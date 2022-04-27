Doug Krieger, of Krieger’s Farm and Orchard, bagged vegetables for a customer at the Jeffersonville Farmers Market in 2020. The Charlestown summer Farmers Markets open May 7 and the Floyd Knobs Farmers Market opens on Sunday, May 8. The Jeffersonville Farmers Market continues winter hours at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Jeffersonville until June 4 when the location will move to Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville. The New Albany market is also still open Saturday mornings.