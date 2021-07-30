Cup of coffee for KNOW Homelessness Initiative
A month-long initiative beginning Aug. 1 will bring together local coffee shops in Louisville and Southern Indiana to help shed light on homelessness in this region.
For the month, those visiting participating coffee shops will receive a branded coffee cup, which aims to be a conversation starter to help educate coffee-goers about homelessness in the area. Funded by a private operating foundation, Access Ventures, and created in partnership with Kertis Creative, the KNOW Homelessness campaign was launched in 2020 to bring attention to the local issue and the stigma that often surrounds homelessness.
“So often, people tend to avoid topics that are deemed uncomfortable, or conversations about problems that feel too big to address,” said Bryce Butler, managing director of Access Ventures.
“That’s why we first started this campaign — to open up the eyes of our community. Homelessness is a huge issue in our area. It’s time to educate one another on the impact homelessness is having locally, and to simply have a conversation. We’re proud to team up with these local coffee shops to help raise awareness at the local level.”
According to the 2020-2021 State of Metropolitan Housing Report, in 2019, there were more than 17,000 eviction filings in Jefferson County, which was two times the national average. Even with a federal and state eviction moratorium in place for most of 2020, there were still 6,481 eviction filings in Jefferson County, and these numbers are expected to continue to rise to pre-pandemic numbers.
“There is a stigma, and there has to be an understanding that homelessness can happen to anyone,” said Marcus Stubbs, a Louisville native whose family was evicted when he was 17 years old. “People can be homeless in a matter of a turn of events — whether it be losing your job or being furloughed. That’s why this campaign is important. We have to educate people on why this is happening, because the first step to creating change is by simply knowing.”
Coffee shops participating in the KNOW Homelessness campaign during the month of August include Heine Brothers’ Coffee, Bean, Coffee Crossing, Full Stop Station, KentJava Bar, Mickey’s, Pearl Street Game & Coffee House, Quills Coffee, and Safai Coffee Bar in the Logan Street Market.
“When we were approached to participate in this awareness initiative for our customers, it was a no-brainer — we are proud to do our part to help,” said Mike Mays, co-owner of Heine Brothers’ Coffee.
“It is heartbreaking to see the impact homelessness has had on so many families in our local communities, and we’re looking forward to having these KNOW Homelessness coffee cups in our shops in August, sparking conversation among our customers to help educate even more people on this local problem.”
Service partners for this campaign include Coalition for the Homeless Louisville, Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, Volunteers of America, Re:Center Ministries, St. John Center for Homeless Men, and The Salvation Army.
In addition, there will also be 27 billboards around Louisville and Southern Indiana that aim to educate local community members, with key stats and information. The areas include I-65 at St. Catherine St. (facing north), I-65 South of Eastern Blvd. (facing south), 4703 Dixie Hwy. at Gagel Ave. (facing south), 1508 7th St. (facing south), and I-64 Exit 123 into New Albany (facing west).
Program partners for the KNOW Homelessness campaign include Kale & Flax, Kertis Creative, Louisville Public Media, and PriceWeber.
To join the KNOW Homelessness conversation, or to make a donation that will be used to support local homelessness programs, go to https://knowhomelessness.com.
Highway 62 Jubilee concert, food drive
Highway 62 Jubilee, at Maxwell's House of Music, 1710 10th St., Jeffersonville, will make it possible to share the joy of live gospel music and feed families in need on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Featured artists on Aug. 14 will be “Hearts of Faith” from Dayton, Ohio, and “Beyond Grace” from Bloomfield, KY. Show times will be 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is free to the concerts but each person attending is asked to bring canned or dry goods to be donated to the food ministry of WJCR Radio in Upton, KY.
“We help connect those who want to help with causes that could use extra hands and hearts. This month we have a goal of filling up the Jubilee Explorer with food," said Ray Lawrence, founder and producer.
Seating is limited, RSVP’s are requested (not required). More information can be found at the website: https://highway62jubilee.org/feeding-families/
U. of Minnesota Dean's List
The 2021 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, includes Floyds Knobs resident Chase Bishop, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.