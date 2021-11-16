Panel to discuss increase in youth vaping
The Floyd County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition will sponsor a panel discussion regarding the current rise in vaping and e-cigarette use among local youth. The panel discussion will be Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Dr. Tom Harris, Floyd County Health Dept., Linda Freiberger, MSN Indiana University Southeast, Jenny Higbie, parent, Casey Nesmith, Prevention Coordinator Our Place and other community members will discuss the dangers of these products and how they are marketed to youth and other groups with the use of flavors.
MeriBeth Adams-Wolf, executive director of Our Place, will moderate the discussion. State officials have called for an “all hands on deck” approach and have made resources available for education and treatment regarding this addiction among youth. This event is open to the public and will be available virtually as well as in person in the Applegate Room at the library. If you have questions or are interested in attending virtually, please contact Rhonda Alstott at rhonda.alstott.ourplace@gmail.com.
Great American Smokeout Quit Kits
This Thursday, Nov. 18 is the annual GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT. Stop by one of three locations for your free Quit Kit and information.
This event is sponsored by Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program and LifeSpring Health Systems offering “FREE QUIT KITS” and information to help you quit.
Kits are available Thursday at:
• Jeffersonville Public Library, 211 E. Court Avenue from noon to 3 p.m.
• Kroger Store on Indiana 62, Jeffersonville, in the lobby of the store from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Greentree Mall in the Center of the Mall near Santa’s Chair 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Jeff High alumni brunch
The JHS Alumni Lunch Bunch will meet at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, at Garrett’s Grocery and Restaurant in Utica.
For more information call Peggy Mode Metzger 502-931-0190.
Family History of early New England
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Genealogy and Local History Librarian Diane Stepro will give a program about a variety of free resources for researching your family’s early New England settlers, especially Puritans, Pilgrims, their enemies, and the peoples they enslaved. The program will be Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.
Nov. 11 marked the 401st anniversary of the Mayflower’s landing at Plymouth Rock, and the Puritan fleet arrived in the New World 391 years ago this summer. However, Native American nations occupied New England long before English-speaking people came to the area. French settlements in the New England region were also well-established by the time the English arrived.
After 400 years, one might think the earliest New England records must be lost to time, but a surprisingly large body of information remains. Since many New Englanders migrated to the Ohio Valley in the 19th Century, quite a few local residents have researched their families to these early New England groups.
Beginners and advanced researchers alike will take away low-cost, practical ideas that they can use to find their own New England family members. This presentation, which will be conducted via Zoom, is recommended for teen and adult patrons. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Join the meeting at this link: tinyurl.com/PilgrimGenes
Special Holiday Market in Floyds Knobs
Friday-Saturday-Sunday Nov. 19 through Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., White Pine Garland, Cedar Wreaths and Mistletoe will be available along with other products as availability and weather permits.
The items will be in the Floyd County Farmers Market in the parking area next to 411 Lafollette Station (Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs.
Dates the items will be available are:
• Nov. 19, 20, 21
• Nov. 26, 27, 28
• Dec. 3, 4, 5
• Dec. 10, 11, 12
Pre-orders are recommended at floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
Zoom book discussion of ‘House on Mango Street’
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join on Friday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a virtual discussion of “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros. Cisneros’ book, chosen this year to celebrate The Big Read, has a relatable narrative for everyone. The main character, Esperanza Cordero, is a pre-teen girl growing up in a poverty-stricken neighborhood in Chicago. Her story is representative of other females who also cling to hope and the burning desire to better themselves against all odds.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Foundation provided the funds to purchase 200 copies of this book. These copies will be available at both library locations while supplies last. They are free and yours to keep or share with a friend. Library representatives would love for those who take a book to participate in the virtual book discussion, which will be facilitated by the library’s director, David Seckman.
When you register for this event, a zoom link will be sent to you. For more information on programs or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Local Authors Fair at library
Meet local authors, hear about their books, and enjoy creative writing activities for all ages at the Local Authors Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at The Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Guests will have the opportunity to ask authors about how they pursued their passion in writing and how they navigated publishing their books, while also learning about their latest projects. Attendees can also explore the library’s upper and lower levels for fun literacy activities to awaken their inner writer.
