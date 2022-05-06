2nd Time Around
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church is hosting a “2nd Time Around” Women’s Accessories & Boutique Sale in the parish gym on Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Come to 420 E. Eighth Street, New Albany, (enter up ramp at back of building) and spoil yourself with some bargains from the treasure trove of clothing and accessories and give them a chance to be enjoyed for a “2nd Time Around.” After shopping, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and muffins in the church Bistro.
Clarksville Library to host crocheting basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Clarksville location. This class is for you, whether you are experienced at crocheting and need help with a particular technique or if you are new to the world of crocheting. Fiber Artist Kim Lillis is the class instructor.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5640. The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Clarksville Library hosts feature film series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Feature Film on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. The film will show new and familiar faces from the quiet town of Woodsboro, CA, a town that was shaken by a string of brutal murders 25 years ago. The town is being haunted by the ghost face killer again, but who dons the mask this time?
For more information on this or other programs, go to the website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640.
