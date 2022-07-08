‘History of Clark County Vacations’
Clark County Museum presents the second Thursday of the month program series, 6 p.m., July 14 at the Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Avenue, Jeffersonville.
The program “The History of Clark County Vacations” will be presented by Jeanne Burke.
Refreshments will be served. Free to the public but donations gratefully accepted.
Wine Walk & Shop
The 13th annual Wine Walk & Shop event will take place Friday, July 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. It’s a fun evening to sample wines and support local businesses in the downtown/Main Street district.
Tickets are on sale at www.JeffMainStreet.org.
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime will be offered on July 12, 13, and 19 from 1:15 – 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch), downtown Jeffersonville. Do you have little ones ages 3-5 who are excited about school but are too young to go? Storytime is the perfect solution. Kids go in by themselves for stories, crafts, and games. Registration is required. For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites book lovers on Tuesday, July 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location to have a Conversation about Books.
Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, the session will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Summer Olympics at Clarksville Library
The Clarksville Branch Public Library will sponsor the Clarksville Summer Olympics on Tuesday, July 12, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Participants will play games like flyswatter tennis and vertical bowling. Mrs. Q will lead the children in some wacky fun, and award ribbons will be given out at the end of the event. This event is for youth in grades 3-6 and requires registration.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Tie-Dye at the library
Tie-Dye will be offered on July 13 from 4 – 5 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch). Bring a pre-washed white T-shirt or socks, and all the supplies to create your work of art to wear will be there. This program is for Grades 3 – 6; registration is required.
Creepy Crawly Crafts
Creepy Crawly Crafts will be offered on July 15 from 2 – 3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. You will cut, paste, fold, and color your way through some creepy crawlies, some squiggly-wigglies, and maybe a few fascinators too! This program is for Grades K – 2, and registration is required.
Clark County 4-H Fair
The Clark County 4-H Fair is July 15-23 at the Clark County 4-H Center, 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The nine-day event has something for everyone.
Teen Tournament
Teen Tournament takes place on July 16 from 2 – 3:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. Breakout the Nintendo Switch and the brackets; it is time for a showdown. The library will sponsor a Super Smash Bros Brawl, teen vs. teen, to see who comes out the Top Brawler. This program is for grades 6 – 12, and registration is required.
Learn about cancer in men
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturday, July 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Main Branch, will devote an hour to learning about Cancer in Men. Guest speaker will be Dr. Giavonne Rondo. This program is the second of four new programs devoted to men’s health to be presented by Dr. Rondo. The remaining two will be in August and October. Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine; she has practiced in Kentuckiana for almost 20 years.
According to the American Cancer Society, prostate, colorectal, lung, and skin cancers most often affect men. Other than skin cancers, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men.
Respite Rabbit Village
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will display a collective art exhibit featuring polymer clay sculptures and a mixed media diorama, courtesy of Artist Donna Shaw. This exhibit, along with framed art created by the Youth Group members of Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Jeffersonville, will be on display at the Jeffersonville Library beginning Saturday, July 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
The pieces created by the Youth Group will focus around the theme of Friendship. These art pieces will be hung on the walls in the second-floor art gallery, whereas Shaw’s three-dimensional Respite Rabbit Village, will be displayed on tables, both upstairs and in the North Display Case on the first floor.
An art reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on the opening day of the exhibit, Saturday, July 16. The reception will be in the second-floor gallery of the library. Light refreshments will be served.
This heavenly exhibit will be available during regular hours of operation.
For more information on the July programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Wesley United Methodist Church
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 Thomas V. Bryant Dr., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a pick and pay event with something for everyone, Saturday, July 23 beginning at 8 a.m. at the church. A barbeque rib dinner will be served starting at 11 a.m. until all meals are sold. This is an annual fund-raising event for the church.
On Sunday, July 24 during the 10:45 a.m. worship service, the congregation will honor the late First Gentleman John Edward Miller, husband of Pastor Marion Miller. He passed away in July of 2021.
