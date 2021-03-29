Community Montessori virtual musical
The Community Montessori Performing Arts program proudly presents the new virtual musical, "A Killer Party," streaming for two nights in May.
Join the performers for this virtual production, created remotely by learners in Community Montessori’s Woods program (high school age learners from 14-18). The show also includes some cameos from a few staff and school alum.
The show is a night of mayhem and mischief as this theatrical dinner party goes all wrong. This hilarious musical murder mystery is filled with confusion and fun as Detective Justine Case tries to solve the crime.
The virtual production is streaming Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8, at 7:30 p.m. Reserve streaming tickets at (https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/48068).
Those interested in the Community Montessori Performing Arts program are asked to check out the learners’ new website (https://sites.google.com/shiningminds.com/woods-creativity/community-montessori-performing-arts), which includes a photo gallery of the past decade of performances.
There are a variety of pricing options available ranging from $5 to $20 to accommodate different needs and what works best for your household. The public is invited to stream the show. Go to the school website at www.shiningminds.com to learn more about Community Montessori.
Prosser open house
Prosser Career Center will have its annual open house on April 6, 8, and 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Prosser staff is inviting high school sophomores and juniors in Southern Indiana to attend the Prosser Career Education Center Open House. This is an opportunity for high school students along with the public to tour the facility and interact with program area content instructors. There is no need to make reservations.
Prosser Career Center is at 4202 Charlestown Road, New Albany. For more information contact the main office at 812-542-8508.
Wofford College Dean's List
Lillian Ashton Hatton of Georgetown, has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Wofford College, a four-year, residential liberal arts college in Spartanburg, S.C. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
