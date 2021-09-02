Jeff Farmers Market location change Saturday
One-day change: Jeffersonville Farmers Market will be at Warder Park this Saturday, Sept. 4, because Abbey Road on the River will be rockin’ at Big Four Station. Live music at Warder Park from 9 a.m. to noon by The Goats playing your favorite pop, indie rock, and country classics. Next Saturday, Sept. 11 the Farmers Market returns to Big Four. Warder Park is in the 100 block of E. Court Avenue in Downtown Jeffersonville at Court Avenue & Spring Street.
Bethel Church open house
The public is welcome to an Open House at Bethel Church on Bethel-Freiberger Rd. in Floyds Knobs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. There will be no service, just the opportunity to visit a very historic church in Floyds Knobs.
All are welcome to walk the grounds including the cemetery and visit inside the church.Campaign for tobacco free kids
The Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition wants to achieve health equity by eliminating the disease and economic burden associated with tobacco addiction and exposure.
There are over 15,000 flavors for electronic cigarettes including fruit, candy, and menthol flavors. These are the flavors that the Food and Drug Administration has identified as being preferred by eight out 10 youth e-cigarette users. Vaping is now the most popular tobacco product for Indiana youth with an estimated 18.5% of high school students using electronic cigarettes.
Current reports indicate that there is evidence of harmful and potentially harmful ingredients in e-cigarettes. One harmful ingredient identified in the majority of e-cigarettes is nicotine. A recent Centers for Disease Control study found that 99% of the e-cigarettes sold in assessed venues in the United States contained nicotine. Using nicotine in adolescence can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control.
Children and adults have been poisoned by swallowing, breathing, or absorbing e-cigarette liquid through their skin or eyes. Nationally, approximately 50% of calls to poison control centers for e-cigarettes are for kids 5 years of age or younger. The fumes that are exhaled can contain nicotine, tiny particles of metal, and some of the same toxins that are found in secondhand smoke from combustible cigarettes.
Vaping poses a serious health risk to its users and to people who inhale the second-hand fumes.
For more information, contact Angie Moore at amoore@casi1.org or 812-288-6451 extension 2122 or go to Minority Tobacco Prevention of Clark County on Facebook.
If you or someone you know needs information on how to quit, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
Jeffersonville Wine Walk & Shop Sept. 10
The 12th annual Wine Walk & Shop event in 2021 in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street Inc., a nonprofit downtown revitalization organization, and the merchants of downtown Jeffersonville. This event features 10 wine tasting stations and a variety of hors d’oeuvres at the downtown shops. There will be five live music acts on the sidewalks, trolley rides, and special sales at the locally-owned shops. Tickets are $20 per person.
The registration table will be outside of 401 Pearl Street at Maple and Pearl Streets. Everyone, even those who bought tickets in advance, must stop by this table on the night of the event to have their ID checked and receive their wristband, program, and wine glass before they can participate in the event.
The next event planned for downtown Jeffersonville is Steamboat Nights, Oct. 1-2. For more information, go to wwwjeffmainstreet.org
Charlestown High alumni dinner/dance
The 135th annual Charlestown High School Alumni dinner/dance reunion will be Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The reunion will be at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville. Reservation forms were mailed to all alumni for whom the association has a current address.
If you did not receive a reservation form, you can pick one up at the Charlestown Township Trustee’s office at 322 Main Cross Street, Charlestown. Reservation forms can also be downloaded from the Charlestown Alumni website https://charlestownalumni.online/invitation/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.