hanson, arrived in Louisville.
This mesmerizing exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery of the Jeffersonville Library during regular hours of operation.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet on Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road; Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
This year is the 10th anniversary of the 2012 Henryville Tornado. Chuck Lewis, lecturer, historian, and board member of the Clark County Museum will present the program, with photos, of the path and disastrous effects of this deadly storm.
Library rules remain the same. You may wear a mask, but not required. More Information: Sue Koetter, President st 812-294-4080 or 502-386-8885.
Rotary Southern Indiana sponsoring webinar
Rotary Southern Indiana is sponsoring webinar on Wednesday, May 18 from noon-1:30 p.m. The webinar is open to the public, and panelists and their topics are:
• Leslie Glass, founder, Reach Out Recovery, “Mental Health Education for Teens and Their Families.”
• Bonnie Black, behavioral health expert, “When it All BecomesOverwhelming.”
• Dr. Whitney Cordoba-Grueso, physician, Bogota, Colombia; and current IU Ph.D. student in Epidemiology. “The Power of Social Networks on Mental Health.”
Following the presentations, attendees can submit questions, access slides and other resource materials, and download a recording of the program.
To register, go to: https://rotaryroundtable.com
You do not have to be a Rotarian to register or attend.
The mental health awareness program is the first of a series of “Rotary
Roundtable” webinars on various topics.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on May 18, at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
One State/One Story
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to the second of three programs on Aimee Nezhukumatathil’s "World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments."
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library was awarded a Community Read grant of $750 from Indiana Humanities to participate in a statewide read.
The program will be Wednesday, May 18, from 1-3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. This program will be an In-Person Writing Workshop conducted by Ron Whitehead, National Beat Poet Laureate, USA for 2021-2022.
Whitehead’s workshop, "Crossing The River of Fire: The Alchemy of Writing," will journey to the heart of our beings. Each participant will write one poem or story, born of their own experience, an experience that connects each of us with nature and, of course, Aimee Nezhukumatathil and World of Wonders. We will remember how the splendor of a bird song or a blooming flower has rejuvenated our human lives and resurrected our radiant spirits.
This program will be limited to 20 participants; masks are optional.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
LifeSpring Foundation hosting Boots & Bling Gala
The LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana is host its newly revamped gala, Boots & Bling, on Thursday, May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Huber’s Barn #1 at Joe Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant, 2421 Engle Rd., Borden.
There will be live entertainment and line dancing lessons taught by Artie Dean Harris Band, dream vacation and Bling Bling raffles, wine and bourbon pulls and more. Guests are encouraged to dress for the theme. A buffet will be provided by Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant. Additionally, the 2022 Impact Awards that honor community LifeSpring Health Systems is the state designated community mental health center in 11 Southern Indiana counties and a Federally Qualified Health Center. LifeSpring serves more than 13,000 clients annually by providing a comprehensive spectrum of behavioral healthcare services. To learn more, visit LifeSpring’s website at www.lifespringhealthsystems.org.
Have fun while supporting the LifeSpring Foundation's community healthcare initiatives across southern Indiana! Proceeds from the Boots & Bling Gala will support the work of LifeSpring Health Systems and other organizations that strive to improve and sustain the quality of life in our communities.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.lifespringgala.org or contact Shelley Dewig, Fundraising and Development Coordinator, at 812-206-1209. Tickets are $75 per person, or $750 for a table of eight.
Form, Not Function: A Quilt Art exhibit
Form, Not Function: A Quilt Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, May 19 — July 16 at the Carnegie Center for Arts and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany.
Every year more than 25 fiber artists submit incredible quilted creations for this exquisite competition and exhibit. Opening reception is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., May 19.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Balanced Living Health in-person class, hosted by Frances Hunter, will be Thursday, May 19, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the downtown main branch location, 211 East Court Avenue. This class is on the third Thursday of every month unless noted otherwise.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Each month different perspectives can be obtained, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The topics to be discussed at the May meeting include:
The Mind/Body Health Connection: A steady state of negative emotions can increase the risk of infection, inflammatory conditions, and disease, plus a slower recovery time from sickness. On the other hand, positive attitudes are linked with reduced risk for heart disease, high blood pressure, infection, ill health, and other stress-related conditions.
Mind and Spirit: Lessons on Loss: Accepting the reality of a loss involves two steps: overcoming the natural denial response and then letting yourself experience the pain of grief. The timetable for these steps differs from person to person.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
