Area Graduations This Weekend
• New Washington High School — Friday, June 4, 7 p.m.
• Jeffersonville High School — Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m.
• Charlestown High School — Saturday, June 5, 1 p.m.
• Borden High School — Sunday, June 6, 2 p.m.
• Henryville High School — Sunday, June 6, 6 p.m.
• Silver Creek High School — Sunday, June 6, 6 p.m.
Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile
The Oscar Mayer Weiner mobile will be at the Floyd County Farmers Market Sunday June 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Stop in to tour the iconic weiner mobile, pick up your free wiener whistle and don’t forget the pictures. The local booths and grill will be open. The Farmers Market is next to 411 Lafollette Station (Landmark Dental Care), off of Lawrence Banet Road, Exit 119.
Bottorff Reunion
The 91st Bottorff Family Reunion will be 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Ladies Union Club at 6348 Charlestown Pike, Prather, Indiana. The pitch-in dinner will be followed by a business meeting. Attendees are encouraged to bring “Bottorff” memorabilia to share. For more information, call Carlene Bottorff at 812-282-8356.
Phi Kappa Phi Inductee
Erica McClure of New Albany was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. McClure was initiated at University of Louisville.
McClure is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
Mars Hill Graduate
Marissa Denae Jones of New Albany was among the graduates receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Mars Hill University at its spring commencement ceremony Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Mars Hill, North Carolina. Graduates processed across the Lunsford Commons quadrangle area of the upper campus, accompanied by their chosen guests.
President’s List at Campbellsville
Caleb Costin of Sellersburg has been named to the President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Campbellsville University.
The academic honors’ list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Spring 2021 academic honors’ list includes a total of 798 students, with 363 named to the President’s List.
Campbellsville University is a Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering over 100 programs of study.
