Friday Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany, Friday Fish Fry on Dec. 2. Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. All your seafood favorites plus homemade desserts. Proceeds to fund Christmas Morning Breakfast for the less fortunate. Call (812) 944-0891.
The Geoheritage of the Falls
The Falls of the Ohio boasts an incredible legacy of geological study. Over the last 200-plus years, the Falls have been examined by some of the most famous paleontologists in the world and the work still continues. In this talk, Dr. Kate Bulinski, Associate Professor of Geosciences at Bellarmine University, will highlight past, present, and future research endeavors at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville, Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Clarksville Library hosting Hoosier True Crime
The Clarksville Library will host Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This program will examine wild and notorious cases of True Crime in the Hoosier State. The speaker will explore how the criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the discussion with their own thoughts and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content being discussed, this program is for adult audiences only.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to attend an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Take some time from the Holiday planning and shopping to unwind with a multi-sensory experience. Learn about the spices and herbs that were used in the Holy Anointing oil in the Bible. Relax and unwind as you experience those ingredients in essential oil form. At the end of the class there will be a mini-group Joy Coach Session. (Optional $10 Make and Take)
Chicken Dinner
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204 will sponsor a chicken dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Black lights: Seeing minerals in a whole “new light” — on a budget
Black lights used to be expensive for collectors of fluorescent minerals and roller rinks. Today, the cost has come way down. This program by Jim Lobb, a local collector, will introduce you to the colorful world revealed by the ultraviolet lamp. Why are some minerals so vibrant with color and others don’t show any change? Where can I buy a cheap and safe black light? Can I find fluorescent minerals, or should I buy them? They make a great holiday gift for budding scientists. Free program, Sunday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Clarksville Library Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will be hosting Toddler Storytime on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun-plus some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Battle of the Bulge
The Clarksville Library will host Battle of the Bulge on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Learn about one of World War II’s most harrowing final battles. In the Ardennes region of France in late 1944, the Battle of the Bulge was Hitler’s last desperate attempt to salvage the war that was turning against him and his Nazi government. This presentation by Mike Stock of the World War II Roundtable will focus on the events leading up to and during the all-out assault. Learn about its impact on future army operations during the war and its cultural relevance to WW II historians and scholars.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music by Midnight Radio, 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Dec. 9.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., Dec. 10, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
