Friday Fish Fry
The Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St in New Albany, offer a First Friday Fish Fry on Feb. 3. Lunch drive-thru only service is from 11 -1 and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4:30 – 7:30. All your seafood favorites plus homemade desserts. Proceeds to fund Special Olympics of Indiana. For more information call 812-944-0891.
President’s List
Jacksen Eddy, of Charlestown has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, TN. To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average.
Eddy is earning Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Business Administration.
The Altered Book Workshops
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library “Altered Book Workshops” for those 18 or older will be Monday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Remember the old Reader’s Digest books? This is a workshop to give them a second life. Revamp, reconstruct, rejuvenate, and reinvigorate an old book. No boundaries, no rules, just for fun. Join Saundra Duffee, retired art teacher, to create a work of art, a functional piece, or anything else your imagination wants.
There are two required sessions. All materials will be provided. Registration is limited to 12 participants per session. All participants must attend the first session.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Jewelry-Making Craft Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a “Jewelry-Making Craft” on Monday, Feb. 6, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, you can make a necklace for yourself or to give as a gift for someone special.
Avery-Boyd’s jewelry typically retails for hundreds of dollars, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this 90-minute class.
The focus of this class will be necklaces, and each jewelry-making kit will cost between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Financial Planning Classes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library offers on both Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location the last two classes in a four-part series of Financial Planning Classes with Ashley Rose Schneider, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.
The “Ready or Not, Preparing for the Unexpected” seminar on Feb. 7 will provide the necessary tips on developing a proactive strategy for protection and preparation for the unexpected. The presentation discusses these two topics and how to position a portfolio for both expected and unexpected life changes.
The “Preparing Your Estate Plan” seminar on Feb. 21 is designed to help better understand the basics of estate planning. Learn about the options that make the most sense for your specific situation. You will also learn what to consider when creating a will, the benefits of trusts in estate planning, how to help reduce taxes on estates, and how insurance can help protect your family.
For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Valentine date night at the Vintage Fire Museum
Enjoy a special event with your Valentine’s date at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the Museum in a softly-lit, “romantic” atmosphere. The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person for non-members and $5 per person for members.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3431 Georgetown-Greenville Rd., Georgetown, will welcome special guest speaker, Greg Dixon on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Dixon is a former pastor and graduate of the Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. He served as a pastor for 37 years before starting Advance: A Global Alliance For Biblical Evangelism. He is the president of the Urban Youth Ministry of Greater Indianapolis and the Director of the Biblical Law Center. Dixon’s organization encourages and promotes spiritual renewal through evangelism of Christian initiatives.
Dixon will speak at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 and at the evening service at 6 p.m.. All visitors are welcome. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 301 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Indiana Vegetable Growers meeting
For over 40 years, vegetable growers from across Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky have attended this event each winter to learn about the latest information regarding the production of fresh vegetables. Growers (including home gardeners) wishing to spend a few hours learning about the latest information in the field of vegetable crop production are encouraged to attend.
This year, the Southeastern Indiana Vegetable Growers Meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Georgetown Optimist Club at 8260 IN-64, Georgetown. For those wishing to attend this free event, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu to reserve your spot. The program will start at 6p.m. Sign-in will start at 5:30 p.m. Our topics for the evening include “Good Agriculture Practices (GAPs) Review and Update” with Scott Monroe Purdue Food Safety Extension Specialist, and Bee Aware-Pollinator Protection given by local ANR Extension Educators.
Participants are asked to pre-register by Feb. 17. If you have questions, contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or by contacting Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator in Floyd County, by email at gmanders@purdue.edu.
Credits will be available for those who hold a Private Pesticide Applicator Certification. The cost for the credits is $10, payable at the event by cash or check.
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson by Feb. 10.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
Jeffersonville Main Street’s 16th Annual Chili & Brew Bonanza will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the St. Augustine Parish Hall, 316 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville. Enjoy chili tastings, beer tastings by Three Floyds & War Pigs in conjunction with Pearl Street Taphouse, DJ music, and a silent auction. Table sponsorships are available. Tickets are $20 a person at JeffMainStreet.org
