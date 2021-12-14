Clarksville collecting for Red Cross
The Town of Clarksville is continuing to accept cash and checks for the American Red Cross at the Wastewater Drive-Thru behind the Clarksville Town Hall.
However, due to the large amount of donations, collection of other relief items has been moved to the Clarksville Fire Department, 2249 Sam Gwin Drive (Next to Sam’s Club).
Donations must be dropped off by the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16. A truck will pick up the donations and taking them to Western Kentucky on Friday, Dec. 17. They are now asking for the following items:
• Gatorade
• Non-Perishable Food Items
• Canned Goods with Pop Tops
• Hygiene Products
• Baby Wipes
• Baby Items
• Trash Bags
• Flashlights with Batteries
• Gloves
• Blankets
• Paper Products
• Pet Supplies
• First Aid Supplies
• Cleaning Supplies
• Duct Tape
• Tarps
• Candles/Matches
• Over-The-Counter Medicines
• Shovels/Rakes
• Phone Chargers
• Gas Cards
• Snacks
• Feminine Products
• Toys for Christmas
Cooking under pressure with Instant Pot
Dust off your electric programmable pressure cooker (Instant Pot) and learn how to make cooking easier through the holidays and beyond.
Purdue Extension Program, Floyd County, will sponsor a class on cooking with an Instant Pot, Thursday, Dec. 16, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Office Floyd County, 3000 Technology Avenue, New Albany. The cost is $10 per person (cash or check) covers recipes and food samples
To register by Dec.13, call (812) 948-5470. Masks are required and space is limited for safety.
Compassionate Friends
Compassionate Friends Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
The groups meets the third Thursday of each month at Trinity United Methodist Church and is for those who have lost sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren too soon.
Livestock & Poultry 101
Purdue Extension for Livestock & Poultry 101 — a beginner’s course to learn what you’ll need for safe, strategic and successful production has four sessions planned from January through April.
The first two sessions cover the following need-to-know topics:
• Animal nutrition
• Animal reproduction
• Processing
• Purpose of different species
• Laws & regulations
• Production resources
• Animal health care
• Animal behavior & well-being
• Marketing & budgeting
Then, choose from the in-depth sessions to learn more about your species of interest (pigs, rabbits/cavies, sheep and goats, horses, beef cattle, and poultry). Check out the details on your local workshop and register today.
Sessions will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany.
General session 1: Jan. 18
General session 2: Feb.15
Poultry session: March 15
Rabbit session: April 19
Cost, $50 for the first family member, $15/additional person. Register at: https://cvent.me/l7A9dm
Floyd County Livestock updates
Floyd County families are urged to attend the livestock family meeting to ask questions and learn about the Floyd County 4-H Fair. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Purdue Technology Building, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany.
For more information call 812-948-5470.
Southern Indiana Vegetable Growers meeting
Southern Indiana Vegetable Growers will meet Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This program will be offered as a hybrid.
To attend the program virtually, go to https://bit.ly/3nNgeih to register. If you would like to attend this program in person or have questions, contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
Schedule:
• 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Growing Organic Transplants by Liz Maynard, Purdue Extension Specialist and Clinical Engagement Associate Professor
• 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Reducing Pollinator Exposure to Pesticides in Specialty Crops – PARP Regulatory Topic, Purdue Extension Educators
This program is free and open to anyone interested in growing vegetables. Registration is needed by noon on Feb. 2. If you need PARP credit, there a $10 fee and a required form to fill out.
