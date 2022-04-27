FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market will open Saturday, May 7 and run through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will kick off May 4 and continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
The Summer/Fall Farmers Market will open June 4 and run through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market, June 7 through Oct. 25, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, Allison Lane, Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer season will run through Oct. 1.
Floyds Knobs
Floyds Knobs Farmers Market will re-open on Mother's Day, May 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. It is next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald's. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday, April 29.
Jeffersonville Library Poetry for People
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring an afternoon devoted to poetry in recognition of National Poetry Month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. The event will include poetry readings, a panel discussion, and much more.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, April 29, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing hour starts at 9 a.m.
Community Music Alliance concert
Community Music Alliance will sponsor a free house concert, Saturday, April 30, 7 to 8 p.m. in the Recital Room at Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany. Featured will be The Acoustic Winos. Admission is free.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Saturday, April 30.
Junior Police Academy
Clarksville Police Department Junior Police Academy, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The Clarksville Police Department is searching for brave young volunteers to participate in the "Junior Police Academy."
Family Fun Drop-In Activity
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Fun Drop-In Activity, 10 a.m. to noon, April 30 at the center. The program will be Derby activities. This event is held the last Saturday of every month.
Chocolate Lovers Stroll
The annual Chocolate Lovers Stroll celebrating the small businesses in downtown Jeffersonville will be Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street allows you to sample chocolates while you shop and dine in downtown Jeffersonville. Get information and tickets online or in person at Schimpff's Confectionery. Tickets are $12 plus $1.50 fee online or $12 at Schimpff's.
Kentucky Kingdom kick-off
Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville’s premier family-friendly entertainment destination, is preparing to welcome guests for the 2022 season.
Kicking off the season Saturday, April 30, Kentucky Kingdom is excited to introduce a new dog stunt show and a new family-friendly fall event that will light up the night and extend the season through Oct. 30. In addition to these exciting new experiences, the park’s family-friendly rides, thrilling coasters, two wave pools, water slides, and special events, create opportunities for families to visit all season long.
This season, Kentucky Kingdom has introduced a new option for its youngest enthusiasts allowing them to experience Kentucky Kingdom free during the 2022 season with the all-new Pre-K Season Pass. This limited time offer is available online until May 31 for children ages 3 and 5.
Starting at $64.99, Kentucky Kingdom offers a variety of season pass options to meet families’ needs. Secure your family’s season pass before May 1 for the best deal for the season.
For more information on hours, season passes, Pre-K Season Passes, and more, go to kentuckykingdom.com.
SUNDAY EVENTS
'Finally!’ to appear at Culbertson Baptist
“FINALLY!” a Gospel Music Celebration presented by Dr. Roosevelt Escalante Jr. and Elevated Praise will be at Culbertson Baptist Church, 4007 Grantline Road, New Albany, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022. “FINALLY!” is free to the public; a goodwill offering will be collected.
Sellersburg American Legion dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a chicken dinner, all you can eat fried chicken, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, May 1, at the post home.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
OTHER EVENTS
National Day of Prayer
National Day of Prayer will be observed locally on Thursday, May 5, from noon to 12:40 p.m., at the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana gymnasium at 2300 Green Valley Rd., New Albany.
The local event will involve a diverse array of participants offering prayers, encouragement and music in keeping with this year's national theme of "Exalt the Lord Who Established Us."
For additional information about National Day of Prayer or the Salvation Army, call 812-944-1018.
Thursday Night Salon
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, is sponsoring Thursday Night Salon, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 5. The night will be celebrating the Carnegie Center’s new Teen Zine, MoodRing.
Guests at May’s Thursday Night Salon can get their hands on the first edition of MoodRing, a professionally published zine featuring art and literature by Southern Indiana high school students. Visitors can also take in the 2022 New Albany Floyd County Secondary Schools Art Show exhibition on display in the main galleries through May 7, 2022.
The public is invited to the MoodRing teen zine launch party, featuring a live performance by special guest Rheonna Thornton, plus free popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, drinks, activities, and a zine exchange.
Vintage Fire Museum needs your vote for fire safety proposal
Help our community by voting for a fire safety proposal and bring $25,000 to the Vintage Fire Museum at 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville. State Farm Neighborhood Assistance will award 100 grants of $25,000 each to the top vote-getters out of 200 finalists. The Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, Inc. is a finalist.