Participating authors include Tahj Mullins, a recent member of On-Ramp Artist Professional Development, who wrote the children’s book “There’s a Moose on the Loose”; Leslie Lynch (“The Appalachian Foothills” series); Rev. Dr. Clare Biedenharn (“Heart to Heart: Spiritual Care Through Deep Listening”); Tom Netherton (“Footsteps to Perryville”); Robert Parker (“Haunted Louisville” series); Jen Selinsky (“Bunny’s Song”) and more. Authors will also have their books available for purchase at their tables.
No registration is required. All ages are welcome.
Red Cross Blood Drive
Trinity United Methodist Church will conduct a Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 in Trinity’s Gym, 2796 Charlestown Road, New Albany. Sign-ups for choosing your appointment time are online at https://www.redcrosblood.org/give.html/find-drive
First, select Red Cross. Second, find a Drive, use New Albany zip code 47150, then, see appointments times and choose your time. Last, create an account or sign in if you have donated in the past. For more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS ( 1-800-733-2766).
Beginning beekeeping class
Purdue Extension Floyd County will sponsor a three-part beginning beekeeping series by webinar. Floyd County ANR Educator Gina Anderson will host the event
Listed below are the sessions and the links
• Nov. 22, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., beekeeping basics — https://bit.ly/3kmSgbo
• Dec. 6, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., pitfalls in beekeeping — https://bit.ly/3ocpew7
• Jan. 11, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., panel discussion with seasoned beekeepers — https://bit.ly/30elSkn
For more information, contact the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
NARFE chapter meeting
The National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) chapter will meet at 11 a.m. Nov. 24 at at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 Spring St., New Albany.
NARFE members will review options available for federal health insurance during open season. Brochures are available from Aetna Insurance and from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance.
Interested members are invited to attend. For details, call Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving meal
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana will offer a carryout Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until all meals are distributed.
“During a holiday where we celebrate all we are thankful for, we want to thank Northside Christian Church for providing the assistance to make this meal possible,” said Captain Jonathan Fitzgerald. “Also, because of Lifespan Resources, we can make sure that many of our homebound community members are provided for this Thanksgiving Day.”
The traditional meal will be served carryout style from The Salvation Army New Albany Center of Hope at 2300 Green Valley Road, New Albany. Families may request one meal per person in the car. Community members do not need to call ahead or make a reservation.
For questions or to make a donation, call The Salvation Army at 812 944-1018.
BMV Thanksgiving holiday hours
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours beginning Monday, Nov. 29.
For a list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV
Clark County Republican Women’s dinner
Clark County Republican Women’s (CCRW) annual GOP Christmas dinner will be Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Radisson Hotel, 505 Marriott Dr, Clarksville.
Speakers will be U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, State Sen. Erin Houchin and Secretary of State Holli Sullivan. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with Mingle and Jingle with a cash bar and appetizers. Dinner, catered by Stumler’s Catering, will be served beginning about 6:30 p.m. and speakers will be at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $55 and are available by Venmo, Cash or Check. Tables are available for $550. Seating will be 10 per table. Digital Ads are available for $75. Reservations and ads submissions will be taken until Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Call now to make your reservations.
For more information, contact Fannie Grubbs, CCRW President, at 502-296-4146 or email: ccrw2020@gmail.com.
Science-to-Go Backpacks project
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has a new project, the creation of “Science-to-Go” backpacks through a Powerful Communities Grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. Each backpack has a specific science theme and will contain books, hands-on activities, and experiments on that theme.
The library has created backpacks on such themes as electricity, magnetism, and weather. The library created 30 backpacks with money received from the Powerful Communities Grant. Fifteen backpacks will be available at both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville locations.
“Our Youth Services Manager did a fantastic job of putting these backpacks together. They will be great for families to work on together over winter break as a fun, family activity. They will also cut down on learning loss that tends to happen over long breaks from school. These backpacks will appeal to children who enjoy hands-on activities more than reading. When reluctant readers are engaged in these fun activities, they will be introduced to reading as well,” said David Seckman, director of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library.
“This is a great opportunity to spark interest in youth to learn more about science, hands-on, outside of school,” said Lisa Huber, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “The library is providing a free, fun tool available to kids of all ages to help further a love of learning and reading.”
The Duke Energy Foundation’s Powerful Communities program makes strategic investments to build powerful communities. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at dukeenergy.com/foundation.
