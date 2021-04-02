Blue River Clean-up April 22
Earth Day Blue River Clean-up at Cave Country Canoes in Milltown is scheduled for April 22.
Cave Country Canoes will offer free canoe and kayak rental as well as free shuttle service for participants in the clean-up. Guests may choose a seven-mile trip or the 14-mile lower river trip. There will be opportunities for non-boating guest participation riverside as well. Reservations are required by website (contact@cavecountrycanoes.com) or call 812-633-4806. Paddlers should arrive between 9 a.m. and noon on the day of the event.
Donation to Charlestown Alumni Association
The Charlestown High School Alumni Association, the oldest active Alumni Association in Indiana, has received a donation intended for scholarships.
The Charlestown Christian Church Disciples of Christ founded in 1970 closed its doors in December 2020. Members of the Charlestown Christian Church made several monetary donations to local nonprofits.
“We were thrilled to receive this generous gift. The intention of the church members is for us to hold the money and with their input award two scholarships yearly for 20 years,” said Alumni President Alan Combs.
“The Alumni will be allowed to use any interest towards Alumni expenses. The Alumni will make sure all funds are used per the churches wishes. It is wonderful that the church members want to assure that they keep helping Charlestown graduates reach their highest educational potential and their donation will also help the Alumni Association.”
Library Giving Day Campaign
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Foundation and New Washington State Bank are raising funds through a Library Giving Day campaign to support the Jeffersonville Township Public library’s work in lifelong learning and early literacy.
This online fundraising event is happening now through April 7 and will encourage patrons and library lovers to make a gift to the Jeffersonville Township Public Library Foundation at https://jefflibraryfoundation.org/donate/.
Donations up to $1,000 made by April 7 will be matched by the New Washington State Bank. To commemorate the event, the top five donors will receive a complimentary T-shirt made in the library’s Makerspace.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Foundation will use all funds generated from this event to support lifelong learning and early literacy through such initiatives as early literacy kits, community reading events, and, author talks. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Foundation is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization
In celebration of Library Giving Day, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer a free virtual benefit concert on Wednesday, April 7 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. through the library’s Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/jefflibrary. The concert will feature New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett, who has been described as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. Bennett will be joined by Koko Bermejo on percussion and keyboard. The Daniel Bennett Group will perform music from its newest album, ‘We Are the Orchestra.’
“April 7 will truly be a special day for the library and our customers. This is our first time participating in Library Giving Day and we couldn’t be happier to have a musician of Daniel’s caliber to help us celebrate libraries and what libraries mean to the community,“ said David Seckman, the library’s director.
The JTPL Foundation has concert sponsorships available at gold ($1,000), silver ($500), and bronze ($100) levels.
