Chocolate Stroll Saturday
The annual Chocolate Lovers Stroll returns to historic Downtown Jeffersonville this Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street to showcase the ongoing revitalization of downtown and its variety of small businesses.
Ticket-buyers to the event will receive a box of chocolates from Schimpff's Confectionery and a souvenir Jeffersonville Main Street tote bag. Chocolate tastings will be offered within some of the locally-owned downtown shops and restaurants, live music acts will be playing along the historic district’s sidewalks, a trolley will take people throughout the downtown area, and most participating businesses will offer specials and sales.
"The Chocolate Lovers Stroll invites people to explore wonderful Downtown Jeffersonville and support its small businesses," said Jay Ellis, executive director of Jeffersonville Main Street, the city's nonprofit downtown revitalization organization. "We have made an effort to restore Downtown Jeffersonville to a place that welcomes and nurtures the entrepreneurial spirit and we hope people will get better acquainted with our small businesses at events like these."
On the day of the event, ticket-buyers must first go to the registration area at the Jeffersonville Main Street office at 401 Pearl Street, where they will pick up a map that will lead them to participating shops. The event takes place within a four-block area of downtown and is made possible through the support of the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Association, Schimpff's Confectionery, the City of Jeffersonville, volunteers and staff of Jeffersonville Main Street, and the small businesses of downtown Jeffersonville.
Only 400 tickets are available. Tickets are $12 and available online at www.JeffMainStreet.org and at these businesses:
• Schimpff’s Confectionery, 347 Spring Street
• Pearl Street Treats, 301 Pearl Street
Online ticket-purchasers should present their PayPal receipt at the registration table.
Area Girl Scouts Win Top Award
Lauren Fancher and Erin Perkins, both seniors at Floyd Central High School, this year earned the prestigious Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, and were recognized at the Louisville area Highest Awards Ceremony.
The Gold Award is given to a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change.
Fancher chose as her project A New Win for Coaches of Asthmatics. Lauren hosted educational workshops and presentations with athletic coaches in the New Albany Floyd County School Corporation and at Southern Indiana Gymnastics School to teach about the signs and symptoms of an asthma emergency and how to correctly respond during a situation. She also produced asthma attack informational clipboards, informational brochures and a website to get her message to a broader audience.
Perkins chose as her project Career Interests STEM from Opportunities. Erin provided a way for low-income kids to be exposed to the different STEM fields while also showing them potential careers. She created a marble run, a set of geoboards, a coordinate plane activity, cup, cube and popsicle stick challenges, a LEGO coding activity and an activity with Newton's Cradles. She donated these activities to the Griffin Recreation Center in New Albany, and set up a way for local National Honor Societies to provide volunteers to work with the kids on the activities in the future.
For more about the Girl Scout Gold Award winners, go to http://bit.ly/goldawardwinners
Virtual Summer Reading Program
Jeffersonville Township Public Library announces its partnership with Page Turner Adventures, the Emmy-Award Winning team of Jill Nadler and Kenny Mikey, known for bringing stories to life with their comedic approach at libraries, schools and theaters across the world.
Starting Monday, June 14, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will give patrons access to a Virtual Summer Reading Program geared toward children in grades K-3, that includes comedy shows, crafts, recipes, children’s book author interviews, guest performers, contests, games, and much more.
“For over 18 years Kenny and I have been performing for young children around the world. We can’t wait to bring our passion for storytelling to the online space this summer,” said Jill Nadler, founder of Page Turner Adventures. “With ongoing uncertainty about in-person events this summer, we are excited to continue our support of virtual summer programming which allows local libraries to engage with their young audiences in a meaningful way. We are certain that this comprehensive, entertaining summer program will be ideal for their young viewers.”
The Animal Adventures Summer Reading Program is based on the intrepid Storyologist, Page Turner (Nadler) and Kenny, her slap-stick sidekick. Together, they transform children into Storyologists and send them on comic quests to collect, tell, and write stories. Each week this summer, viewers will journey through the “Once Upon a Time Machine” for virtual adventures based on themes such as farmyard friends, fish tales, pet pals, celebrity critters, safari stories, creepy crawlies, fantastic beasts, and swamp stories. There are five days of programming for each weekly theme which includes professionally produced shows, author interviews, virtual field trips, and arts and crafts projects.
“Unfortunately, in-person events at the library are limited this summer, but fun activities are still on our agenda” said Youth Services Manager, Lori Morgan. “The Virtual Summer Reading Program is a great way to continue to connect with our patrons and encourage children to keep using their imagination all summer long.”
