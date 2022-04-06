• Charlestown Egg Hunt
The City of Charlestown will sponsor a community Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 9 at Greenway Park, 399 Indiana 3, downtown Charlestown.
Bring your own basket/bag for a fun-filled Easter Egg hunt for ages 12 and younger in three age divisions.
A Special Needs Hunt kicks off the event at 9:30 a.m., followed by 3 years and younger at 11 a.m.; 4 to 6 at approximately 11:15 a.m. and 7 to 12 at 11:30 a.m.
Take home your eggs. Eggs will be filled with candy and small prizes/toys.
The Easter Bunny will visit for photos, plus face-painting, two bounce houses, inflatable obstacle course, bubble zone and yard games.
• Bethel Baptist Church Egg Hunt
Bethel Baptist Church, 15107 U.S. 31, Memphis, will sponsor a Community Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. on the church grounds.
All welcome to the free event.
• Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for children 1 to 10 years will be hosted by Jeffersonville Parks Department at Vissing Park, 2728 Vissing Park Rd., Jeffersonville, Saturday, April 9.
Activities begin at 6 p.m. with the Southeast Christian Family Fun Zone, including food trucks, music and more.
Egg hunts begin at dusk. Bring a flashlight.
• Clarksville Egg-stravaganza
Clarksville Egg-stravaganza, 10 a.m., Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville
Kids aged 1 to 12 are invited to hunt for Easter eggs filled with candy. During the hunt, be on the lookout for the special prize eggs, which could allow a unique Easter basket filled with goodies to take home. The hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. and lasts just minutes. After the hunt, the Easter Bunny will be on hand to take pictures with the kids. This event is free and open to everyone.
• Maundy Thursday Communion Service
First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a Maundy Thursday Communion Service, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the church.
• Good Friday Community Breakfast
Music and messages laced with free breakfast and fellowship inspire a natural program for the season, since the YMCA’s initialism when founded long ago stood for Young Men’s Christian Association.
The “C” prompts the non-profit to offer the community its ninth Good Friday Community Breakfast and Prayer Service at the YMCA Floyd County Branch on April 15. The Y is bringing back the popular event after the 2020 and 2021 commemorations had to be postponed because of the pandemic.
All ages of the public are invited to attend from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. in the gym at the Y, 33 State Street in New Albany. The morning will begin with a free buffet of fruits, pastries, coffee, and juices. Reservations are not required.
The casual, hourlong program is scheduled for the convenience of the community as people come on their way to work, before or after their morning workouts, or with friends, co-workers, and family for the brief time of inspiration.
By design, the service is ecumenical and involves members from different churches and backgrounds. Jeff Jaehnen, district executive director of the Floyd County Y, will give the welcome and opening prayer, and the Rev. Leroy Marshall of Second Street Baptist Church will deliver the message.
Leslie and Paul Turner, members of Graceland Church, will lead the group singing of “The Old Rugged Cross” prior to the message. They also will present a special vocal and guitar duet before the closing prayer by Steve Tarver, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville.
• Good Friday ServiceThe 55th Good Friday Service at Hour of Power Church at 108 West Main Street, New Albany, will be from noon to 2:10 p.m. on Friday, April 15. The public is invited to attend.
• Good Friday Open Church
First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville, will be open for contemplative prayer, Friday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Family Easter Event
Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany, will sponsor a Family Easter event on Saturday, April 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Registration begins at 10 a.m. rain or shine. Activities include an egg hunt, crafts, teachings on Holy Week and fun for all families. Registration for all children is suggested at kids@trinityna.org
• Sunrise Service
A community Easter Sunrise service will be held Sunday, April 17, 7 a.m. at the Overlook, Riverside Dr., (foot of Spring Street), Jeffersonville.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday, April 8.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, will start the season with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Show begins April 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
New Albany Knights of Columbus annual Lenten Fish Fry has two remaining dates left for this season, April 8 and 15 at the K of C Hall, 809 E. Main St., New Albany. Drive-thru lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dine-in and carryout dinner will be served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The menu is fish, shrimp, oysters and a combo ranging from $11 to $13.