The Education Center sponsors a program to help children and families be safe from loss of life and property in home fires. The presentation makes use of rare, advanced electronic equipment for fire simulation and fire extinguisher operation, and it includes a bedroom and kitchen for fire safety practice.
This grant would enable the Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center to offer fire safety instruction to families, school classes, preschool groups, home schooling groups, scouting groups, groups composed of people with disabilities, and others. It would maintain the specialized electronic equipment, supply materials needed for the instruction, pay for items to be given to the participants, support reduced entry fees, and provide complete entry fees for those with special financial need.
All people 18 and older nationwide are eligible to vote. A voter may vote 10 times a day through Friday, May 6 — a total of 10 days. State Farm will not contact any voters for business.
• Here is where you vote: www.NeighborhoodAssist.com/entry/2043859.
Sheep and Goat Health Field Day
Purdue Cooperative Extension Service will conduct a Sheep and Goat Health field day on Saturday, May 7. The Southern Indiana site will be Purdue Agricultural Center, 11371 East Purdue Farm Road, Dubois, IN.
The program will start at 10 a.m. and conclude by 3 pm. The fee to attend is $40 and that includes lunch and training materials.
This program will feature Purdue Extension Educators discussing one of the major issues of small ruminant care, parasitic worms. This will include a hands on animal evaluation session. Local veterinarians will present information on first aid for sheep and goats and general health management issues. Purdue Educators will follow with information about pasture management.
Registration is limited to 25 and can be done at least one week prior to the event at this website: https://cvent.me/N37kAR
Additional information can be obtained from Sara Dzimianski, Extension Educator, Perry County at this e-mail sdzimian@purdue.edu and Mark Kepler, Extension Educator, Fulton County at mkepler@purdue.edu.
Energy Resiliency presentation
The Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, will sponsor a presentation on Energy Resiliency, followed by a Q&A session, Saturday, May 7 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Ethan Holmes will will speak by Zoom, and Diane Stepro will be in-person to facilitate this program.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Sellersburg American Legion breakfast
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a Mother's Day breakfast, Sunday, May 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the post home. Mothers eat free, all others, $10 each.
Virtual sustainable living program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Zoom presentation by Cameron Woodard and Lisa Brones Huber of Duke Energy Corporation on Monday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. The program will be followed by a Q&A discussion.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is located at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville. Once a person registers for this event, a Zoom link will be sent to them to join the program.
Let's have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Conversation about Books, Tuesday, May 10, from 1 or 2 p.m. p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is located at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN 47130, and the Clarksville Library is located at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, IN 47129.
Charlestown Alumni Association scholarships
The Charlestown Alumni Association will award at least three scholarships this year to qualified senior members of the Class of 2022. Seniors should go to their “Class of 2022 Power School Learning Page” and follow the link to Charlestown Alumni Scholarship. Please follow the directions found there. Applications with required documentation are due back to the Alumni Association by May 10, 2022.
Free screening about Hoosier waterways
Indiana Humanities is hosting a free screening of three short documentary films about Hoosier waterways. The films created by Hoosier filmmakers will be featured at Harrison County Arts, 113 E. Beaver St., Corydon on May 11. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is free.
The films feature stories from across the state told by Hoosiers highlighting their diverse relationships with water. They explore such issues as access and conservation, as well as highlight some of the unique cultures that spring up around Indiana's waterways.
Sellersburg American Legion evening of music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, located at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music with Willis Tucker and Pat Crawford, Friday, May 13, from 8 to 10 p.m. at the post home.
Blood Drive
American Red Cross will also sponsor a blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, May 13 in the lower hall of the Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany Street. A free tote will be given to donors.
Army Ammunition Plant or ICI America reunion
The old Army Ammunition Plant or ICI America in Charlestown, will sponsor a reunion dinner, 1 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 1402 Cedar St., Clarksville.
For more information call Pat Akins at 502-727-8928- e-mail greenfield9194@yahoo.com. Each individual will be response for their meal.
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Historical farms sought for rural preservation award
Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau welcome nominations for the 2022 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation. The award recognizes the preservation and continued agricultural use of historic farm buildings in Indiana. Since it was established in 1992, owners of more than 30 historic farms all over the state have been honored with the award. Deadline for nominations is May 13, 2022.
Anyone, including farm owners, can submit a nomination for the Arnold Award, which will be presented during the Celebration of Agriculture at the Indiana State Fair in August. The nomination is simple and asks for:
• A brief history of the farm and description of its significant historic structures and features, such as the farmhouse, barns, agricultural outbuildings, and landscape elements.
