Scribner House, 110 E. Main St., New Albany, will host a Christmas Open House and Tea, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5. Sponsored by Piankeshaw Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, tours will be conducted of New Albany's oldest home and the gift shop will be open. Parlor music will be provided during the afternoon. The event is free. Becky Jaenichen, Sue Frazier and Sue Ellen Koetter work on placing garland on the picket fence in front of the Scribner House.