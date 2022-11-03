SATURDAY EVENTS
Ladies Union Club annual Flea Market
Ladies Union Club annual Flea Market, Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ladies Union Club, 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlestown. The Ladies Union Club, formed in 1905, has been maintaining the former one-room schoolhouse since purchasing the building in 1924. The ladies will serve sandwiches, soup, homemade pies and drinks. Come enjoy looking for bargains, antiques, clothes, dishes and lots of miscellaneous.
Christmas Bazaar
The Tunnel Mill Tigers 4-H Club is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. There will be vendors with crafts, home décor, direct sales, and Christmas items.
Lunch will be provided by “The Bearded BBQ” food truck again this year. Buddy will be serving pulled pork and chicken from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until he sells out. Booth space still available. Contact Debbie Trotter – 812-989-3988 for details.
Purrs in the City Arts, Crafts and Vintage Fair
Animal Protection Association annual Purrs in the City Arts, Crafts and Vintage Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at Park United Methodist Church, 1820 East Park Place, Jeffersonville. Admission is free.
Clark's Grant Historical Society
The Clark's Grant Historical Society holiday party will be Saturday. Nov. 5, at the First Baptist Church, 930 Market St., Charlestown. Social hour begins at noon with lunch served at 12:30 p.m. Meat, rolls, drinks and table service will be provided, but you may add to the trimmings with a vegetable, salad or dessert.
To add to the fun, a $10 or less gift exchange will be held for those who would like to participate. Ladies bring a gift for a lady and men bring a gift for a man.
The historical society will not meet in December, January of February, but will resume meeting again in March, 2023.
Polar Party in the Park
On Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 2:30 p.m. the staff of the Jeffersonville Library Main Branch will sponsor a party in the library’s new park. Drop in after meeting the Silly Safari reindeer at the library in the morning or visit on your way to the library’s family movie The Polar Express. The park party will offer fun for the whole family, including games and crafts, a selfie station, and positively polar snacks. This program will be suitable for families with children.
Turkey Supper and Bazaar
Grace Lutheran Church at 1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany, is hosting a Turkey Supper and Bazaar Nov. 5. Drive-thru is 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. Dine in is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 adults and $8 children 8 and under. Bazaar, Bake Shop, and Silent Auction starts at 3 p.m. Menu includes Turkey, dressing, dumplings, and all the fixings including dessert. Questions may be addressed to the church office at 812-944-1267.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 8 p.m. on Trail 3.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Atkins Chapel
As its 200 Year Anniversary comes to an end, Atkins Chapel, 7834 Atkins Rd., Floyds Knobs, will host a celebration with special guest and former pastor, Dennis Tackett. Tackett, Atkins' pastor from 1990-1997, will speak on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Atkins Chapel's 10 a.m. service.
Visitors to the service will also be able to enjoy music by Smith & Company, Southern Gospel, plus have one last chance to win a Disney Vacation. The winner of the vacation will be drawn and announced at the luncheon following the service.
Clarksville Veterans Day program
The Town of Clarksville's annual Celebration of Veterans will be Sunday, Nov. 6 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Place Memoria behind the Town Hall, 2000 Broadway St., Clarksville.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market will begin on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
How to build a high-performance home
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to the Jeffersonville Main Branch on Monday, Nov. 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a special discussion led by Jeffersonville resident Ted Cummings. This will be the first of three meetings, with the second and third on Mondays, Nov. 14 and 21, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
This discussion is a must for those contemplating building a house from start to finish. Cummings has spent the past eight years becoming knowledgeable in the building science of High-Performance Home Construction. Five years ago, he hired a local builder to construct the home he shares with his beloved Bonnie, following the principles of HPH construction. An authoritative source told him that he and Bonnie have the most energy-efficient house in Indiana. One might ask, “who is Ted Cummings, and why should I believe him?” Ted Cummings is a retired Family Physician whose only “qualification” is an interest in this subject, experience in building his own home, and continued reading and research.
Each of these three discussions will be an opportunity for Cummings to offer the knowledge he has gleamed to anyone desiring to learn for use in the planning stages preceding construction of their home. One of the more important topics he will cover is Build It Tight & Ventilate It Right.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Main Branch will sponsor a Conversation about Books, Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Join Marketing Assistant Blake Oliver for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Toddler Storytime at Clarksville Library
The Clarksville Branch Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun — plus some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Jeffersonville Merchants Open House
Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. will be the Holiday Open House in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. The shops and restaurants will have specials, downtown will be decked out in holiday decor, and the trolley will be making the loop with live holiday music aboard.
This is the kickoff to the holiday season. The shops will continue to have special open house specials during regular business hours on Friday and Saturday.
Area 2 Applicator Program
The 2022 Area 2 Applicator Program is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, in three locations. RSVP's are appreciated by Wednesday, Nov. 9, but not required.
• Clark County Fairgrounds (9608 Highway 62, Charlestown) from 9 to 11:00 a.m. RSVP to hlpotter@purdue.edu or 812-256-4591.
• Washington County Fairgrounds (118 Fair St., Salem) from 1 to 3 p.m. RSVP to dhowellw@purdue.edu or 812-883-4601.
• Harrison County Extension Office (247 Atwood St., Corydon) from 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP to gmanders@purdue.edu or 812-738-4236.
Topics at all three locations:
• Mud Management When Feeding Hay from a Soil Health, Fertility, and Weed Control Perspective — Robert Zupancic, NRCS Southeast Grazing Specialist
• Forage Species Selection for Pest Management — Keith Johnson, Purdue Extension Forage Specialist
The program is free, but private applicator credits are $10, cash or check only. Commercial applicator credits (1, 14, & RT) are available. Participants receive credit for attending one program.
Shred event
Jeffersonville First Financial Bank, 3539 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, will host document shred event Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18 at the bank during normal hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local residents are invited to bring personal paperwork they would like shredded in a secure and confidential manner. Papers that might be destroyed include: medical records, cancelled checks, bank / financial statements, documents with SSN or credit card information, legal papers and more.
Document shredding gives consumers peace of mind in knowing their information has been destroyed the correct way and provides a safe way to take care of trash.