• A description of how the farm’s historic agricultural structures are used in day-to-day farming operations, and how they have been preserved or adapted.
• High-res digital photographs of the farm and its preserved historic features. Historic images are also welcome.
The award winner receives an attractive outdoor marker and feature coverage in Indiana Preservation magazine.
Indiana Landmarks named the award in memory of John Arnold (1955-1991), a Rush County farmer who successfully combined progressive agricultural practices with a deep respect for the natural and historic features of the rural landscape. The John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation honors those who share a similar commitment to preserving the landmarks and landscape of rural Indiana.
Submit nominations for the Arnold Award for Rural Preservation online at www.indianalandmarks.org/john-arnold-award-rural-preservation, or contact Tommy Kleckner at Indiana Landmarks, 812-232-4534, tkleckner@indianalandmarks.org.
Greenville Park Open Market
The Greenville Historical Preservation Committee is sponsoring a Craft Fair and Farmers Market at the Greenville Park, located on Buttontown Road and Highway 150 in Greenville.
To promote "Shop Local" and the "Town of Greenville" the event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022. Over 35 vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The park has a walking trail, shelter, and play areas for the children.
The proceeds from the "Shop Local" event at the Greenville Park will be used by the HPC Committee for the benefit of promoting Greenville's historical significance.
Annual Pet Lovers’ Party
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League announced it will host its 14th Annual Pet Lovers’ Party on Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Showroom at Caesars Southern Indiana.
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 10. All proceeds go toward FCARL’s mission of helping the animals of Floyd County. This Tropical Island-themed event will feature a dinner catered by Caesars Southern Indiana (with vegetarian option), DJ entertainment, exciting trivia games, door and game prizes, cake auction and a silent auction. There will be a costume contest so come dressed to win. Business casual is also fine.
Floyd County Animal Rescue League is a nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless animals in our community through spaying & neutering programs, educating the public on being responsible pet owners, providing emergency medical vouchers to pet owners in need and providing adoption and medical support for the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.
For tickets and information, call Kate Muss at the Floyd County Animal Rescue League on 812-949-9099.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet on Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road; Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
This year is the 10th anniversary of the 2012 Henryville Tornado. Chuck Lewis, lecturer, historian, and board member of the Clark County Museum, will present the program, with photos of the path and disastrous effects of this deadly storm.
Library rules remain the same. You may wear a mask, but not required. More Information: Sue Koetter, President st 812-294-4080 or 502-386-8885
LifeSpring Foundation hosting Boots & Bling Gala
The LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana is host its newly revamped gala, Boots & Bling, on Thursday, May 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Huber’s Barn #1 at Joe Huber’s Family Farm and Restaurant, 2421 Engle Rd., Borden.
There will be live entertainment and line dancing lessons taught by Artie Dean Harris Band, dream vacation and Bling Bling raffles, wine and bourbon pulls and more. Guests are encouraged to dress for the theme. A buffet will be provided by Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant. Additionally, the 2022 Impact Awards that honor community LifeSpring Health Systems is the state designated community mental health center in 11 Southern Indiana counties and a Federally Qualified Health Center. LifeSpring serves more than 13,000 clients annually by providing a comprehensive spectrum of behavioral healthcare services. To learn more, visit LifeSpring’s website at www.lifespringhealthsystems.org.
Have fun while supporting the LifeSpring Foundation's community healthcare initiatives across southern Indiana! Proceeds from the Boots & Bling Gala will support the work of LifeSpring Health Systems and other organizations that strive to improve and sustain the quality of life in our communities.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.lifespringgala.org or contact Shelley Dewig, Fundraising and Development Coordinator, at 812-206-1209. Tickets are $75 per person, or $750 for a table of eight.
Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance
The 136th annual Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance will be Saturday June 11, 2022. The reunion will be at The Tri County Shrine Club at 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville. Deadline of May 25, 2022 is an absolute. There will be no tickets sold after deadline or at the door.
Any alumni who did not receive a reservation form can pick one up at the Charlestown Township Trustee’s office at 322 Main Cross Street, Charlestown. Reservation forms can also be downloaded from the Charlestown Alumni website at https://charlestown alumni.online/invitation/ or email at chsalumni@aol.com. You may also contact Tammie at 502-424-8354 with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.