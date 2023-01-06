Financial Planning Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a financial planning class on Tuesdays, Jan. 10 and 24, from 11 a.m. – noon, at the Jeffersonville location for the first two out of four in a series of Financial Planning Classes with Ashley Rose Schneider, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.
In the Foundations of Investing Seminar on Jan. 10, learn the key features of bonds, stocks, and mutual funds. This educational program is for someone who is either new to investing or needs a refresher course. As a participant, you will learn the importance of developing a strategy, the impact of asset allocation, and the influence of inflation on your long-term goals.
In the Retirement by Design Seminar on Jan. 24, find out what you should be doing to prepare for retirement. This session illustrates how you can help translate your vision for retirement into tangible goals. Whether you are simply 10 or 40 years away from retirement, you will learn investment strategies to help design the ideal retirement you want.
Stay tuned for next month’s events when Sessions 3 and 4 will be on Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and 21, from 11 a.m. – noon.
Toddler Time at Jeff library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Toddler Storytimes on Thursday, Jan. 12, and Jan. 26, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun-plus some movement to get those wiggles out! You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Flooring Concepts, 1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg.
Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Angel Purlee from Americans for Prosperity.
For more information call 502-296-4146.
Meal Planning and Budgeting
Join Purdue Extension for a food budgeting and meal planning workshop that will give you tips and tools to eat better on a budget. Topics: couponing, food waste, portion control, unit pricing, and meal planning and budgeting. Participants will get to sample a budget-friendly recipe after the class. Registration is required. Register from the calendar on the website: www.clarkco.lib.in.us or by calling 812-256-3337.
Henryville Library: Thursday, Jan. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.
Sellersburg Library: Thursday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
Open House will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at 4202 Charlestown Road New Albany Indiana, 47150
Prosser Open House
Prosser Career Education Center invites prospective students, guardians, alumni and friends to the annual open house, Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at 4202 Charlestown Road, New Albany.
Stop by to learn about the diverse curriculum offerings, take a self-guided tour of the facility, visit class rooms, and speak with instructors and current students.
Pre-K and Kindergarten open house
The NAFCS Pre-K and Kindergarten Open House is on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tour the school, meet the teachers, and enjoy a snack in the cafeteria any time during the open house.
Have an incoming kindergarten student? Enroll on the spot to reserve your child’s place! Every elementary school will be open for this event. Incoming kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023. Incoming pre-K students must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2023.
Open house locations are Fairmont, Floyds Knobs, Georgetown, Grant Line, Green Valley, Mt. Tabor, S. Ellen Jones, and Slate Run.
Greater Clark Kindergarten Open House
Learn more about the kindergarten program at Greater Clark during the Open House on Jan. 24.
With STEM programming, a certified teacher and para-educator team in each classroom, social/emotional and life skills lessons, small reading groups and more, our kindergarten program prepares students to start their educational journey strong.
During our open house, experience school tours, meet the staff, visit a classroom and visit the School Spirit Selfie Station
To help make for smaller groups, schools are asking:
5-6 p.m. for future students with the last names of A-M.
6-7 pm for future students with the last names of N-Z.
In case of inclement weather, Open House will be Jan. 25.
Kindergarten is open to all students who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2023. Don’t live in the district? No problem, contact your building principal to learn more.
Kindergarten classes are available at the following schools:
Franklin Square Elementary – 605 E Court Ave., Jeffersonville
New Washington Elementary – 224 N Poplar St., New Washington
Northhaven Elementary – 1907 Oakridge Dr., Jeffersonville
Parkwood Elementary – 748 Spicewood Dr., Clarksville
Pleasant Ridge Elementary – 1250 Monroe St., Charlestown
Riverside Elementary – 17 Laurel Dr., Jeffersonville
Thomas Jefferson Elementary – 2710 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville
Utica Elementary – 210 Maplehurst Dr., Jeffersonville
Wilson Elementary – 2915 Charlestown Pike, Jeffersonville
Kindergarten registration opens in April.
Open to all students who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2023
