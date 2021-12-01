Weekend holiday activities
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
Special Holiday Market in Floyds Knobs
Friday-Saturday-Sunday Dec. 3, 4, 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., White Pine Garland, Cedar Wreaths and Mistletoe will be available along with other products as availability and weather permits.
The items will be in the Floyd County Farmers Market in the parking area next to 411 Lafollette Station (Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs.
Pre-orders are recommended at floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
Voices of Kentuckiana concerts
Voices of Kentuckiana is returning to in-person performances this month with a series of outdoor concerts. The first concert will be at the Pavilion at Big Four Station in Downtown Jeffersonville Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The concert will be an opportunity to celebrate the season with joyful music and shared stories in a wintery setting.
Christmas in Charlestown
The return of the Charlestown Express and the debut of the Winter Holiday Market highlight a jam-packed Christmas season in Charlestown.
GREENWAY PARK: The City’s central park is glowing with Hallmark-card-worthy lights, including from the 55-foot tree. Visitors can enjoy a stroll through the paved park. Horse-drawn carriage rides return this year, taking place Dec. 17 and 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., giving riders an intimate tour of Greenway Park and the City Square. No reservation is needed and cost is $10 per rider ages 2 and older. Tickets (cash only) are sold at the Greenway Park concession stand.
FAMILY ACTIVITIES PARK: Debuting this season is a Winter Holiday Market featuring vendors selling holiday décor, gift items, hand-made crafts and more. The Family Activities Park, at 1000 Park Street, across from Charlestown High School, will be open Thursday through Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
In addition to the market, returning for 2021 are rides on The Charlestown Express and an opportunity to play mini-golf in a festive environment. Train rides and mini-golf are $5 per person, ages 2 and older. Tickets are sold on site at the admission window. Santa visits are free, as are kids’ activities hosted by the Charlestown Parks Dept. Santa will be at the park Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during park hours. The concession stand will be open, selling snacks including seasonal favorites, hot chocolate and hot apple cider. The park will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CITY SQUARE: The animated lights show at the Charlestown City Square takes place nightly until Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Some nights will feature appearances by favorite Christmas characters.
For more information: https://www.Facebook.com/Charlestowns-Christmas-City or call 812-256-3422.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
Brandon House Christmas Sale
Brandon House in New Albany will have its annual Christmas holiday sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at DePauw Methodist Church, 925 Vincennes St., New Albany. All proceeds benefit Brandon House.
Master Gardener Wreath Class
Master Gardener Wreath Class is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. Pre-registration required. Contact Jett Rose at 812-590-4604 or jettrose0608@gmail.com.
Christmas Cookie Stroll
The Christmas Cookie Stroll will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 in downtown Jeffersonville. You can explore Downtown Jeffersonville’s shops and restaurants as you collect a delicious cookie from participating businesses. Tickets are $10 per person (plus a canned good that will be donated to the Center for Lay Ministries).
There are only 350 tickets available for this event. On the day of the event bring your ticket (and your canned good) to registration at Jeffersonville Main Street’s office at 401 Pearl Street (corner of Pearl and Maple) to receive your event map and bag. Registration closes at 2 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at Schimpff’s Confectionery, 347 Spring St., Jeffersonville or online at www.JeffMainStreet.org
Craft Bazaar in Sellersburg
The American Legion Auxiliary from Sellersburg Post 204 will host a Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Annual Holiday Bazaar
Clark County Casting and Conservation Club Women’s Auxiliary will have its 10th annual Holiday Bazaar 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The event will be at the Clark County Casting and Conservation Club, 6400 Conservation Lane, Jeffersonville.
Light Up Georgetown
Destination Georgetown will sponsor Light Up Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 IN-64, Georgetown.
Derby City Chamber Orchestra
All ages are welcome to join the Derby City Chamber Orchestra for an evening of relaxing, jazzy holiday music at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. The concert will feature Gayle King, a virtuoso jazz vocalist and pianist, and will benefit Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, a free support community serving individuals and families who are living with cancer.
Pre-concert activities for children and families will begin at 6 p.m., with the concert immediately following. The event and concert are free, with a suggested donation of $20.
The night of music will range from a jazzy take on holiday favorites like Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker" and Handel’s "Hallelujah Chorus," to popular tunes from all generations of secular, Jewish, and Christmas music.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
Christmas Tea
Scribner House, 110 E. Main St., New Albany, will host a Christmas Open House and Tea, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5. Tours of New Albany's oldest home will be conducted. The house is decorated for the holidays and the gift shop will be open for shopping.
The Scribner House was built in 1814 and the Piankeshaw Chapter, NSDAR has been caring for the house since 1917. The event is free but donations for the house are appreciated.
Annual Holiday Bazaar
Clark County Casting and Conservation Club Women’s Auxiliary will have its 10th annual Holiday Bazaar, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The event will be at the Clark County Casting and Conservation Club, 6400 Conservation Lane, Jeffersonville.
Peace Light comes to Southern Indiana
Boy Scout Troop 1 at Wall Street United Methodist, 240 Wall Street, Jeffersonville, is hosting the return of the Peace on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary. This service invites Scouts and the community to share the Peace Light.
Each year, a young Scout from Austria enters the Bethlehem grotto that commemorates Jesus’ birth to retrieve a flame from the Peace Light that has burned continuously there for over 700 years. The light is flown to Austria and is then shared with Scout delegations who take it back to their home countries to spread the light of peace around the world.
Everyone is invited to bring a lantern or other safe means to the church to receive the light and take it home.
