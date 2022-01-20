Town Hall meeting
State Sen. Kevin Boehnlein (R-Greenville) will hold a town hall meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Guerin Woods Senior Center, 8037 Unruh Dr., Georgetown.
The event will give constituents a chance to ask questions about important issues impacting the district and state.
This event is open to all who would like to attend. For more information, email Senator.Boehnlein@iga.in.gov or call 800-382-9467.
Homeless Coalition partners with libraries
The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana is expanding its outreach to community members in need. The coalition recently began a partnership with the Jeffersonville Township Public Library to begin free weekly series at both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville branches, 112 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville and 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. The Homeless Coalition meeting schedule is:
• Jan. 25
Jeffersonville Library, 9 a.m. to noon
Clarksville Library, 2 to 5 p.m.
• Feb. 1
Jeffersonville Library, 2 to 5 p.m.
Clarksville Library, 9 a.m. to noon
• Feb. 8
Jeffersonville Library, 9 a.m. to noon
Clarksville Library, 2 to 5 p.m.
• Feb. 15
Jeffersonville Library, 2 to 5 p.m.
Clarksville Library, 9 a.m. to noon
• Feb. 22
Jeffersonville Library, 9 a.m. to noon
Clarksville Library, 2 to 5 p.m.
Jeffersonville High School Alumni luncheon
The JHS Alumni luncheon will be Thursday, Jan. 27, beginning at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
The meetings will be at the Sellersburg American Legion during the winter months. During the spring and summer months the group meets at Garrett’s General Store and Restaurant in Utica, at the outside shelterhouse. All alumni welcome.
Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host toddler story times on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m. This event is for children 4 and younger and their caregivers. Children will enjoy stories, songs, dancing, crafts, and an activity with Mrs. Q. The structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun, plus some movement to get the wiggles out.
These story times will also be offered virtually through Zoom on the same day at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 812-285-5640 or stop by the library at 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville.
Prosser Vocational Center Open House
Prosser Vocational Center Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at 4202 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
All invited to tour the school and speak with staff.
Dining with Diabetes
The Purdue Extension Service is sponsoring a Dining with Diabetes program every Tuesday during February for those struggling to manage Type-2 diabetes. Those wishing to participate will receive four lessons with a registered dietitian to help you better manage your diabetes. The program includes discussion, question-and-answer sessions, diabetic-friendly cooking demonstrations, copies of class materials and delicious new recipes to try at home.
Virtual classes begin Feb. 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and continue Feb. 9, 16, and 23. Cost is $40 per person. Enjoy classes from the comfort and safety of your home by clicking on a computer link emailed when you register. Register at https://cvent.me/gmBzoN. Call 812-948-5470 for more information.
Charlestown Library events
Backyard Birding
Come to the library to learn all about the birds in your yard with this fun, informative program. Join interpretive naturalist Jeremy Beavin from Charlestown State Park for this program all about birds. What can you do to encourage a variety of birds to visit your yard? Tips on landscape design and bird identification will be discussed. Register from our calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
Charlestown Library: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m.
Sellersburg Library: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m.
Bird Feeder Craft
Come to the library to make a bird feeder out of popsicle sticks and take home some bird feed to enjoy birds from your backyard! Adults 18 and older. All materials will be provided. Registration is required. Register from the library calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
Charlestown: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6-7 p.m.
New Washington: Thursday, Feb. 17, 6-7 p.m.
Borden: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6-7 pm
Sellersburg: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6-7 pm
Henryville: Thursday, February 24, 6-7 p.m.
Patoka Lake full moon hike
Join an interpretive naturalist Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Beach 2 Shelter House at Patoka Lake for a three-fourths-mile guided hike along a paved trail overlooking the lake.
The journey will begin with a talk about the moon and nature at night. Hiking will begin at 8:35 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Plan to wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring refreshments. There will be stone benches to rest on.
Participation is limited, and advance registration is required by phone at 812-685-2447 by 2 p.m. Feb. 17. For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN.
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
The 2022 Special Olympics Polar Plunge is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at Deam Lake State Park, 1217 Deam Lake Rd., Borden.
The plunge is the trademark, signature fundraiser for Special Olympics. The funds raised from these events statewide will support Hoosiers who are Special Olympics athletes.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the plunge at noon.
University of Alabama academic list
A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama. Six students from Clark and Floyd counties were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
• Drew Cromwell of Floyds Knobs was named to the Presidents List.
• Alexander Nash of Floyds Knobs was named to the Deans List.
• Sydney Palmer of Floyds Knobs was named to the Presidents List.
• Emily Chestnut of Henryville was named to the Presidents List.
• Amanda Pasierbowicz of Jeffersonville was named to the Presidents List.
• Boyd Carter of Sellersburg was named to the Presidents List.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university.