Access to programming can be acquired through the Jeffersonville Township Public Library system. To join in on the fun, please call 812-285-5630 or visit https://jefflibrary.beanstack.org.
For more information on Page Turner Adventures, go to https://pageturneradventures.com.
Virtual D&D Program
Beginning Tuesday, June 22 and every Tuesday thereafter, at 6 p.m., the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer a virtual D&D program for those 18 and older. Each game will be about two hours. The D&D Master is Chris Driscoll, a former educator at Little Flock Christian Academy in Shepherdsville, KY and Beth Haven Christian School in Louisville. Since the pandemic, he has been working on his Master’s degree and taking care of his three children.
To register for this event, email Chris Driscoll at: shireling51@gmail.com. Once registered, Chris will send a Zoom link to join the game. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call (812) 285-8609. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Sidewalk Replacement Project Complete
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Boulevard, has completed its latest building project, and both entrances are now reopened. On May 5 construction began at the library to replace the sidewalks at both library entrances and install a new set of steps on the library’s Triangle Drive entrance.
This building project follows the library’s 2018 renovation that included new meeting rooms, new interior design, new lighting, and an outside rain garden funded by the Duke Energy Foundation.
“Our 2018 renovation has been such a wonderful change for the Clarksville Library,” Clarksville Branch Manager Jennifer Harl said, “and with our sidewalk project complete, we feel that the outside of the library matches the fresh, new look of the inside. We hope that the Clarksville community and library patrons view this change as another improvement for them and their library.”
The project was designed by Kovert Hawkins Architects, and AML Construction completed the sidewalk replacement.
Franklin College Graduates
Two students from Jeffersonville received their degrees from Franklin College at the school's commencement Saturday, May 22 on the campus. The college conferred 194 undergraduate degrees and 25 graduate degrees.
Graduates from Southern Indiana include:
Kevin J. Gast, son of Keith Gast of Brownsburg and Shelley Gast of Jeffersonville, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in social studies secondary education. He graduated cum laude.
Jacqueline N. Richard, daughter of David and Donna Richard of Jeffersonville, earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in business (management) and psychology. She graduated summa cum laude.
Franklin College is a residential liberal arts and sciences institution 20 minutes south of Indianapolis.
Indiana Connections Career Academy
More than 100 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Career Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2021, including Makayla Hewitt from Clarksville, Dakota Neafus of New Albany and Abigail Clark, Sellersburg.
Indiana Connections Career Academy provides students with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and social-emotional learning, while helping them gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world.
Austin Peay Dean’s List
Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN recognized Savannah Powell from Charlestown as one of the students named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2021 semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Southern Arkansas President’s List
Anna Marie Dietrich of Greenville earned a 4.0 GPA in the spring 2021 semester and was named to the Southern Arkansas University’s President’s List.
Dietrich is a senior Agricultural Education major.
Cumberlands Dean’s List
Five area students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg KY.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Area students who made the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Cumberlands include:
• Haley Baxter and Philip Stratton from Sellersburg
• Anneliese Hale from Corydon
• Jennifer Lester from Utica
• Caitlyn Thompson from New Albany
Tennessee Martin Honor Roll
Sianna G. Malone of New Albany was awarded highest honors on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with a 3.8 to 4.0 grade point average at the University of Tennessee at Martin for Spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
Indiana American Grant Awarded
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) in partnership with the Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP), the City of Charlestown Board of Public Works, Mayor Treva Hodges, and the Indiana Invasives Initiative (III), recently submitted an application to Indiana American Water Company for a 2021 Environmental Grant. The application was one of four in the state to receive funding. The $3,000 awarded will fund the partners’ Callery Pear Removal and Invasive Education Project.
The Callery Pear with its trademark white, showy flowers in the spring long has been touted as a landscape tree since it was brought to the United States from Asia. However, it spreads rapidly, and grows quickly, thereby out-competing native plants for resources. In doing so, it destroys native habitat that wildlife depend on for survival.
Residents of Charlestown may recognize the Callery Pear as the tree lining the median of Highway 3 in Charlestown. These trees were planted many years ago, and have matured to the point that they are exhibiting the weak wood and branch structure characteristic of the species. Limbs have broken off, and splits in the trees are occurring. In addition, evidence of spread of the species has been noted in vacant lots, and lesser maintained areas in the city.
The City of Charlestown Board of Public Works and Mayor Treva Hodges partnered with the SWCD, CCHIRP, and III to form a plan for the safe removal of the trees and provide educational opportunities for Charlestown residents throughout the process. During the grant term, residents will have the opportunity to attend invasive plant and native plant ID workshops, assist with planting and maintaining native plants throughout the city, and gain assistance with identifying invasives on their own property.
