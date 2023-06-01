Annual Shredding Event
First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church,, 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a shredding event, Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to noon in the church parking lot. A donation of $25 and up is requested
Meet and Greet local author
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a meet and greet with local author Donna D. McCreary on Saturday, June 3, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Her new book is “Mary Lincoln Demystified: Frequently Asked Questions about Abraham’s Wife.”
Initially a native of Clarksville, McCreary now makes her home in Charlestown. For over 30 years, she has given lectures and portrayed Mary Lincoln in hundreds of performances. No stranger to the written word, Donna has four previous books: “Lincoln’s Table: Victorian Recipes from Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois to the White House” (2000); “Fashionable First Lady: The Victorian Wardrobe of Mary Lincoln” (2007); “Lincoln’s Table: A President’s Culinary Journey from Cabin to Cosmopolitan” (2009); and “The Kentucky Todds in Lexington Cemetery” (2012).
McCreary’s most recent book, “Mary Lincoln Demystified,” contains information about Mary Lincoln not found anywhere else. These details have been overlooked or would not fit into a narrative history, such as lists of Mary’s beaus, servants, and the Todd family enslaved people. “Mary Lincoln Demystified” covers areas where McCreary’s audience has expressed the most interest. The Q&A portion alone fills 250 pages, and all of the material is footnoted.
After McCreary’s presentation and a Q&A session, a representative from Carmichael’s Bookstore will have copies of the book for sale. Released in December 2022, it is in paperback form, sells for $26.95, and the best payment method is by debit or credit card.
Founders Week Prince & Princess Pageant
Charlestown Prince & Princess Pageant will be Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m. at the Arts & Enrichment Center, 222 Water St., Charlestown.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, June 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Beyond Hoosier True Crime examines wild and notorious cases of true crime in the United States.
This month the group will examine the complicated case of an online love triangle that ultimately leads to murder. We will explore how our criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion with their thoughts and even suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content being discussed, this program is for adults 18 and older.
Pride Festival and Parade
The annual Pride Festival will be from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday, June 3 in Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville. The celebration will kick-off with a parade at 4 p.m.
All Together Now...Let’s Build Some Mussel
Join the Jeffersonville Township Public Library for a month-long celebration of the connection between Indiana’s river cities and Indiana’s mussels, beginning on June 1.
The past, present, and future of Indiana’s water can be told through the 75-plus species of freshwater mussels, which places Indiana in the Top 10 of U.S. states for mussel diversity. Indiana’s freshwater mussels and bountiful rivers have sustained life and livelihoods from Native American use to Indiana’s thriving pearl button industry to the cultured pearl trade. As filter feeders, freshwater mussels can only survive in clean rivers, and their filter-feeding also cleans water. The history of people and mussels has left a mark on the health of our rivers; learn about positive choices for water that can keep the story of mussels in Indiana alive and well.
All month long, the Jeffersonville location will feature mussel-related exhibits and activities for the whole family, especially those interested in history, ecology, and biology. Special thanks go to the Wabash Valley Riverscape in Terre Haute for the exhibit Pearls of the Wabash, and to the Clark County Museum and Falls of the Ohio State Park for loaning exhibit materials. For more information, call 812-285-5641.
Fried Chicken Dinner
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at the post at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. The cost is $11 per person.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Award-winning singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m.
Daryl is a three-time Songwriter of the Year with eight #1 songs and three Song of the Year awards to his credit. Among them is the classic “(Ask the Blind Man) He Saw It All,” the signature song of the southern gospel trio the Booth Brothers. He is from Waverly, Tennessee, and started singing at the age of 15 at Loretta Lynn’s Dude Ranch. He was a member of the Brothers Osborne and The Farm Hands before starting his solo career.
This is event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196. Indian Creek Baptist Church is at 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market (Summer-Fall Season) is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market is from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer/fall Farmers Market is through Oct. 28.
Charlestown Farmers Market
Charlestown Farmers Market will be every Wednesday through Oct. 25 at Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown. This is a community outreach program of the church. All products sold at the market are farm-raised, hand-crafted or home-baked.
Charlestown Pop-Up Market
The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown at Main and Market Streets will continue through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square. A record number of vendors are slated to set up on Saturdays, offering a variety of crafts, baked goods, food, arts, and more. Go to www.CharlestownParks.com to learn more.
Floyds Knobs
The Floyds Knobs Farmers Market, every Sunday through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location is Lawrence Banet Road/Hwy 150 (parking area next to Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs in Highlander Point Shopping Center.
New Vendors this season and your favorites locally raised meat, juice and shakes, honey, produce, jams and jellies, crafts, goat milk soaps and much more. For more information email floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
Summer Food Service Program
The New Albany Floyd County School District will sponsor a Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals will be available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger. The meals will be served June 5 through July 21 with site closed June 19 and July 4.
