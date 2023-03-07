Floyd County Democrats scholarship application due March 31
The Floyd County Democratic Party has announced it will offer an academic scholarship to graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary education in 2023.
Individuals interested in applying for the non-renewable $1,000 scholarship have until Friday, March 31, 2023, to apply. “Public Education has always been a critical element in the preservation and growth of our Democracy,” said Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey.
“Our party believes in the value of a strong education system and this scholarship, now in its fifth year, is an extension of our commitment to empower local students to continue their academic endeavors.”
The scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books, or meal plans. The recipient will be announced in May and will be recognized as part of the Party’s annual FDR Legacy Gala in June.
“This scholarship offers students an opportunity to pursue their own advancement and, hopefully, help advance our community with their enrichment,” said Dickey. “It is one of many steps our party continues to take to address college and technical school affordability and make education more attainable for all citizens.”
To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must reside in Floyd County, have a Grade Point Average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into a college, university, trade, or vocational school. As part of the application process, individuals must also complete a scholarship application, present two mentor ratings, provide a high school transcript, and complete a two-page essay.
Full details on the scholarship and the application process can be obtained on the Party’s website at www.floyddems.org. Individuals can also contact Democratic Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020 to learn more information.
Irish Step Dance Demo
Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day with the Ryan Academy of Irish Dance, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 16 the Charlestown Library.
The performance troupe will provide a fun and educational demonstration to introduce you to the different styles and history of traditional Irish step dancing. All ages welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult.
Carnegie Center for Art and History
Carnegie Center for Art and History, “Art History Illustrated, Ghost Town, The Art and People of Ancient Pompeii,” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at the Carnegie Center, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Kentuckiana Herb Society Education Day
The Kentuckiana Herb Society presents its annual Spring Education Day “Oh Snap, It’s Ginger!” on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Huber’s Orchard and Winery in Borden. Registration fee is $55 and deadline for registration is Friday, March 17
Guest speakers include Debbie Boutelier, former president of the Herb Society of America; Tavia Cathcart Brown, director of Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, and Chef Scott Dickenson of 1816 Kitchen in Corydon.
Program includes presentations, breakfast and hot lunch, raffle, vendors and marketplace. Download registration at www.kentuckianaherbsociety.org or contact Jett Rose at jettrose0608@gmail.com or 812-590-4604.
Harrison County Arts exhibit
The opening reception for “Two Roads: Works by Bernard Hagedorn and Deborah Hutchinson-Hagedorn” will be March 17, 5:30 -7:30 p.m. at Harrison County Arts, 113 E. Beaver Street, Corydon. The show continues through May 13, 2023.
Bernard is most well known for his monumental sculptures “The Bill Schroeder Memorial,” in Jasper, Indiana, dedicated to the longest living artificial heart recipient, “The Living Well,” at the Ferdinand Community Center, dedicated to the people and history of Ferdinand, Indiana, and “Dusk and Dawn of the Twenty-First Century,” at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center at Vincennes University, dedicated to the victims and events surrounding the 9/11 terrorist attack.
Bernard’s sculpture involves imagery from the landscape, as well as man-made forms such as tools and architecture. He is interested in the interrelationship of nature, culture, and symbolism.
Deborah Hutchinson-Hagedorn is a printmaker who also uses watercolors with the application of collage and mixed media to create layers of color and overlapping images. Her fascination with Japanese papers — rich in color, texture, and pattern — also shapes the resulting playful images. The tree is often a symbol in her work, acting as a metaphor for life and rebirth through seasonal dying and renewal. The scenes in her work invite the viewer to consider how everyday objects, like a tree, may be energized by imagination and myth.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 17 and March 18.
St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor St. Patrick’s Day karaoke with DJ Mark Brisson, 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, March 17.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Program geared for ages 7 to 13. The 75-minute program uses a National Park Service activity book.
Jam Sessions
Upcoming jam sessions during March and April:
• March 18: Jam session 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Center in New Albany. All ages, all levels and all instruments. Piano, drums, bass/guitar amps and music will be provided. Rhythm section of drummer, bassist and piano will be there but we encourage ALL instruments to come.
• March 25: 8 p.m. Oxmoor Concert Series presents the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet.
• March 26: 7 to 8:30 p.m. LJS presents the Jamey Aebersold Quartet at the Melwood Arts Center.
• April 6: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Jamey Aebersold Quartet concert at Carnegie Center, New Albany. Free admission.
• April 15: 10:30 to noon at Falls of the Ohio on the river in Clarksville. Free jazz concert and free admission to the State Park during this time period.
• April 22: 2 p.m, World-renowned guitarist Dave Stryker’s Trio with Kendall Carter and Jonathan Higgins at the Carnegie Center, New Albany. Free admission.
Shepherd of the Hills Church hosting German Supper
Shepherd of the Hills Church is hosting its annual German Supper on Saturday, March 25 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Tickets at the door are $12 for adults and $5 for children younger than 10. You can save $2 per ticket if you purchase your tickets before March 22 at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Georgetown.
This year’s menu includes all you can eat fresh Merkley’s sausages, German potato salad, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, bread, desserts, and beverages. Hot dogs and mac & cheese will be available to kids.
The church is one mile south of the Georgetown exit at 5231 State Route 62, across from Polly’s Freeze. Any questions may be directed to the church office at 812-945-2101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.