Let’s learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will devote an hour to the artistic world of Debbie Fisher, 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 8. Fisher has been a daily practicing Buddhist since 1977. Her artwork’s calming and soulful colors, particularly the blues, reflect her inner peace, calm, and happiness.
Her 17 new pieces from the exhibit, What We Share: Our Inner Window, will be available in the library’s second-floor art gallery through April 30 of this year.
Franklin Square Spring Festival
Franklin Square Full Steam Ahead Spring Festival will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 8, at 605 E. Court Ave. Jeffersonville. A night of family fun with games, prizes, silent auction and food.
Sellersburg American Legion Dance
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music by Willis Tucker and Pat Crawford, 8 to 10 p.m., Friday, April 8, at the post.
Floyd County Men’s Lenten Breakfast
The Floyd County Men’s Lenten breakfasts will be held the last four Saturdays in Lent. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offerings will be taken for the Floyd Central Christian Ministries. Everyone is invited.
The weekly schedule follows:
April 9 —St. Mary’s Navilleton, 7500 Navilleton Road, Floyds Knobs
April 16 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church, 5105 Old Georgetown Road, Georgetown
Candidates Meet and Greet
Clark County Republican Women will host a Candidate Meet & Greet, 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 at Parnell Training Center, 301 Lewman Court, Jeffersonville, in the River Ridge Complex.
Speakers will be:
• Scott Hawkins, State Representative Candidate District 71
• Jim Baker, Congressional Candidate 9th District
• Brian Tibbs, Congressional Candidate 9th District
• Eric Schansberg, Congressional Candidate 9th District
• Elise Nieshalla, State Treasurer Candidate
• Pete Seat, State Treasurer Candidate
For more information call 502-296-4146.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9.
Free Paper Shredding Service at Floyd County Library
The Floyd County Library will offer a free paper shredding service Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring St, New Albany. Guests can bring up to four tall 13-gallon kitchen bags worth of paper. Paper clips, rubber bands, staples, CDs and credit cards can be shredded. Batteries and binder rings are not accepted. No registration is required.
The library will also collect donations of canned goods for the Community Corner Food Pantry, which provides nourishing food to those in need.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., April 9, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Gardening program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to an in-person gardening program, Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to noon. The program will be presented by Master Gardener Karen Bryant.
In addition to pre-registration, masks are required to attend. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Intuitive Art essential oils class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Each person will have a uniquely scented piece of art to take home at the end of the class. There is a class size limit of 10 and a $10 fee per person required at the beginning of class to offset the cost of supplies. (No children allowed)
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Jeffersonville Public Art kick-off party
Jeffersonville Public Art will host a community kickoff party to unveil and celebrate the 2022 public art programs with fun family events. The celebration is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at 628 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, (on the street in good weather and inside the NoCo Arts Center in case of rain).
Activities will include music provided by the Jeff High Band, 1 to 1:30 p.m. with the Mini Horse fashion show following. Food and art-centric activities will be available throughout the day and American Smokehouse Stadium vending food will be available to purchase. Admission is free and photos will be offered with the horses for a donation to Opening Gates.
Book Signing
Lecture and book signing of “In Praise of Americanism” by Mary Lou Kapfhammer, will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Mickey’s Book Store, 624 Vincennes, St., New Albany.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, will start the season with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Show begins April 9 at 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, will start the season with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Show begins April 10 at 2 p.m.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 1 p.m., April 10, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Multicultural Resource Fair
LifeSpring is expanding its outreach in Southern Indiana by offering a Multicultural Resource Fair, 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 11, at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, 1250 Monroe St., Charlestown.
The event will connect residents with local agencies offering health care services and other community resources.
St. Anthony Food Pantry
Open Pantry is held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12. Intake procedures for the Food Pantry: photo ID, proof of residency (copy of recent bill that shows address) and most recent utility bill (landline phone, gas, water, electric).