Christmas Concert
The Jeffersonville High School Chamber Choir under the direction of Kyle Broady, will present a Christmas Concert, 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Joining the choir will be guest organist David Lamb and a small brass ensemble. The concert is free and open to the public
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon. The Farmers Market is in Winter Mini-Market Mode at Big Four Station until the end of the December and then in January it will move indoors at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Christmas Season Concert
The Young at Heart Group at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church will welcome the Christmas season with a special concert by Katelyn Stumler, “Seasonal Music” Monday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. at the church at 1840 E. 8th Street, Jeffersonville.
Stumler has an M.A. in music with an emphasis in voice. She is the Director of liturgical music at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, directing two adult choirs and a middle school choir. Admission is free.
Beating Seasonal Affective Disorder
The Clarksville Public Library and Clark Memorial Hospital Behavioral Health Team will offer a program about Seasonal Affective Disorder called “Beating Seasonal Affective Disorder” Monday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.
Clark Memorial Behavioral Health Team Registered Nurse Connie Collins will be at the library to share coping skills and strategies that we can use to help beat the winter blues. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a mood and depression disorder that occurs at the same time each year. It usually occurs in climates where there is less sunlight at certain times of the year. This is a common disorder and affects nearly 10 million Americans each year.
This program will be at the Clarksville Public Library at 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville. To register for this program or for more information, go to www. jefflibrary.org/Events Calendar
Beginning beekeeping class
Purdue Extension Floyd County will sponsor a beginning beekeeping series by webinar. Floyd County ANR Educator Gina Anderson will host the event
• Dec. 6, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., pitfalls in beekeeping — https://bit.ly/3ocpew7
• Jan. 11, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., panel discussion with seasoned beekeepers — https://bit.ly/30elSkn
For more information, contact the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
Zoom Basic Sign Language for adults
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual Sign Language Class for Adults 18 and older, presented by Dustin Woods on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 7 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. The class will be ongoing and held every Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. Woods has been teaching basic sign language for seven years and previously taught this class at the library.
To register for this event, email Dustin Woods at: tyiphon@gmail.com. Once registered, he will send a Zoom link to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clark County Museum
Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a Merry Vintage Christmas celebration, Thursday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.
Take a look back at how Christmas has been celebrated in America through the decades and how decorations played a role in those celebrations. The event will include displays of vintage lights, trees, ornaments, lighted blow molds and other pre-1982 Christmas decorations.
Participants are invited to bring their favorite Christmas treasures and learn more about their origin with the help of skilled vintage Christmas collectors. The 11:30 a.m. program is bring your own brown bag lunch while the 7 p.m. program will offer simple refreshments.
The programs are free, however donations supporting the museum are always appreciated. For more information call 502-548-0259.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Zoom Essential Oils class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual Oils of the Bible essential oils class, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. This class is back and with new oils.
Wellness Advocate and Joy Coach Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and in her home for eight years. In the past six years, she has taught classes and workshops so everyone can confidently use essential oils for their family and pets.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy at sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Breakfast with Santa
Pancake breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 IN-64, Georgetown.
Celebrate at Padgett Museum
Celebrate the holiday season at the Padgett Museum, 509 West Market St., New Albany, Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the last day highlighting the temporary exhibit, New Albany’s White House Department Store. This will also be the last Saturday the museum is open for the holiday season. Admission is free.
Holidays at the Library
The Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor Holidays at the Library, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. Meet Santa, make fun crafts and enjoy refreshments. See a live reindeer, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and pick up a free gingerbread house kit to take home. The event is free and open to the public.
Derby City Chamber Orchestra
The Floyd County Library and Art Alliance of Southern Indiana will sponsor the Derby City Chamber Orchestra with special guest Sydney Magers, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany. The event is free and open to the public.
Treats With Santa
The Vintage Fire Museum will hold its “Treats from Santa" — a family event — at the Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Saturday, Dec.11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Take a photo of your child or children with Santa and another of them on a fire truck.
• See a special exhibit of antique toy fire trucks.
• Be amazed by the Museum’s full collection of firefighting equipment dating back to 1756!
• Check out the new fire safety exhibits and equipment.
Admission for this event is half-price: $3.50 for adults and $2 for children 3 to 15; children under 3 are free.
Go the website at www.vintagefiremuseum.org or call 812-282-4705 for more information. The museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 to 4 (closed Christmas Day). Or call for a special appointment.
Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting
Compassionate Friends will participate in the Worldwide Candle Lighting, Sunday, Dec. 12 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany. The candle lighting is at 6:15 p.m. in the church sanctuary, followed by a program at 8 p.m. The program will include music and readings, followed by a time of fellowship. Bring a picture of your loved one. Candle and votive cup will be provided.
Taizé Prayer service
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, in person or via livestream for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer service from 7p.m. to 8 p.m. EST, on Tuesday, Dec.14. The 2021 theme for Taizé is “The Spirit Breathes. … ”
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service takes place on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
The hourlong service includes prayer, readings, beautiful music and time for silence and reflection. For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
Compassionate Friends
Compassionate Friends Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
The groups meets the third Thursday of each month at Trinity United Methodist Church and is for those who have lost sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren too soon.
Sellersburg Holiday Parade
The Town of Sellersburg will kick off its holiday season Dec. 18 beginning at 1 p.m. Santa will make a special stop in Sellersburg for a Santa Parade. Santa enjoyed coming to town so much last year, he’s decided to make this parade an annual event.
Santa asks to have your children make a sign to hold up as he passes, telling him what they would like for Christmas. While Santa can’t promise he’ll bring them all the gifts on their list, he promises to do his best. Some of Santa’s helpers will be along to toss out some candy treats as well.
The Santa Parade will start at 1 p.m. in the Lakeside/Silver Glades neighborhood then make its way all through town ending at Greenwood Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Kids Christmas Party Sellersburg
American Legion Post 302 will sponsor a kids’ Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 18 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and Santa arrives at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 at Speed Memorial Church, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
