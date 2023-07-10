Double H Square Dance Club
Double H Square Dance Club will start lessons at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut Street, Jeffersonville. Come enjoy the fun.
Karaoke Night
Karaoke Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, Wednesday, July 12 from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
Town Hall Meeting
All veterans are invited to a Town Hall meeting to be informed about local benefits, Wednesday, July 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs.
Guest speakers from Floyd County Community and VA will give information on benefits in the area. Come and meet community leaders.
Shredding Event
Bogged down with clutter at home or the office? Overwhelmed with mounds of sensitive papers and items that need to be destroyed?
The solution is close at hand. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, take those items to the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Corp and Community Center, 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany. Professionals and massive trucks from A Plus Paper Shredding in Louisville will be on hand to pulverize a wide variety of items for a free-will offering. The site will be staffed by Salvation Army summer campers, and proceeds will be used to support its programs for youth.
Make a note of the items that can be shredded on-site: papers and documents, folders, CDs and cassette and VHS tapes without plastic cases, credit cards, USB drives, and badges. For $5 in addition to the free-will donation, hard drives also may be pulverized.
Not to be mixed in with paper or brought to be destroyed are batteries, including phones or other household items that use them, because they are extreme fire hazards, according to A Plus Paper Shredding officials. Other items that cannot be shredded are glass, steel or metal objects, string or cords, or plastic bags.
Because of the volume that may be brought, the company limits people to four large bags or boxes per vehicle. Once the items are dumped into the 6,000-pound-capacity pulverizing truck, the cardboard and plastic bags will be recycled by the Salvation Army.
The fact that shredding will be done on-site and not hauled away to be destroyed make this service especially beneficial to those concerned about the sensitivity of their items, according to Salvation Army Majors Jonathan and Catherine Fitzgerald.
Free-will donations may be in cash or by check payable to The Salvation Army. For additional information, call the office at 812-944-1018.
Clark County Museum Thursday Program
Second Thursdays Program will be held at the Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave. in Jeffersonville on July 13 at 6 p.m. “Arthur Loomis: Jeffersonville’s Legendary Architect” will be presented by Steve Weiser, FAIA. Weiser is a Louisville architect and historian who has written over 12 books on local architecture.
The program is free to the public, donations are gratefully accepted, refreshments are provided.
New Albany VFW Dance
VFW Post 1693 Friday Night Dance, every Friday night 7 to 10 p.m. at the Post home, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany. Live bands and a large dance floor, Upstairs Reception Hall, $5 cover.
July Band Schedule:
• July 14: Prime Band
• July 21: Denham Band
• July 28: Old Goats and a Nanny Band
Coca-Cola Cruis-In
Coco-Cola Cruis-In, located along Riverside Drive at the Riverfront Overlook and Riverstage area, will be July 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening will include a car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities.
