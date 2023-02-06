Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink.
Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., will sponsor an evening of live music, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at the post home. The Canon Wolf Band will be featured.
Smith and Company to perform after Lenten Supper
Chapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Road, (3 miles north of Navilleton Road) in Galena, will open the Lenten season and enjoy pancakes, sausage, fruit and fixings at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 in the church hall.
After the meal there will be a concert by Smith and Company at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary/. Both events are a free will offering. Please bring your family and friends. For more information, call 502-551-2143 .
Valentine Day Youth programThe Floyd County 4-H Jr. Leaders will sponsor a day of crafting and fun at a Valentine’s Day for Youth in grades K-4 . Parents can spend the day having some well-earned “Me-Time” while youth has fun learning about friendship, playing games, and making themed crafts. This event will cost $20 per youth and all proceeds will support the Floyd County 4-H Jr. Leaders.
This event is scheduled for Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Purdue Polytechnic Building, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. This will be a bring-your-own-lunch event. If you have any questions, or would like to pre-register, call the Floyd County Extension Office at (812)948-5470.
Music at the American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., is sponsoring an evening of music with Triple Play, 7 to 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at the post home.
CCCC Club Chicken Dinner
The Clark County Casting and Conservation Club, 6400 Conservation Drive, Jeffersonville, is sponsoring a chicken dinner, Saturday, Feb. 25 beginning at 5 p.m.
The price is $12 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. Come enjoy a Saturday evening with friends with a view of the Ohio River and 12 Mile Island.
Floyd County Historical Society
The Floyd County Historical Society will have its February meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Eli Beardsley, son of historic preservationist Stephen Beardsley, will present the program entitled: “Stephen Beardsley — The Lasting Impact of a Life Dedicated to Historic Preservation.” The program is free and open to the public. Go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Kentuckiana Herb Society
The Kentuckiana Herb Society presents its annual Spring Education Day “Oh Snap, It’s Ginger!” on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Huber’s Orchard and Winery in Borden, Indiana. Guest speakers include Debbie Boutelier, former president of the Herb Society of America; Tavia Cathcart Brown, director of Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, and Chef Scott Dickenson of 1816 Kitchen in Corydon.
Registration is $55, deadline received is Friday, March 17, 2023. Program includes presentations, breakfast and hot lunch, raffle, vendors and marketplace. Download registration at www.kentuckianaherbsociety.org or contact Jett Rose at jettrose0608@gmail.com or 812-590-4604.
Sellersburg native inducted into Alpha Chi Honor Society
Anna Graves of Sellersburg was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.
Established in 1922, the national honor society celebrates more than 100 years of rich history marked by scholarship and service. Grace College is in Winona Lake, Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.