Jeffersonville Riverstage Friday Concert
Jeffersonville Riverstage, 100 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville, free Friday night concert featuring Thunderstruck (AC/DC Tribute). The lawn opens at 6 p.m., opening bands start at 7 p.m. and the headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
Concert in Warder Park
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 26 at Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. In concert Friday, Aug. 5 will be The Don Krekel Orchestra (Swing Classics).
New Albany Bicentennial Park Concerts
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series will be every Friday night through August in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl Street.
Each show is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets. These events are free and open to music lovers of all ages.
Benefit fish fry
The Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany, will offer the First Friday Fish Fry on Aug. 5. Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. All your seafood favorites plus homemade desserts. Proceeds to fund the fight against Multiple Sclerosis. For more information call 812-944-0891.
Touch-A-Truck
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will conduct its annual Touch-A-Truck event Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. New this year is “Quiet 30” from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a sensory-friendly 30 minutes without flashing lights or loud, disturbing noises to accommodate visitors who may find such things unsettling.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Touch-A-Truck has become an annual summer/fall tradition for the residents of Clarksville. The program has provided kids with the opportunity to observe the cool vehicles on the road. Children will be able to explore vehicles of all kinds and meet the people who help to construct, protect, and serve Clarksville and the surrounding areas at this free event.
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park, Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown is “Encanto.”
Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Claysburg Days
Claysburg Days returns Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Henry Lansden Park, 201 E. 15th St., Jeffersonville. Friday will be Movie in the Park with the movie starting at 8 p.m.
Music Festival
A music festival organized by and featuring young music and art talent will take place in Harmony Green Park outside of Maxwell’s House of Music on 10th Street in Jeffersonville on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Polyhymnia, which means “many songs” in Greek, will feature five bands and solo artists all under the age of 18.
Event organizer Finn Matzek, who will be a freshman at Jeffersonville High School in the fall, wanted to have a free event open to the public for young people and featuring the young talent in the Kentuckiana area. “My band, Abstract Agenda, plays a lot of shows that have cover charges to get in. I wanted a free event for all of our friends and the community to come out and see what young locals are doing in arts and entertainment right now.”
Food trucks will be on site and young entrepreneurs will have booths to showcase their work.
Claysburg Days
Claysburg Days, Saturday, Aug. 6, noon to 10 p.m. at Henry Lansden Park, 201 E. 15th St., Jeffersonville.
The day will include free games and inflatables for the children, 27 vendor booths with crafts, food and much more, plus a health booth with seven vendors offering free health screenings. The day should provide something for all ages.
New this year will be a free give-away booth offering backpacks and school supplies and a selection of bicycles, all free while they last.
Miss Harvest Homecoming Pageant
The Miss Harvest Homecoming Scholarship Program, the official kickoff to the Harvest Homecoming Festival, will be Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at Floyd Central High School. Tickets for the pageant are $10 at the door.
Miss Harvest Homecoming Teen contestants are Sophie Singleton, Anna Marie Haskel, Bella Taylor, Dahlia Sailing, Aubree Couch, Natalie Wernert, Hannah Grace Colin.
Miss Harvest Homecoming contestants are Madeline Fisher, Grace Roberts, Catherine Sellmer, Makenzie Harshey and Meadow Ryann.
Chicken dinner
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken luncheon, Sunday, Aug. 7 from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Claysburg Days
Claysburg Days memorial service, 2 p.m. at Henry Lansden Park, 201 E. 15th St., Jeffersonville.
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
V
eggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyds Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Food Insecurity in Southern Indiana
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 East Spring St. New Albany (branch of the Floyd County Library), will sponsor a program, “History Deep Dives: Food and the Community,” Tuesday, Aug. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. Katie Davidson, Community Wellness Coordinator from Purdue University Extension, will talk about food insecurity in the area, community gardens, and ways that the community can engage in reducing food insecurity in Southern Indiana.
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Flooring Concepts, 1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. For more information call 502-296-4146.
Managing Type 2 diabetes
Join a free program to manage Type 2 diabetes and improve your heart health. Get educational sessions, cooking demos, take-home meal boxes, lab tests, incentive gifts, and physical activity over a 12-week period, beginning Aug. 11. This program is provided through a partnership between Floyd Memorial Foundation and Purdue Extension Service. Pre-registration is required. Call or email Katie Davidson, Purdue Extension Community Wellness Coordinator, at 812 670-5025 davidskm@purdue.edu.
