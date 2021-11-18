Special Holiday Market in Floyds Knobs
Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., White Pine Garland, Cedar Wreaths and Mistletoe will be available along with other products as availability and weather permits.
The items will be in the Floyd County Farmers Market in the parking area next to 411 Lafollette Station (Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs.
Pre-orders are recommended at floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
Christmas on the Hill
St. John Paul II Catholic Church, St. Joe Hill Campus, Sellersburg, will sponsor Christmas on the Hill, a craft and gift show, Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The day will include craft and gift booths, homemade chili and apple dumplings.
Jeffersonville Library needs your input on Pocket Park Plans
Jeffersonville Township Public Library will construct a pocket park at the Jeffersonville Library location. With a generous grant from the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, plans are to surround the building with features that will appeal to people of all ages and abilities.
Like the library, this park will belong to the people of the community, and the library wants input on many aspects of the park. Join one of the listening sessions and make your voice heard. After a brief presentation, listening session participants will be offered time to discuss their views on the park and asked to fill out a survey to help guide the park’s development.
Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. — In-person meeting at the Jeffersonville Library, 211 E. Court Avenue. Weather permitting, participants will tour the site on which the park will be built.
For information on other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5630.
Local Authors Fair at library
Meet local authors, hear about their books, and enjoy creative writing activities for all ages at the Local Authors Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at The Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Guests will have the opportunity to ask authors about how they pursued their passion in writing and how they navigated publishing their books, while also learning about their latest projects. Attendees can also explore the library’s upper and lower levels for fun literacy activities to awaken their inner writer.
Participating authors include Tahj Mullins, a recent member of On-Ramp Artist Professional Development, who wrote the children’s book “There’s a Moose on the Loose”; Leslie Lynch (“The Appalachian Foothills” series); Rev. Dr. Clare Biedenharn (“Heart to Heart: Spiritual Care Through Deep Listening”); Tom Netherton (“Footsteps to Perryville”); Robert Parker (“Haunted Louisville” series); Jen Selinsky (“Bunny’s Song”) and more. Authors will also have their books available for purchase at their tables.
No registration is required. All ages are welcome.
Red Cross Blood Drive
Trinity United Methodist Church will conduct a Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 in Trinity’s Gym, 2796 Charlestown Road, New Albany. Sign-ups for choosing your appointment time are online at https://www.redcrosblood.org/give.html/find-drive
First, select Red Cross. Second, find a Drive, use New Albany zip code 47150, then, see appointments times and choose your time. Last, create an account or sign in if you have donated in the past. For more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS ( 1-800-733-2766).
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon. The Farmers Market is in Winter Mini-Market Mode at Big Four Station until the end of the December and then in January it will move indoors at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Beginning beekeeping class
Purdue Extension Floyd County will sponsor a three-part beginning beekeeping series by webinar. Floyd County ANR Educator Gina Anderson will host the event
Listed below are the sessions and the links:
• Nov. 22, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., beekeeping basics — https://bit.ly/3kmSgbo
• Dec. 6, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., pitfalls in beekeeping — https://bit.ly/3ocpew7
• Jan. 11, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., panel discussion with seasoned beekeepers — https://bit.ly/30elSkn
For more information, contact the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
Floyd County Historical Society
The November meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street.
Kraig McNutt will present the program “New Albany’s Civil War Hospitals.” McNutt is a graduate of Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University Southeast (B.A. Philosophy). He also holds a Master of Science in Library and Information Science from The University of Kentucky. McNutt is a historian, author, and frequent speaker and presenter for historical societies, Civil War Round Tables, and local history groups.
He specializes in the personal experience of the soldier and civilian during the Civil War, particularly focusing on the suffering and struggles the soldier endured, both on the field, and in the Civil War hospital setting. He collects original letters, documents and images of Civil War soldiers and civilians. He is a member of the Sons of Union Veterans. Due to a scheduling conflict, McNutt is presenting his program this month, rather than in October as originally scheduled.
Due to Covid-19, masks are strongly recommended. The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
NARFE chapter meeting
The National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) chapter will meet at 11 a.m. Nov. 24 at at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 Spring St., New Albany.
NARFE members will review options available for federal health insurance during open season. Brochures are available from Aetna Insurance and from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance.
Interested members are invited to attend. For details, call Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving meal
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana will offer a carryout Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until all meals are distributed.
“During a holiday where we celebrate all we are thankful for, we want to thank Northside Christian Church for providing the assistance to make this meal possible,” said Captain Jonathan Fitzgerald. “Also, because of Lifespan Resources, we can make sure that many of our homebound community members are provided for this Thanksgiving Day.”
The traditional meal will be served carryout style from The Salvation Army New Albany Center of Hope at 2300 Green Valley Road, New Albany. Families may request one meal per person in the car. Community members do not need to call ahead or make a reservation.
For questions or to make a donation, call The Salvation Army at 812 944-1018.
BMV Thanksgiving holiday hours
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours beginning Monday, Nov. 29.
For a list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV
Town of Clarksville Heat Survey
The Town of Clarksville is sharing a comment survey with Clarksville residents, to better understand how extreme summer heat affects the community. The survey is part of the Town’s new Beat the Heat initiative, which is working over the next two years to develop and implement strategies to alleviate the public health impacts of extreme heat.
By completing this 10 minute survey, residents will help the Town understand how heat affects the lives of residents, what residents currently do to stay cool on hot days and nights, and what resources and services residents think Clarksville should provide to address this issue. Clarksville residents who complete the survey will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle, where three winners will be randomly selected to receive a gift basket from Mission BBQ. The raffle winner will be contacted via phone or email and can choose to have their prize delivered or can visit Clarksville Town Hall to pick up their prize.
The survey is accessible online, however, volunteers will visit some neighborhoods with paper copies for residents to complete. To access the online survey, Clarksville residents should go to tinyurl.com/ClarksvilleSurveyBTH. A Spanish version of the survey will be made available soon.
The survey will be available to the public until Nov. 30, 2021.
For more information about the survey or the Beat the Heat program, contact Bronte Murrell, Town of Clarksville Heat Relief Coordinator at bmurrell@townofclarksville.com or 812-283-1437.
Clark County Republican Women’s dinner
Clark County Republican Women’s (CCRW) annual GOP Christmas dinner will be Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Radisson Hotel, 505 Marriott Dr, Clarksville.
Speakers will be U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, State Sen. Erin Houchin and Secretary of State Holli Sullivan. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with Mingle and Jingle with a cash bar and appetizers. Dinner, catered by Stumler’s Catering, will be served beginning about 6:30 p.m. and speakers will be at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $55 and are available by Venmo, Cash or Check. Tables are available for $550. Seating will be 10 per table. Digital Ads are available for $75. Reservations and ads submissions will be taken until Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Call now to make your reservations.
For more information, contact Fannie Grubbs, CCRW President, at 502-296-4146 or email: ccrw2020@gmail.com.