First Presbyterian Church co-sponsors refugee family
The First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville, will become the first organization in the state to co-sponsor a refugee family with Kentucky Refugee Ministries (KRM). The church congregation has collected furniture and household goods to completely furnish an apartment in Louisville for an Afghan family who arrived this week.
The church will help pay the family’s rent for the first 90 days as well as stock the shelves of the family’s apartment with culturally appropriate food. Later the church will also help provide clothing for the young parents and their children.
Rev. Eric Wright said congregation members made the decision after hearing of the great need for co-sponsors for immigrants. Members have been so excited for this venture that all the items needed were collected in three weeks.
“Our Mission and Outreach Committee had a great response after putting out a call for volunteers to welcome a family. We are following the Biblical mandate to welcome the stranger,” Wright said.
KRM has promised to bring the family for a visit to the church in a few weeks after their situation is more settled. In the meantime, the church is giving the family a large poster with photos of all the church members to “see all the people who are praying for them as they make this difficult transition.”
Individual church members expect to interact with family members eventually to help teach them English and financial literacy and show them around Jeffersonville.
KRM has been relocating refugees near Louisville and Lexington for more than 30 years, providing them help in locating jobs, schools and apartments. “When we reached across the river, KRM was great to guide us in how to do this important work,” Wright said. “They believed us when we told them that Jeffersonville can shower these folks with love and small town hospitality.”
A History of Floyd County available
The Floyd County Historical Society, with the support of the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation and a number of community members, has printed the 2021 edition of “This is Our Community” and delivered it to all third graders in Floyd County. This is a teaching aid for local history and the Society has supplied similar materials since 1956. A limited number of copies are available to the public at a cost of $6.
The Floyd County Historical Society presents informational programs the fourth Tuesday of each month, except July, December and January. See the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for the schedule of meetings, or call 812-590-2798. These meetings are free and open to the public.
The Floyd County Historical Society also operates the Padgett Museum at 509 West Market Street, New Albany. The museum is open every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment through Dec. 11, 2021. Admission is free. The Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. Donations are always welcome.
Indiana State Police seeks recruits
The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 83rd Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police.
Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted for the 83rd Recruit Academy. The first 200 applicants to successfully pass all phases of the application process (Physical Ability Test, Written Examination, Oral Interview, Polygraph Examination, & Background Investigation) will be reviewed by the superintendent for consideration of employment (Note: the dates for the Superintendent’s Review is on the selection process timeline.) It is imperative interested applicants engage in the selection process early.
Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:
• Must be a United States citizen.
• Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is Dec. 15, 2022)
• Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
• Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.
• Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the superintendent.
• Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
The current starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year. Effective July 1, 2022, an approved budget will increase the Trooper pay matrix. This will impact the Trooper Trainee (proposed increase to $45,000) and First-Year Trooper salary (proposed increase to $51,000).
Recruits of the 83rd Recruit Academy are offered an excellent health care plan, which includes medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through the following: https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service
Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by going to IndianaTrooper.com. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.
New small business initiative launched
Small businesses in Indiana, from startups to established businesses, now have a new ally as they continue to adapt and grow in these challenging times. One Southern Indiana (1si) and the Indiana Small Business Development Center (ISBDC) have announced a joint Small Business Navigator Program, tapping Mike Fulkerson of Southern Indiana as the program’s first Small Business Navigator / Business Advisor.
Under the new program, Fulkerson will consult with clients to help them as they launch new businesses or grow existing small businesses in Southeast Indiana. He will also develop, grow and maintain The ONE Fund, the 1si-sponsored small business lending program; secure partners and experts to provide small businesses with the knowledge they need to succeed, and oversee workshops and training that facilitate the combined goals of 1si and the ISBDC.
“This position connects with my passion for helping businesses grow and become sustainable,” said Fulkerson. “I look forward to working with area entrepreneurs, managers, and business experts to support our vibrant and growing small business community.”
Fulkerson has a Bachelor’s degree from Murray State University. He brings to the position 18 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, including Director of Business Development and Partner for Hectare’s Innovations; Director of Business Development for Ale-8-One Bottling Company; Chief Commercial Officer and Partner for Jade Monk, LLC; Chief Operating Officer for Rooibee Red Tea Company; Grocery Category Manager for Earth Fare Supermarkets and more. He is an honorary member of the Kentucky Colonels and a board member of STEAM Exchange, a nonprofit helping inner city youth excel at science, technology, engineering and math using art as a catalyst for learning.
Commented
