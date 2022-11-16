FRIDAY EVENTS
World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing starts at 9 a.m. The meeting will be Show Up and Tell. Show up and tell or listen to stories that our parents, relativities and friends told about World War II. Military veterans, history buffs and the public are invited to attend. For more information, call 812-246-4983.
The Wizard of Oz
Clarksville Community Schools' Black and Golds Theatre Company will present The Wizard of Oz, Nov. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Clarksville High School. Tickets sold at the door are $12 for adults and $6 for students
SATURDAY EVENTS
Tails & Tales
Children can practice their reading skills by reading out loud to Goldie, a golden retriever therapy dog, during the upcoming Tails & Tales program. Tails & Tales will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Librarians will provide picture book options for children to choose from, creating a low-stress, welcoming environment where children can strengthen their reading. This free event is recommended for first and second-grade students, or any child who wants to practice reading out loud to a fuzzy friend. This program is made possible through a partnership with W.A.G.S. (Wonderful Animals Giving Support) Pet Therapy. No registration is required.
Clarksville Library hosting Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s movie is a sequel 30 years in the making, continuing the story of our favorite naval aviator. Join us for an action-packed two hours of adventure and thrills! For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Jingle Walk 2022
Jingle Walk 2022 in downtown New Albany will be Saturday, Nov. 19, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. VIP ticketholders entry an hour earlier at 1 p.m. Sample wine from local wineries at downtown New Albany businesses and enjoy a day of shopping. Check-in begins at the Develop New Albany office at 406 Pearl St., New Albany. Tickets are general admission, $25 and VIP, $30 plus fees. A wine sampling glass and wine bottle bag are given to each participant.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Remembrance Service
Hosparus of Southern Indiana will sponsor a Remembrance Service, 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20 to honor and celebrate those community members lost over the past year. The service, to be held at the New Albany office at 502 Hausfeldt Ln., New Albany, will be conducted by the Hosparus Health Grief Counselors. The remembrance will include music, a time for reflection and a brief ceremony. Online registration is preferred at https://bit.ly/2022RememberHSI or call 888-345-8197.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Nov. 20 at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
The Jeffersonville Farmers Market is going into Winter Market mode. This mini market with a reduced number of vendors will offer locally sourced food and craft items at Big Four Station for the next two Saturdays, Nov. 19 and 26 before moving indoors on Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have its November meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Randy Moser will present the program "Floyd County Streams, Watershed and Boundaries."
Moser is a lifelong resident of Floyd County and is a graduate of New Albany High School and Purdue University with a degree in Forestry. He was a member of the New Albany National Guard from 1970 to 1976. He worked in the forestry business until he retired in 2016 and has served as a volunteer to the Floyd County Historical Society, Falls of the Ohio, and Southern Indiana Hiking Club. He also enjoys spending time with his family, especially his grandson.
The program is free and open to the public. Go to the society's website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society is open every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 10. The current exhibit is highlighting "Duke Energy's Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana for more than 60 years."
NARFE meeting
The New Albany NARFE chapter will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. The speaker will be Susan Algood, a representative for Aetna Insurance. She will answer questions and distribute brochures on Aetna federal health insurance and Mailhandlers federal health insurance. Federal health insurance open season has begun. Reservations are not required. For details, call Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812 364-6950.
American Classic Car Club
American Classic Car Club will sponsor a car show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, at Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Fossils of the Waldron Shale
The Waldron Shale is perhaps Indiana’s third best-known fossil deposits. The first is the Devonian fossil beds, known before Indiana was a state. The second is the Crawfordsville crinoid beds discovered in the 1820s. The Waldron Shale was discovered during quarry operations near the village of Waldron. Until 1994, Waldron fossils were only known from one location in Clark County. A number of quarries have exposed the fossil-rich shale and collecting piles from quarries have been at the park since 1995. This program looks at the diverse and well-preserved fossils and focuses on the unusual fauna found in Clark County. Alan Goldstein, park naturalist and paleontologist, will talk about this amazing fossil deposit. Nov. 26, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Meet the Paleontologist
Fossils provide a history of life on Earth. This program will highlight some interesting fossils. Park paleontologist Alan Goldstein will pull select fossils from the park collections and tell their story. Free program in rotunda. Nov. 27, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
