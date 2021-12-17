Community Kitchen open Christmas Day
The Community Kitchen at 1611 Spring St Jeffersonville IN will be serving Christmas Day 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be some gloves and coats available.
ISP Sellersburg increasing patrols during the holidays
The Indiana State Police will increase patrols during the holiday season, as part of a statewide crackdown on impaired driving.
Starting this week until Jan. 1, officers will be on alert for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Law enforcement will also watch for seatbelt violations and other forms of dangerous driving.
This is part of the Safe Family Travel campaign aimed at reducing crashes and traffic fatalities around the holidays, when statistics show an increased potential for drunk driving. The high-visibility patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) with a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).
Every year, more than 10,000 people die in drunk-driving crashes in the U.S. That’s approximately one person every 52 minutes. While driving under the influence is a daily concern, it’s more prevalent around certain holidays, with Christmas and New Years among the deadliest.
Last December, 73 people lost their lives in fatal collisions in Indiana. Of those, 11 involved a drunk driver, according to ICJI.
It’s important to remember that these aren’t just numbers we’re talking about, said Robert Duckworth, ICJI traffic safety director. These are people with loved ones whose lives were cut short due to impaired driving. Your choices behind the wheel matter, and they can have serious consequences.
Throughout the campaign, officers will work overtime to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, which includes more than just drugs and alcohol. Certain prescription and over-the-counter medications can also affect a person’s ability to drive safely, so it’s important to read and follow all warning labels or consult with a doctor before driving.
The department is asking for the public’s help to keep Indiana roads safe this holiday season by designating a sober driver or using a ride service, public transportation or taxi if alcohol is consumed. Motorists are also encouraged to wear a seatbelt, slow down, put down the cell phone and to make sure kids are properly buckled up. In addition to being required by law, wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of injury or death in a crash.
If your holiday celebrations include alcohol, make arrangements ahead of time to get home safely and don’t wait until after you’ve had a couple of drinks, said Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director. One wrong decision behind the wheel is all it takes to cause a tragedy.
Motorists can report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.
Hoosiers can now support the Y through specialty license plate
Indiana motorists will soon be able to sport a specialty license plate to show their support for YMCAs throughout the state. Proceeds from plate purchases will benefit YMCA efforts to help youth develop personal growth and engagement in lifelong, responsible citizenship as well as access to health and wellness programs across Indiana.
The plates, which feature a big blue and purple Y, will be available beginning Jan. 3, 2022, for passenger cars and motorcycles. The plate can be ordered on the Indiana BMV website or in person at any BMV branch.
“We are excited about this opportunity to give everyone the chance to help us support our communities,” said Wade Hampton, chief executive officer for the Indiana Alliance of YMCAs. “Support for this effort will help our young people find their voices and lead healthier lives.”