The Open Food Pantry is on the second and last Tuesday of each month. For more information call St. Anthony Parish at 812-283-8447.
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Community Listening Session
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts annual Community Forum listening sessions to learn more about constituent’s needs, empower communities, establish a network of supporters and build community partnerships. A listening session forum for the benefit of the Southern Indiana community will be Tuesday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m., at Ivy Tech Conference Center, 8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg, (Caesars Foundation Assembly Center located on backside of campus.) Community partners helping with the session will include Home Instead, Wellstone Regional Hospital, LifeSpan Resources, Clark Memorial Health, Kindred Hospice Care and Elder Advisors.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
All are welcome to attend and learn more about the association’s work in the community and share your experiences, needs, and information to help more people connect to help and support. The meeting is expected to last about 90 minutes offering time for your questions and an opportunity to connect with other community members. Light refreshments will be served.
The session is free but registration is requested. Email: Erin Gillespie-Hislope at ebgillespie@alz.org or call 502-451-4266.
Let’s Have a Conversation about Books
Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will have a Conversation about Books, Tuesday, April 12, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg will conduct a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading, what genres you especially like, and if the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things besides books. This one hour each month is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library will sponsor Sip n’ Chat, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, at True North, 137 E. Market St., Suite 103, New Albany.
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women monthly meeting will be Tuesday, April 12, at Flooring Concepts, 1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg.
Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. For more information call 502-296-4146.
Democratic Party dinner
The Floyd County Democratic Party 2022 Sherman Minton dinner honoring former U.S. Senator and Supreme Court Justice Sherman Minton will be Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. at The Grand Theater, 138 E. Market Street, New Albany. The keynote speaker will be Indiana Secretary of State Candidate Destiny Wells.
“Democrats are working hard to deliver for our community, and we are happy to have our Secretary of State candidate Destiny Scott Wells join us to punctuate that message,” said Party Chair Adam Dickey. “Through the implementation of the American Rescue Plan funding safeguards for our businesses and families, investments in our public schools and infrastructure, checking rising inflation, and ensuring voter protections, our party has illustrated we are serious in making our county a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
“Destiny Scott Wells represents our priorities and values well,” added Dickey. “Born into a blue-collar family in Morgan County, she learned the values that small-town Hoosiers hold dear: family, freedom, and progress.”
Wells attended Indiana University and enlisted in the Army National Guard as a 19-year-old truck driver. Through her service, she rose to be a military intelligence Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and has served as an Associate Corporation Counsel for the City of Indianapolis and Marion County, and Deputy Attorney General for the State of Indiana. She is also a fellow with the formidable Truman National Security Project. Running in this election to be Indiana’s next Secretary of State, she’s committed to safeguarding democracy on the home front.
“Our community is positioned to see tremendous opportunities over the next decade,” added Dickey. “But to achieve this success we must come together, reject the divisive politics of the Republican Party, and focus on common sense measures that help Hoosiers.”
The party will also present the 2022 William C. Cochran Award at the dinner. Named in honor of former State Representative William Cochran, this annual honor is awarded to the recipient for his or her sustained contributions to the local party. Past recipients have included elected officials, former party leaders, precinct committee members, and activists. Last year’s award recipient was New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan.
Those who are interested in attending the dinner can learn more by contacting Democratic Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020 or going online to http://bit.ly/Minton2022. Tickets for the event are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight.
Fish Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a fish dinner on Good Friday, April 15, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., at the K of C Hall. Menu is fish, fries, macaroni and cheese, slaw, dessert and drink, $10.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 18, at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
Diane Stepro, local history and genealogy librarian at Jeffersonville Township Public Library, will present a voyage into the past, when Southern Indiana was part of a lawless frontier world haunted by ruthless river pirates. Ohio River pirates loom large in legend and film, but what do we really know about their dastardly deeds? Learn about this violent age, and how their legacy still shapes the lives of Southern Indiana residents.
Library rules remain the same. You may wear a mask but masks are not required.
