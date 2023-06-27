Sellersburg Writers’ Group
Do you like to write? Are you interested in sharing your work with others? If so, then the Sellersburg Writers’ Group might be the right group for you. Writers of all genres are welcome to attend and receive positive feedback from other writers.
The group meets twice a month every other Tuesday via Zoom and plans on in-person meetings at the Sellersburg Library again soon. If you are planning on attending Sellersburg Celebrates on Aug. 24-26, stop by our booth to say hi. The Sellersburg Writers’ Group is in no way affiliated with the library. For more information, contact Brenda Drexler at: brenda.writing@outlook.com or Jen Selinsky at: jen.selinsky@gmail.com.
A River’s Best Friend: Discovering the Indiana Freshwater Mussel
The Clarksville Library will feature a program by freshwater ecologist Cassie Hauswald, a native of this area, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29. This is the culmination of a monthlong celebration of the connection between Indiana’s river cities and Indiana’s mussels.
The past, present, and future of Indiana’s water can be told through our 75-plus species of freshwater mussels, which places Indiana in the top 10 of U.S. states for mussel diversity.
Cassie Hauswald is the director of Freshwater Programs for the Sam Shine Foundation and previously has worked on conservation issues for the Nature Conservancy in Indiana for over 20 years. Hauswald is particularly concerned about freshwater mussel populations and their response to improved water quality.
Register through our Events Calendar to receive a link to the virtual program, or participate in person at our Clarksville location. No registration is required to attend the live program.
This program will be of interest to adult and teen patrons, especially those interested in history, ecology, and biology. For more information, see the event on jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
World War II Round Table
The World War ll Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing begins at 9 a.m. Mike Stock will talk about “The Brains Behind the Doolittle Raid.”
Military veterans, history buffs and the public are invited to attend. For more information, call 812-246-4983.
Evening of Music
American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music with Triple Play, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, June 30, at the post home.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery opening reception
Opening reception for James Russell May’s paintings on aluminum exhibit will be Friday, June 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main Street, New Albany. Drop by to meet the artist and see his astonishing work in person.
James Russell May was born in Savannah, Georgia, and is a graduate of The Savannah College of Art and Design. After graduation he lived and worked in Savannah, drawing inspiration from the city and its many local artists. In 2005 he moved to Louisville, taking the opportunity to alter his artistic style and embrace realistic techniques. He has since had multiple solo shows and has participated in group exhibitions throughout the country.
In his recent work he has sought to move away from ostentation and focus on distilled representations of the human form. Working with oil colors on metal, the reflective surface serves as a blank canvas for contemplation. The sometimes sparse compositions and refined gestures invite viewers to immerse themselves in the scene. By isolating and emphasizing specific body parts, he aims to evoke a sense of universality and empathy. In the absence of elaborate context, viewers are prompted to project their own experiences, emotions, and narratives onto the artwork.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Julie Schweitzer at 502-649-3320 or julie@artseed.art. The gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Fried Chicken Dinner
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 2, at the post home. The cost is $11 per person.
Play America
Play America, a free concert and family activities with Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra, will be Thursday, July 6, at America Place, 101 Logistics Ave., Jeffersonville. Family activities will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the family field outside America Place. Bring the family for obstacle course, games, face painters, balloon sculptors, food trucks and more.
The main stage concert will begin at 8 p.m. featuring pops and light classical music as well as new works written by LO Creators Corps members TJ Cole and Tyler Taylor.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music, Friday, July 7 from 8 to 9:30 p.m., featuring Outbreak at the post home.
Smith and Company Trio
Smith and Company Trio will perform at Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road, Georgetown, on Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m. Smith and Company are a southern gospel group whose goal is to encourage and draw people to the Lord. This southern Indiana group is comprised of Cindy Smith, Rusty Cecil, and Steve Hester. Fans of Bill Gaither will enjoy and appreciate the musical style of Smith & Company.
For more information call 812-951-2196. This event is free and open to the public.
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will host Vacation Bible School for ages 5 to 12, July 10 - 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly.
The theme will be the Armor of God — Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in today’s battle for truth. Register on line at prbc301@sbcglobal.net or call 812-256-3053.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.