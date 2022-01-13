St. Anthony of Padua Food Pantry
St. Anthony of Padua, 316 N. Sherwood Ave., Clarksville, sponsors a food pantry on Mondays and Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Fridays, 9 to 11:30 a.m., by appointment only.
Parish volunteers from the St. Vincent de Paul Society and St. Anthony organize and distribute food from the pantry, which is located in the basement of the parish office in Clarksville. It is funded by the generosity of St. Anthony parishioners.
Open Pantry is held on the second and last Tuesday of each month, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Intake procedures for the Food Pantry: photo ID, proof of residency (copy of recent bill that shows address) and most recent utility bill (landline phone, gas, water, electric).
For more information, call St Anthony Parish at 812-283-8447.
Excel Center enrolls adult students who want to earn diploma
The Excel Center, a free public high school for adults, is accepting enrollment applications. New classes begin Feb. 21 at all 15 Excel Center locations, one of which is at 1329 Applegate Lane in Clarksville.
Students who have left high school are able to pick up where they left off at The Excel Center and earn a Core 40 high school diploma. Owned and operated by Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana, The Excel Center offers flexible scheduling and expedited curriculum, which helped over 730 adults graduate with a state-recognized diploma in the 2020-21 school year.
Designed to meet the needs of adults, The Excel Center helps students prepare for life after high school by offering college credits and industry-recognized certification courses — all at no cost. The Excel Center Class of 2021 earned a 98% college and career readiness rate.
Free on-site child care and transportation assistance are also available to students.
Those interested in enrolling at The Excel Center can apply online at excelcenter.org. The application is free and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. New students are encouraged to contact The Excel Center for more information or for assistance completing their application.
New Albany student earns UT-Martin honors
Sianna G. Malone of New Albany earned Highest Honors at the University of Tennessee Martin Campus for the fall semester. Highest Honors is awarded to students with a 3.5 to 3.79 grade point average.
SNHU honors area students
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List and President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Students with a grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Must have full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits.
Students include on the Dean's List, Casey Stovall of Corydon; Benjamin Jones of Jeffersonville; Alexandra Ritter of New Albany and Sherrie Hubler of Elizabeth.
President's List, Ronald Shelton of Clarksville, Cheyenne Hammill of Lanesville, Rachel Baradan Dilmaghani of Clarksville, Anthony Carey of Charlestown and John Grimsley of Sellersburg. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.
Balanced Living Health class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an in-person Balanced Living Health Class with Frances Hunter, Thursday, Jan. 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the library, 211 East Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
Hunter, who works closely with Pastor Joseph Quiles, will discuss two topics: These Doctors Still Make House Calls, and Healthy Weight Helps. With health-care costs soaring, you will learn easy, inexpensive tips for reducing illness, improving mental and physical health, and lowering your risk for chronic disease.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Jeffersonville High School Alumni luncheon
The JHS Alumni luncheon will be Thursday, Jan. 27, beginning at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
The meetings will be at the Sellersburg American Legion during the winter months. During the spring and summer months the group meets at Garrett’s General Store and Restaurant in Utica, at the outside shelterhouse. All alumni welcome.
Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host toddler story times on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m. This event is for children 4 and younger and their caregivers. Children will enjoy stories, songs, dancing, crafts, and an activity with Mrs. Q. The structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun, plus some movement to get the wiggles out.
These story times will also be offered virtually through Zoom on the same day at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 812-285-5640 or stop by the library at 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville.
Spring Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registration for the 2022 Spring Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) and Storyhour (ages 3 to 5 years old) programs. These programs will run seven weeks in February and March beginning Jan. 31.
Visit the library’s website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library — Charlestown Library — 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library — 812-246-4493, Henryville Library — 812-294-4246, New Washington Library — 812-293-4577 and Borden Library — 812-258-9041.
Southern Indiana Vegetable Growers meeting
Southern Indiana Vegetable Growers will meet Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This program will be offered as a hybrid.
To attend the program virtually, go to https://bit.ly/3nNgeih to register. If you would like to attend this program in person or have questions, contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
Schedule:
• 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Growing Organic Transplants by Liz Maynard, Purdue Extension Specialist and Clinical Engagement Associate Professor
• 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Reducing Pollinator Exposure to Pesticides in Specialty Crops — PARP Regulatory Topic, Purdue Extension Educators
This program is free and open to anyone interested in growing vegetables. Registration is needed by noon on Feb. 2. If you need PARP credit, there is a $10 fee and a required form to fill out.
Patoka Lake full moon hike
Join an interpretive naturalist Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Beach 2 Shelter House at Patoka Lake for a three-fourths-mile guided hike along a paved trail overlooking the lake.
The journey will begin with a talk about the moon and nature at night. Hiking will begin at 8:35 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Plan to wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring refreshments. There will be stone benches to rest on.
Participation is limited, and advance registration is required by phone at 812-685-2447 by 2 p.m. Feb. 17. For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
The Chili & Brew Bonanza will be on “TWOS-DAY,” Feb. 22, 2022 (2/22/22) at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Jeffersonville.
The evening will consists of chili and brew samples, silent auction, and lots of fun. Table sponsorships for businesses and organizations available. Tickets go on sale soon. Contact Jeffersonville Main Street for more information.
ALA Hoosier Girls State selection begins
The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs will select up to four area high school junior girls as delegates or alternates to attend ALA Hoosier Girls State June 19-25.
Young women interested in this prestigious experience should ask their school counselors for an application, complete and return it to ALA HGS Chmn Ann Carr no later than March 1. Carr may be reached by email at sacarr@twc.com; or by phone at 502-741-6562.
Hoosier Girls State is a program designed to educate young women of Indiana in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Eligibility requires a delegate be enrolled in an Indiana high school, having completed the junior year or third year; and be returning to high school for at least one semester the following year; be in the upper half of her class academically; and be sponsored by a Unit of the American Legion Auxiliary. Home-schooled girls are eligible if they meet the same requirements.
Citizenship, not politics, is emphasized at ALA HGS, and competition for elective office is the means to an end, not the goal.
Centra Foundation Scholarship application now open
Centra Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program. The program will award 27 total $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors and adult students this year.
Each Centra branch will award one $2,500 scholarship to a high school senior in the local community. The remaining scholarships will be awarded to adult or non-traditional students who have decided to return to school. The Loretta M. Burd Adult Scholarship may be used to pursue an undergraduate degree, graduate degree or certification from an accredited college, university or technical/trade school.
Named in honor of Loretta M. Burd, who retired from Centra Credit Union after 47 years, the scholarship program is designed to invest in members’ futures. The program specifically helps local students who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, university or technical/trade school.
To qualify for a scholarship, the applicant or the applicant’s parent or legal guardian must be a member of Centra Credit Union with an account in good standing. If you’d like to learn more about how to become a Centra member, go to https://www.centra.org/become-a-member/. Awards can be used at two- or four-year colleges, universities or technical/trade schools for the fall 2022 semester.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2022, at https://www.centra.org/scholarships/.