For more information, call Sue Koetter, President at 812-294-4080 or cell 502-386-8885.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
Meeting dates are:
April 20; May 18; June 15; July 13; Aug. 17; Sept. 21; Oct. 19,
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Sellersburg American Legion Dance
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music by DJ Mark Brisson, 8 p.m to midnight, Friday, April 22, at the post home.
Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library will sponsor Sip n’ Chat, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at Mickey’s, 624 Vincennes St., New Albany.
Spring tree sale
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting a spring tree sale. Trees offered in this sale are supplied by Woody Warehouse, Lizton, IN. These trees are 3-gallon, Grade 1 (nursery stock) container trees. Trees can be easily removed from their containers and directly planted.
Species offered are: Allegheny Serviceberry, American Hornbeam, American Basswood, Arrowwood Viburnum, Bald Cypress, Black Walnut, Buttonbush, Common Witchhazel, Elderberry, Fragrant Sumac, New Jersey Tea, Pawpaw, Red Chokeberry, River Birch, Roughleaf Dogwood, Scarlet Oak, and Smooth Hydrangea. Trees are $25 and shrubs are $20 each, plus tax.
Native perennial plants are also offered in the sale. Species available are: Anise Hyssop, Black-eyed Susan, Butterfly Milkweed, Cardinal Flower, Columbine, Lance-leaf Coreopsis, Little Bluestem, New England Aster, Pink Muhly Grass, and Purple Coneflower. Plants are sold in small pots, and are $5 each, plus tax.
Deadline for orders is 4 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022. Orders will be available for pick-up on May 17-19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the SWCD office, 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. For order forms or more information, contact the Clark County SWCD office at 256-2330, ext. 3, or go to www.clarkswcd.org, and on Facebook (Clark County Soil & Water Conservation District).
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Anderson prior to the meeting.
Historical farms sought for rural preservation award
Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau welcome nominations for the 2022 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation. The award recognizes the preservation and continued agricultural use of historic farm buildings in Indiana. Since it was established in 1992, owners of more than 30 historic farms all over the state have been honored with the award.
Anyone, including farm owners, can submit a nomination for the Arnold Award, which will be presented during the Celebration of Agriculture at the Indiana State Fair in August. The nomination is simple and asks for:
• A brief history of the farm and description of its significant historic structures and features, such as the farmhouse, barns, agricultural outbuildings, and landscape elements.
• A description of how the farm’s historic agricultural structures are used in day-to-day farming operations, and how they have been preserved or adapted.
• High-res digital photographs of the farm and its preserved historic features. Historic images are also welcome.
The award winner receives an attractive outdoor marker and feature coverage in Indiana Preservation magazine.
Indiana Landmarks named the award in memory of John Arnold (1955-1991), a Rush County farmer who successfully combined progressive agricultural practices with a deep respect for the natural and historic features of the rural landscape. The John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation honors those who share a similar commitment to preserving the landmarks and landscape of rural Indiana.
Submit nominations for the Arnold Award for Rural Preservation online at www.indianalandmarks.org/john-arnold-award-rural-preservation, or contact Tommy Kleckner at Indiana Landmarks, 812-232-4534, tkleckner@indianalandmarks.org. Deadline for nominations is May 13, 2022.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
Annual Pet Lovers’ Party
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League announced it will host its 14th Annual Pet Lovers’ Party on Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Showroom at Caesars Southern Indiana.
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 10. All proceeds go toward FCARL’s mission of helping the animals of Floyd County. This Tropical Island-themed event will feature a dinner catered by Caesars Southern Indiana (with vegetarian option), DJ entertainment, exciting trivia games, door and game prizes, cake auction and a silent auction. There will be a costume contest so come dressed to win. Business casual is also fine.
Floyd County Animal Rescue League is a nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless animals in our community through spaying & neutering programs, educating the public on being responsible pet owners, providing emergency medical vouchers to pet owners in need and providing adoption and medical support for the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.
For tickets and information, call Kate Muss at the Floyd County Animal Rescue League on 812-949-9099.
