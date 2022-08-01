Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society
The August meeting of the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will be Thursday Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library at 180 West Spring Street.
Tiare Fullmer, Family History Center, New Albany, will present “Location, Location, Location — Places in Genealogical research.” The program will give tips for determining the correct location and jurisdiction where ancestor records are kept to help you break through your next brick wall.
Welcome back to face-to-face meetings in the newly renovated Floyd County Library Auditorium.
Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m. during a brief social interaction period. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Go to the society’s website at https://FallsGenealogy.org where there is membership information, a meeting schedule, and access to past meeting programs.
Respond to: info@FallsGenealogy.org
Chicken dinner
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken luncheon, Sunday, Aug. 7 from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Music at the American Legion
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of live music with “The Jukebox Band” Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m. to midnight at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Jeffersonville Library events
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave. Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Listed is August event at the library.
Clarksville Library hosting Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two toddler story times in August at its Clarksville location. They will be on Thursday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 25, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun, plus some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Reflections on the crisis in Europe
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Friday, Aug. 12, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville (Main Branch) location, to listen to special guest Maria Bucur. She is the John W. Hill Professor of East European History at Indiana University, Bloomington.
In Bucur’s research and teaching, her focus is on European history in the modern period, especially social and cultural developments in Eastern Europe, with a special interest in Romania. Her current research project focuses on developing a platform for studying the history of disabilities in Eastern Europe. She has taught courses on the idea of Europe, film and history, memory and war, gender in Modern Europe, comparative feminisms, and communism in Europe.
Bucur received her Ph.D. at the University of Illinois in 1996. She is the published author of 10 books, three of which were co-edited. Her most recent one is The Nation’s Gratitude: War and Citizenship in Romania after World War I (2022). Q&A will follow the presentation.
Let’s learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will devote an hour to “Starting and Running a Community Book or Blessing Box” with Jinn Bugg and Angie Vittitow, Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Little Free Libraries and Blessing Boxes/Little Free Pantries are popular ways to connect with and give back to the community. Have you ever wondered how to start a Little Library or Pantry in your neighborhood? Do you have questions about how to keep these sharing boxes stocked, or wonder what problems or challenges you might encounter and need some tips for solving these problems? Have you already started a sharing box and need ideas about getting the community more involved?
Learn about Little Free Libraries and Blessing Boxes/Little Free Pantries from neighbors Jinn Bugg and Angie Vittitow. Jinn has eight years of experience stewarding a Little Free Library of Distinction in Old Clarksville. She also co-organizes a Facebook group with over 2,000 members. This group helps connect people who want to donate to sharing boxes with people who want to use little libraries and little pantries. Angie Vittitow helped establish a local little free pantry and book-sharing box at Howard Park Christian Church. These neighbors look forward to sharing their experiences and resources with you and answering your questions.
Thanks to One Vision Credit Union, a Blessing Box is now at the Jeffersonville location next to the outside book drop. A donation bin is available in the lobby for those interested in donating items.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville (Main Branch) location
Using essential oils can help support your child’s health and mind. Most children need extra help focusing, studying, sleeping, and staying healthy during the school year. Learn how to use essential oils safely and which ones will help your child the most. (Optional: $5 Make and Take)
Zoom gardening program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library (Main Branch) will sponsor a virtual program on Saturday, Aug.13, from 11 a.m. to noon with Terri Talarek King. King, who resides near Verne, IN in Knox County, is a naturalist, educator, and writer. According to King, her “greatest joy is observing the natural world and helping others to find their connections to it.”
Potager is the French term for a kitchen garden. Taken literally, it translates as “for the soup pot.” It is derived from the process of gathering pot herbs for the soup or potage. Potager gardens are said to be as pleasing to the eye as the palate and traditionally combine attractive edibles with floral medleys.
Pre-registration is requested for this event. Once you have registered, a Zoom link to join the program will be sent to you.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be Aug. 13. The special Saturday nights will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. This is the final Saturday night event of the season.
Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club
The Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club met on July 13 at the home of Jeanie Bowen with Donna Baugh as hostess. Also attending were Lana Abbott, Patty Baxter, Jenny Collins, John Hallows, Orelyn Hallows, Lois Ketterer, Janice Jones and Wanda Vandeventer.
New club president John Hallows conducted the meeting. A lesson on benefits of laughter was given by Lois Ketterer. She also gave the history of Yankee Doodle. Patty Baxter gave the devotions. The Clark County fair was discussed including members working at the homemakers table selling homemade cookies and raffle tickets for a quilt made and donated by Patty Baxter.
Clark County will host the upcoming district meeting on Aug. 17 and members practiced a humorous and informative skit about the “Tate” family.
New program books for the upcoming year were handed out and hostesses planned. Jenny Collins won the door prize. A delicious salad and dessert meal was enjoyed.
Jenny Collins will host the next meeting on Aug. 10. Call 812-256-3448 for more information. New members are always welcome.
Emerson College graduates
Emerson College, the nation’s premier institution for the arts, communication, and the liberal arts, located in Boston awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena in Boston on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Local graduates included Emily Geldermann from Henryville, who received a BFA in Design/Technology, and Joshua Foster from Georgetown, who received a BS in Journalism.
Missouri State University
Missouri State University awarded 2,878 degrees to students in spring 2022.
Franklin Frazier of Floyds Knobs graduated with a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice.
