Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
The program will be presented by Christina Pfau, President of the Falls of the Ohio Archeological Society and also an Architectural Historian. Pfau will give an overview of local archaeology, with a discussion of the rules for responsible collecting. She will also discuss the resources that the Falls of the Ohio Archaeology Society has available to help people with their family collections.
If you have not donated, annual dues are $10 per household. The next project is to replace the two front doors on the historic Thomas Downs House.
Library rules remain you may wear a mask, but not required.
For more information, contact Sue Koetter, president, at 812-294-4080 or cell, 502-386-8885.
National Association of Retired Employees
National Active and Retired Employees will meet March 22 at 11 a.m. at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. Chapter members will continue the memorial for Former State President Don Savage and distribute information on the NARFE Alzheimer’s Research project.
Kasandra Ramsey will update NARFE members and friends on the status of HB 1159 which is in the state senate. This bill would affect the taxation of CSRS retirees and their survivors.
All friends of Don Savage and concerned CSRS retirees are encouraged to attend.
For details, call Vickie Fessel, Chapter President at 812-364-6950.
This Is What Democracy Looks Like
Learn how to participate in and better your community. The Floyd County Library and Indiana University Southeast’s School of Sciences are launching This Is What Democracy Looks Like, a new civic engagement series. Over the course of seven sessions, this program will teach participants how to become better citizens through instructional sessions on communicating civicly, joining neighborhood organizations, advocating within schools, negotiating within workplaces, navigating local and state politics, and impacting national government.
The first session will take place on Wednesday, March 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. This session will focus on Civil Discourse, learning how to have a respectful political or civic discussion. Participants will learn how to how to identify logical fallacies and cognitive dissonance, and how to build cultural competency and humility.
Sessions are biweekly on Wednesdays at The Floyd County Library. This event is for adults. Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10299902 or call (812) 944-8464.
Clarksville Library Hosting Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, March 23, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning and fun, with some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Jeff High Alumni Association
Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m., at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. All alumni are invited.
Falls of the Ohio State Park Program
Join Jim Mead, a volunteer at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, to learn about this unique local park, Thursday, March 23, 6 to 7 p.m. at Sellersburg Library, 430 N. Indiana Ave. The presentation will include a history of the area, pictures and discussion of the Falls, a hands-on look at fossils, and more.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 24 and March 25.
Spring Crafternoon
The Clarksville Library will host Spring Crafternoon on Thursday, March 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville. Join Mrs. Q for an hour of creative crafting. Enjoy all things Spring as you create one-of-a-kind water bead stress balls and dragonfly magnets, and learn how to weave a rainbow. This program is for youth in grades K-5, and a parent must accompany youth in grades K-2. Registration is required. To register or for more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar
Katie Fahy speaks at Altrusa meeting
Katie Fahy, school counselor at Fairmont Elementary School, spoke at Altrusa’s March meeting. Fahy discussed the GoZen program she uses as part of her counseling program for classroom, small group, and individual counseling. GoZen helps children learn how to deal with anxiety, stress, well-being, resilience, growth mindset, anger transformation, mindfulness, negative thought relief, panic attacks, and procrastination. The program includes materials to be used by classroom teachers. Fahy hopes to have a program for parents in the future.
