July 4th Parade Meeting
The downtown Jeffersonville July 4th parade committee will meet at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 20, at Jeffersonville Main Street, 401 Pearl St. The parade will be Saturday, July 3 beginning at 10 a.m. at Riverside Drive at the Overlook and travel along Spring Street to the Warder Park area. Those interested in participating in the parade, contact Jim Ford at 502-939-9392.
National Merit Finalist
Erin J. Kramer, a student at Jeffersonville High School is a National Merit $2,500 scholarship recipient. Kramer has chosen biochemistry as a probable career field.
National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this year’s $2,500 Scholarship winners who were chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 finalists.
SoIn Fun Trail
Families can emerge from the pandemic with fresh eyes and new experiences in SoIN, thanks to the SoIN Fun Trail — GoSoIN.com/funtrail — beginning May 15.
The SoIN Fun Trail is a new passport program from SoIN Tourism (@GoSoIN) that features family-friendly attractions in Clark and Floyd counties. More than 50 businesses have signed on to be on the trail.
“The SoIN Fun Trail is a way for parents and their children to get out of the house and explore different areas,” said Luanne Mattson, assistant director for SoIN Tourism. “Many of our tourism partners have created discounts and special offers to encourage people even more.”
The SoIN Fun Trail offers experiences for kids and families, including:
• Play one of the 200 pinball machines at Recbar 812
• Feed the ducks or slide down the tube slide at Joe Huber’s Family Farm
• Marvel at the size of a steamship’s paddlewheel at the Howard Steamboat Museum
• Pick fresh fruit or visit the Family Farm Park at Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyard
• Taste a warm, freshly made cinnamon red hot drop from Schimpff’s Confectionery
• Enjoy a swim or boat ride at Deam Lake
To participate, families must:
• Obtain a passport online or at any of the trail’s Prize Hubs.
• Follow the Fun Trail and collect stickers at participating locations.
• Earn prizes and collect at one of the Prize Hubs (the SoIN Visitor Center, Carnegie Center for Art & History, Derby Dinner Playhouse, Howard Steamboat Museum or Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant)
The program lasts from May 15 to Aug. 31, 2021. SoIN Tourism will announce the grand prize in September.
Prizes will be awarded after participants visit a minimum number of businesses. Fun Trail followers who complete three levels will then be entered into a drawing to win the grand prize.
• Level One (3 stickers) Sunglasses that change colors in the sun
• Level Two (5 stickers) Choice of art kit or a paddle ball set
• Level Three (10 stickers) Ten stickers will get participants entered to win the grand prize: $50 Bass Pro Shops gift card, Indiana State Parks Pass and a $100 Visa gift card. Passports with 11 stickers will get a bonus entry into the grand prize drawing!
Some attractions, restaurants, markets and shops are offering discounts on experiences and merchandise unique to SoIN!
Experience Special Offers: Recbar 812: 10 free tokens; Clarksville Strike and Spare: 1 free game of bowling with shoe rental. Tell the folks at J&B Magic Shop you are “So IN” and receive a free beginning magic trick.
Food & Dining Offers: That’s My Dog: 15% off entire meal; Seeds & Greens: $1 off lunch items, 50 cents off smoothies/coffee drinks plus sample goodie bags; Parnelli’s Chicago Eatery: 10% off food items; Market Street Inn: Complimentary glass of iced tea or lemonade, purchase of a $100 gets $20 added!.
Shopping Special Offers: Alex & Kate: 5% off purchase; Maxwell’s House of Music: 20% off purchase of a Maxwell’s House of Music T-shirt; Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique: 5% off any boutique item or product in the AVEDA hair, skin and body line.
Halle Pearson Girls State Delegate
Halle McKenna Pearson, daughter of Hal and Taryn Pearson of Georgetown, and a junior at North Harrison High School, has been selected to attend Hoosier Girls State by the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs.
Hoosier Girls State will be virtual June 20-26, 2021. Only attendees of Girls and Boys State are eligible to apply for the Samsung Scholarships which, in the past, have provided as many as 10 $20,000 scholarships and 88 $1000. The amounts depend on earning from a $5,000,000 scholarship fund, endowed by Samsung and administered by the American Legion.
Girls State has been a national Auxiliary program since 1935 and has given well over a million young women the opportunity to learn how their state and local government works. Participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and responsibilities of a U. S. citizen, run for political office and are elected to various city, county and state governments, and participate in legislative sessions, court proceedings, assemblies, bands, chorus and recreational programs.
“We are so proud of the quality delegates we send to HGS each year,” said Ann Carr, HGS Program Chair, “but, I wish we had more applications. These young women will have the opportunity to network with others of their same caliber from all over the state. These are our state and nation’s future leaders and this will be a life-changing experience for them.”
A candidate must be in the upper half of her class academically, possess leadership abilities, and have an interest in government. Pearson’s counselor is Renee Eckart.
COVID-10 Vaccination event
Howard Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1715 East Market St., New Albany, will sponsor a vaccination event at the church starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16. The site is open to everyone 18 years and older. Must have photo ID. No appointments necessary.
If you have not been vaccinated, the church congregation invites you to take advantage of this event.
Red Cross Blood Donation sites
Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 16-June 12 in Clark and Floyd counties:
• May 17, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville
• May 17, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Kroger Store, 200 New Albany Plaza, New Albany
• May 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clark Memorial Hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville
• May 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., YMCA Center, 33 State St., New Albany
• May 21, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Green Tree Mall, 757 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• May 24, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany
• May 27, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Hill City, 6639 St. Mary’s Road, Floyds Knobs
• May 28, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Green Tree Mall, 757 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• May 28, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jeffersonville High School, 2315 Allison Lane, Jeffersonville
• June 7, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany
• June 7, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville
• June 7, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Trinity United Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 215 North Poplar St., New Washington
• June 9, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., First Church of God, 2248 Charlestown Road, New Albany
• June 9, 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2605 West St. Joe Rd., Sellersburg
• June 10, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany
• June 10, noon to 6 p.m., Green Tree Mall, 757 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• June 10, noon to 5 p.m., Kaiser Home Support Services, 2633 Grant Line Rd., New Albany