Clarksville Library hosting Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two toddler storytimes in August at its Clarksville location. They will be on Thursday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning and fun, plus some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 at the K of C Hall. The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Blood Drive
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Aug 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 8290 Hwy. 403 Charlestown. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign-up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code JCLDSNA.
Music at the American Legion
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of live music with “The Jukebox Band” Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m. to midnight at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Let’s learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will devote an hour to “Starting and Running a Community Book or Blessing Box” with Jinn Bugg and Angie Vittitow, Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Little Free Libraries and Blessing Boxes/Little Free Pantries are popular ways to connect with and give back to the community. Have you ever wondered how to start a Little Library or Pantry in your neighborhood? Do you have questions about how to keep these sharing boxes stocked, or wonder what problems or challenges you might encounter and need some tips for solving these problems? Have you already started a sharing box and need ideas about getting the community more involved?
Learn about Little Free Libraries and Blessing Boxes/Little Free Pantries from neighbors Jinn Bugg and Angie Vittitow. Jinn has eight years of experience stewarding a Little Free Library of Distinction in Old Clarksville. She also co-organizes a Facebook group with over 2,000 members. This group helps connect people who want to donate to sharing boxes with people who want to use little libraries and little pantries. Angie Vittitow helped establish a local little free pantry and book-sharing box at Howard Park Christian Church. These neighbors look forward to sharing their experiences and resources with you and answering your questions.
Thanks to One Vision Credit Union, a Blessing Box is now at the Jeffersonville location next to the outside book drop. A donation bin is available in the lobby for those interested in donating items.
Reflections on the crisis in Europe
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Friday, Aug. 12, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville (Main Branch location,) to listen to special guest Maria Bucur. She is the John W. Hill Professor of East European History at Indiana University, Bloomington.
In Bucur’s research and teaching, her focus is on European history in the modern period, especially social and cultural developments in Eastern Europe, with a special interest in Romania. Her current research project focuses on developing a platform for studying the history of disabilities in Eastern Europe. She has taught courses on the idea of Europe, film and history, memory and war, gender in Modern Europe, comparative feminisms, and communism in Europe.
Bucur received her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in 1996. She is the published author of 10 books, three of which were co-edited. Her most recent one is The Nation’s Gratitude: War and Citizenship in Romania after World War I (2022). Q&A will follow the presentation.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville (Main Branch) location
Using essential oils can help support your child’s health and mind. Most children need extra help focusing, studying, sleeping, and staying healthy during the school year. Learn how to use essential oils safely and which ones will help your child the most. (Optional: $5 Make and Take)
Zoom gardening program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will sponsor a virtual program on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon with Terri Talarek King. King, who resides near Verne, IN in Knox County, is a naturalist, educator, and writer. According to King, her “greatest joy is observing the natural world and helping others to find their connections to it.”
Potager is the French term for a kitchen garden. Taken literally, it translates as “for the soup pot.” It is derived from the process of gathering pot herbs for the soup or potage. Potager gardens are said to be as pleasing to the eye as the palate and traditionally combine attractive edibles with floral medleys.
Pre-registration is requested for this event. Once you have registered, a Zoom link to join the program will be sent to you. For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Candidate Meet & Greet
Clark County Republican Women will host a Candidate Meet & Greet on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. at Parnell Training Center, 301 Lewman Court, Jeffersonville, in the River Ridge Complex.
Scheduled speakers are Ryan Lynch, Clark County Clerk Candidate; Butch Love, Clark County Assessor; Darci Schiller, Clark County Council Dist #2 Candidate and Brian Lenfert, Clark County Council Dist #3 Candidate.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be Saturday, Aug. 13. The special Saturday nights will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. This is the final Family Fun Night of the season. Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Double H Square Dance Club
Double H Square Dance Club welcomes visitors, couples and singles to a free square dance, Saturday, Aug. 13, all starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Come experience the exercise and social activities of Square Dancing. For more information, contact Paul at 740-441-5050 or just come.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. on Trail 5.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The program will be “From Bison to Blueway: Transforming a Storied Landscape into Origin Park.”
A project of River Heritage Conservancy, Origin Park will be a 430-acre regional park along the Ohio River below the Falls. This land has many stories to tell, from its rich natural history to the cultural events that have shaped the region over centuries. Discover how these stories are informing the park’s master plan and projects now underway.
Library rules remain the same, you may wear a mask, but not required.
For more information contact Sue Koetter, President at 812-294-4080 or on her cell at 502-386-8885.