The location is Hazelwood Middle School (Door #8, Beeler Street), 1021 Hazelwood Ave., New Albany. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. All meals must be consumed on site in the cafeteria.
Give A Plant, Get A Plant
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Give a Plant, Get a Plant from Monday, June 5, at 9 a.m. until Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m. The event will be hosted outdoors on the library’s second-floor terrace. During this event, you are invited to drop off excess houseplant starts and garden seedlings that might otherwise go to waste. Best of all, you can browse the plants others have dropped off and take some home with no obligation to bring an item. While you are here, drop by our seed library for a seed packet and check out our garden programs. The library will provide a limited number of containers and plant labels for participants in the plant swap.
June is Pride Month at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a panel discussion on Monday, June 5, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This discussion is open to adults 18 and older who feel marginalized and have experienced discrimination and exclusion simply because of who they are.
This panel will consist of health professionals and lay people who either work with those who are marginalized or have experienced discrimination and exclusion themselves.
Anyone who is depressed or contemplating suicide, please come to this event. This event is judgment-free and open to anyone who needs help. If you don’t feel comfortable attending, please send a trusted friend or family member in your place. The bottom line is we don’t want to see any more lives ended by suicide when there are professionals who can help you.
The Underground Railroad
Second Baptist Church, 300 East Main St., New Albany, will sponsor Music, the Secret Language of the Underground Railroad, 6:30 p.m., Monday June 5 during the 107th Southeastern District Association of the Indiana Missionary Baptist State Convention.
Bingo Night
Bingo Night at the Tri County Shrine Club 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will be Tuesday, June 5. Doors open at 6 p.m. The kitchen will be open for those wishing to purchase food.
Advent Christian Church Youth Day
Advent Christian Church, 2129 Shelby St., New Albany, will hold youth groups every Wednesday, June 7 through July 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church.
Youth in grades 1-6 are encouraged to come and enjoy. The afternoon will begin with a devotion, followed by crafts, music and special activities. Snacks will be served.
For more information or to register, call 502-298-4343.
Simple Wisdom Class with Beverly Belle-Isle
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a series of weekly classes starting Wednesday, June 7, through Wednesday, July 12, at the Jeffersonville location. These classes are held every Wednesday for six weeks from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be a short break in between each six-week session, but this six-week program will be ongoing throughout the year.
Do you wish to shed stress and develop your personal well-being? This program will offer accessible tools and strategies for releasing tension and building a centered, grounded approach to everyday challenges.
Women wishing to continue their personal growth journey, regardless of phase, will learn simple and effective techniques that can be used immediately, such as gentle stretching, grounding, centering, and mindful meditation. Each session offers new information. Come as you are, and bring a fresh notebook or journal.
Floyd County 4-H Fair
The Floyd County 4-H Fair will be Wednesday through Saturday, June 7 through June 9 at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2818 Green Valley Rd., New Albany.
Karaoke Night
The Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor Karaoke Night, Wednesday, June 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. No cover charge.
Food and drinks will be available to purchase
Toddler Storytime in the Park
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Toddler Storytime in the Park this month on Thursday, June 8, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Gateway Park in Clarksville. The Clarksville Library is teaming up with the Clarksville Parks Department to bring you a special storytime. Children 4 and younger are invited to join Mrs. Q at the pavilion in Gateway Park for stories, songs, and an activity. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and some movement to get those wiggles out! You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Bubbles? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. Afterward, caregivers and kids can enjoy the park’s playground and splash pad.
To find more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Clark County Museum program
Second Thursdays Program by Dr. Carl Kramer on June 8 at 6 p.m. at Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville.
The program will be “’Wilder than Reno or Caliente: Open Gambling in Clark County”
All Second Thursday programs are free to the public but donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be served.
Let’s Learn at the Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a special Let’s Learn @ the Library with Author Gina Marie at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, June 9, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
A religious woman, Gina Marie released “ProdiGALS: Daughters of Destiny” in September 2022. She and five other women give hope to anyone going through hard times. In ProdiGALS, their individual and collective testimonies show that not even weakness, brokenness, offense, suicidal thoughts, grief, and pain can win against God. She is also the author of “When Prayer and Poetry Collide,” released in January 2022. It is a detailed testimony of her life, from failures to successes, and her relationship with God.
At this workshop, Gina Marie will give a PowerPoint presentation on writing to help develop your book-writing talent. Gina Marie helps others learn the basics of writing a book from start to finish. For planning purposes, pre-registration is requested.
Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 9 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at City Square Park, Charlestown. Music by Big Steel Train.
Cornhole Tournament
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 9 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
