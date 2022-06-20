Music at Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor an evening of live music with (DJ) Mark Brisson, Friday, June 24, 8 to 11 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany Street, Sellersburg.
St. Marks Golf Scramble
St. Marks United Church of Christ in New Albany, will hold its 4th Annual Charity Golf Scramble on Friday, June 24, at Valley View Golf Club, 3748 Lawrence Banet Rd., Floyds Knobs. Registration starts a 11 a.m. lunch at noon and Tee time at 1 p.m.
The cost is $80 per player, $320 per team of four. This includes box lunch, cart and green fees. Plus a free commemorative team photo via email. Hole sponsorship is available at $100.
The proceeds from the event will go toward helping to support all missions at St. Marks UCC.
The event will feature prizes: 1st Flight Winner-$400 per team, 2nd Flight Winner-$300 per team, 3rd Flight Winner- $200 per team. Closest to pin-$50, Straightest Drive-$50, Longest Putt (at 2 Greens)-$25 each, Putting Contest at Turn ($5 for 2 tries)- $100.00 gift card.
New this year is a Hole-In-One! Look for the Schmitt Furniture sign on Hole 2. They are giving away $1,000 in bedding from their store. Mulligans and a silent auction will also be featured.
For more information and registration form, contact Katrin at STMARKSFR@YAHOO.COM
Edwardsville United Methodist dinnerEdwardsville United Methodist Church, 4830 State Road 62, Georgetown, will hold its 32nd annual chicken barbecue dinner from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the church.
The dinner consists of half chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, dinner roll, dessert, and tea or lemonade. Price $12. Carryouts available or dine in.
Floyd County Historical SocietyThe Floyd County Historical Society will have its June meeting on Tuesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street. The program entitled “Show and Tell: Bring your New Albany/Floyd County Memorabilia.” Everyone is a speaker.
The program is free and open to the public. The Padgett Museum, 509 West Market Street, operated by the Floyd County Historical Society is open every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., through Dec. 10. The current exhibit is highlighting Duke Energy’s Gallagher Station: A History of Powering Indiana for more than 60 years.
Community Montessori Food Pantry needs donations
Community Montessori Public Charter school operates a Food Pantry to support members of the community that are facing food insecurity. The pantry is located at 4120 St. Joseph Road (near our CM Community Nurtury) in the small shed with the banner “CM Community Food Pantry.” This is not just for families of the school but for anyone in need!. It is open 24/7 and has been used regularly by many, but this also means that the shelves are emptied weekly, and need to be restocked.
Currently, those shelves are bare. Donations are desperately needed as families face drastically rising costs both at the pump and at the grocery, coupled with lowered financial support for low income households. Community Montessori is calling out to anyone in our community that has the means to assist. Please help us keep families and children fed over the summer. Community members and local businesses interested in donating can visit www.shiningminds.com/foodpantry. The website allows for monetary donation as well as the option to have items (food and family supplies) shipped directly from Amazon to the school. Community members can also drop off non perishable goods.
For more information visit the school website at www.shiningminds.com
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will sponsor Vacation Bible School with the theme “Mystery Island,” 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15.
Grab your compass and come along with us. We will track down the one True God who is revealed in the Bible. For registration information call 812-256-3053 or go to prbaptistchurch.org
Local student makes Lawrence Tech honor roll
Marriya Henry from Jeffersonville has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2022 semester at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan. Marriya is majoring in Const Engr Tech & Mgmt. To be named to the honor roll, a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Dean’s List at Cedarview University
Cedarville University in southwest Ohio has released the spring 2022 Dean’s List. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Local students honored were Noah Lukinovich of Floyds Knobs and Kaylee Probst of Charlestown.
The university is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Evelyn Minton of Clarksville performs at Carnegie Hall
Members of the Manchester University A Cappella choir were among those selected to perform “A Family Portrait” at Carnegie Hall on Memorial Day.
The performance on the New York stage received a standing ovation.
Evelyn Minton of Clarksville was among the singers. Minton majors in Biology-Chemistry at Manchester University in North Manchester, Indiana.
Dr. Robert Barriger joints Baptist Health
Robert Bryan Barriger, MD, has joined the radiation oncology team at the Baptist Health Floyd Cancer Center, 2210 Green Valley Road in New Albany.
His services include diagnosis and special treatment of cancer using radiation therapy. Some of his specialties include proton therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image guided radiation therapy and stereotactic body radiation therapy.
Dr. Barriger is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and a peer reviewer for clinical journals in his field.
He is a graduate of and completed radiation oncology residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine.
He was chief resident at the Indiana University School of Medicine Radiation Oncology from 2009-2010. He is a member of the American College of Radiology, American Radium Society and the American Society for Radiation Oncology. To schedule an appointment call 812-981-6246.
Baptist Health Floyd upgrades patient rooms
Baptist Health Floyd patient rooms are now undergoing a complete makeover.
Walls are being painted and old furniture and beds are being replaced. The hospital purchased 155 Stryker ProCuity LEX beds and 75 were recently delivered and placed in rooms.
“It’s an ongoing effort to refresh and modernize the rooms,” said Nick Theohares, vice president of operations at Baptist Health Floyd. “We have been so busy it’s been difficult to take rooms out of service.”
Rooms will continue to receive new furniture and beds throughout the year. New white boards have also been installed in patient rooms and the emergency department is getting new stretchers.
The hospital hosted a bed fair last November where staff chose the bed they preferred.
“We based our decision on staff feedback,” said Vice President of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer Kelly McMinoway.
Baptist Health Floyd is becoming one of the first hospitals in Indiana to standardize its bed fleet with the industry’s first and only wireless bed.
“Our nurses and other team members are excited to be using ProCuity as it will go a long way toward making their jobs more efficient, while enhancing patient safety,” McMinoway said. “We are always looking to adapt the best and latest technology to improve patient safety and help prevent falls, and when it comes to bed technology.”
McMinoway said the hospital partnered with a third party to repurpose the oldbeds to keep them out of the landfill.
