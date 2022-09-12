Meet your local candidates
Enjoy refreshments and conversations with local officials and candidates running for office in Floyd County. A “Meet Your Local Candidates” town hall event will take place on Thursday, Sept.15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
There will not be a debate, but rather an opportunity for community members to ask questions and get to know the individuals who will be on the ballots this November. Registration is not required for the event.
This program is part of the “A More Perfect Union” series and has been made possible through a grant from Indiana Humanities in cooperation with the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Clarksville Library hosting crocheting basicsThe Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class on Friday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this class is for you! Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor.
Clarksville Library hosting Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, Sept. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children 6-36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will have the opportunity to connect and socialize as well.
Rosie the Riveter
The Town of Clarksville will celebrate the importance of women during World War II at a special celebration along the banks of the Ohio River. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., The Clarksville Historical Preservation Commission will unveil its new “Rosie the Riveter” art installation in Ashland Park.
Wildlife and City scenes
Bonnie J. Poore will be the featured artist at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library. Her pieces will be on display from Friday, Sept. 16, through Monday, Oct. 31. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served; everyone is invited to attend and meet the artist.
In addition to being a self-taught acrylic painter, Poore is also a published author. In 2012, her nonfiction book, “Welcome aboard … meet the captain! share the journeys of my years as first mate on the Bonnie Belle riverboat,” was released. Poore’s background, which is in drafting, also includes office work, a river business, real estate, and a recent connection with the Howard Steamboat Museum’s Carriage House.
The exhibit will be available during regular hours of operation in the second-floor gallery of the Jeffersonville Library at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Army Ammunition Plant event
Join us at the Charlestown Library for a two-day Indiana Army Ammunition Plant Event, Friday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (presentation 2 p.m.-3 p.m.).
On Friday and Saturday an open house will exhibit the library’s Indiana Army Ammunition Plant collection. See photographs, maps, and artifacts from the plant. Watch a film about the plant to learn its history. On Saturday from 2 p.m. -3 p.m. there will be a presentation about the Ammunition Plant, presented by Jeremy Beavin from the Charlestown State Park. All ages welcome. Stop by any time during these programs.
Beck’s Mill
Beck’s Mill will honor Paul Scfres by adding his name to the 5K Run/walk race. Paul was a dedicated volunteer of the historic Beck’s Mill and instrumental in helping with all eight of its previous 5K races. Paul will truly be missed on Saturday, Sept. 17, the day the race will be run in his memory.
Registering at runreg.com or in-person registration begins race day at 7:30 a.m. Race is at 9 a.m. A hill challenge starts the race but it finishes going down the hill. Snacks will be before and after the race as well as breakfast by Shady Patch Farm. Cost is $25 and all proceeds go to support Beck’s Mill. Race Awards and many door prizes will be available. For more information, go to www.becksmill.org
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s movie is a spine-tingling mix of horror, chills, and thrills. A kidnapped young boy’s survival relies on telephone calls from his abductor’s victims.
Shred it at the library
On Saturday, Sept. 17, A Plus Paper Shredding will take a shred truck to both locations of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library to celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month. The shred truck will be in the Eastern Boulevard parking lot at the Clarksville location from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the rear parking lot at the Jeffersonville location from noon to 1 p.m. The limit is two bags per person.
Any bags containing batteries, cellphones, hard drives, string, cords, glass, or steel objects will be rejected by the A Plus Paper Shredding team. These items can cause severe damage to their equipment. Documents will be pulverized for 1 hour OR until the truck reaches its capacity of 5,000 pounds.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m. Sept. 17, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Multi Cultural Festival
St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish at 415 E. 8th Street New Albany will host a MultiCultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. This is a free, family friendly event, which is open to the entire community.
A variety of food vendors representing various countries will sell a smorgasboard of tasty treats, which will include: Tacos, Tamales, Bratwurst, hamburgers, homemade desserts, Gorditas and Pambazos from Mexico; loaded nachos; Pupusa from El Salvador and Honduras; Pizza, spaghetti, samosas; Pastries from Cuba and India. Beverages, including Aquas-Frescas, fruit drinks; Bubble Teas; Taiwanese tea with milk, sweetener and popping boba; ice creams and fruits.
Live entertainment will include Ryan Academy of Irish Dance; Greg Tripure — singer and songwriter; Mexico Lindo — Mexican folk dancers; Con Brio — string ensemble; Shazadi – Asian/Tribal dancers; Banda de Norteño Música — lively brass, percussion ensemble playing dance music.
There will be games for the children with prizes and a $15 wristband will allow the children to play unlimited games for the entire evening.
For additional information contact María Belen Pazmino at (816) 518-2171 or Friar Mark Weaver at (812) 944-0417.
Crop insurance deadline nears for wheat
The USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) reminds Indiana wheat growers that the final date to apply for crop insurance coverage or for current policyholders to make changes to their existing policy for the 2023 crop year is the sales closing date of Sept. 30.
Federal crop insurance is critical to the farm safety net. It helps producers and owners manage revenue risks and strengthens the rural economy. Producers may select from several coverage options, including yield coverage, revenue protection, and area risk policies. For producers without insurance, contact a crop insurance agent to get information on coverages, options, and premium cost. For producers who have coverage, this is the time to review your policy with an agent to make sure it meets your needs.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the RMA Agent Locator. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at rma.usda.gov. If producers have additional questions, they can contact RMA’s Regional Office in Springfield at (217) 241-6600.
Constitution Day
The historic Thomas Downs House in Charlestown will open at 3 p.m. for visitors on Saturday, Sept. 17 in observance of Constitution Day. At 4 p.m. Clark’s Grant Historical Society will ring bells for one full minute out front to celebrate “Bells Across America” and the signing of the Constitution in 1787. Bring a bell.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Program will be “American Barge Line Goes to War,” particularly Jeffboat’s production of war vessels during WW II. Presented by Carl Kramer, Ph.D. in American History and retired professor of history at Indiana University Southeast.
Library rules remain the same. You may wear a mask, but not required. More Information contact Sue Koetter, President at 812-294-4080; Cell 502-386-8885.
