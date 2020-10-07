Out of Darkness Experience
In the era of COVID-19, as we all try to protect our mental health and cope with uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide.
Residents from Floyd and Clark Counties will join thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement.
The Out of the Darkness Floyd and Clark Counties Experience, hosted by IU Southeast Counseling and Psychological Services, will be Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to take a walk around their neighborhood, local park or place of choice and join a live webcast at www.afsp.org/ius.
This walk will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20% by the year 2025.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. By connecting and sharing our stories with each other, we will keep going in the fight to stop suicide. Together, our community sends the message that you are never alone, that healing is possible, and when we connect, we create hope. Together we keep going,” said Michael Day, director of IU Southeast’s Counseling and Psychological Services.
The Out of the Darkness Floyd and Clark Counties Experience is one of hundreds of events being held nationwide this year.
“We can all learn new ways to help each other save lives,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “By joining an Out of the Darkness Experience, you can show people that we are strong, we are resilient, and we are hopeful. Together, we can create a culture that’s smart about mental health.”
To donate or register for this event, go to www.afsp.org/ius.
Home decorating contest
The entry deadline is noon Oct. 30 for this year's home decorating contest sponsored by Pat Harrison Enterprises (RE/MAX Broker). Judging will be Oct. 31.
The contest is open to all homes in Floyd County. The home may be either owned or rented by the person who enters the contest. Entries will be judged on originality, use of colors, overall appearance, and use of the general fall theme. The decisions of the judges are final.
Prizes will be:
• First place, plaque, and a $500 gift certificate
• Second place, plaque, and five gallons of paint provided by Sherwin Williams
• Third place, plaque, and gift card to Abersold Florist.
Entry forms can be picked up at 4209 Charlestown Road, Jeffersonville or call Pat Harrison at 812-989-4663.
